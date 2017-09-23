Right wing P.A. Parenteau, right, keeps the puck away from center Henrik Zetterberg during practice. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — The chance might be there for veteran forward P.A. Parenteau.

So it’s up to Parenteau, in camp on a professional tryout, to be ready and show he deserves a roster spot — if there is one — with all the nagging injuries dotting the Red Wings roster, along with restricted free agent Andreas Athanasiou being unsigned.

“I know I have some good hockey left in me,” said Parenteau, 34, who wasn’t signed by any team last offseason. “I know I can still play in this league.”

Parenteau was on a line with former New York Islanders teammate Frans Nielsen, and Darren Helm, Saturday against Boston.

For a veteran who has scored 114 goals in 491 career games — Parenteau has twice been a 20-goal scorer — being in training camp in a tryout can be a strange, frustrating feeling.

But Parenteau is taking a positive approach to the opportunity.

“It’s completely different, you don’t have a contract and you’re on a tryout at 34-years-old, it’s not the position you want to be in,” said Parenteau, who scored 13 goals in 67 games between New Jersey and Nashville last season. “I keep my head up and stay positive, I know if I play my game and if I do what I can do, it’s up to me and the chance is there.

“It’s up to me to take it.”

For Parenteau to earn a roster spot, said coach Jeff Blashill, Parenteau must show he can provide secondary scoring and be effective on the power play.

“That (power play) would be one area for certain,” Blashill said. “Be great on the power play and then he’s somebody that could potentially add secondary scoring. Not everybody can play 18-20 minutes a night, so in your 14 or 12 minutes, whatever it might be, provide that type of secondary scoring.”

The NHL is trending toward a fast, youthful game and Parenteau is fine with that. He simply feels there’s still a spot for him.

“The young legs are taking even more space now, the league has become a lot faster the last three or four years, it’s crazy,” Parenteau said. “But it’s fun, it’s good for the game. I’m not bitter by any means. I’ve had a good career, a lot of fun in the NHL. I’m just trying to extend it. I know I can.

“I know I have a few good years in me.”

Bertuzzi out

Forward Tyler Bertuzzi’s attempt to make the opening night roster has been cut short.

Bertuzzi is out three to four weeks, said general manager Ken Holland, with wrist inflammation.

Bertuzzi played in seven games with the Red Wings last season before suffering a high ankle sprain. He returned to Grand Rapids, and once again sparkled in the AHL playoffs, earning MVP honors with 28 points (9 goals, 19 assists) in 19 playoff games, leading Grand Rapids to the Calder Cup.

Exempt from waivers for one more year, Bertuzzi can be returned to Grand Rapids once the injury heals.

Ice chips

Niklas Kronwall (back) skated for a second consecutive day and appears headed to play at least one preseason game next week.

Justin Abdelkader (groin) skated on his own before practice, said Blashill, but an exact timetable for Abdelkader’s return is unknown.

Henrik Zetterberg (neck) didn’t play or skate but Blashill said it’s simply a day-to-day injury.

… Blashill played as close to a full lineup as possible in the LCA debut. Blashill said he’ll play a similar lineup Friday against Toronto, the last preseason home game, but expect a mixture of regulars and minor leaguers in the middle two home games. “This will be nice to really start to evaluate our team,” Blashill said. “When you have your group in there, it gives you a chance to see where you’re at a little bit.”

