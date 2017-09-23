Bruins' Jake DeBrusk gets tripped up in front of Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard by Wings Jonathan Ericsson in the first period. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Red Wings christened Little Caesars Arena in winning fashion.

Four second-period goals Saturday led the Red Wings to a 5-1 victory over a minor league-dominated Boston Bruins lineup.

Frans Nielsen (two goals, one a power play), Martin Frk and Darren Helm (with Nielsen drawing an assist) ignited the Red Wings second-period comeback, with Frk (power play) adding a third-period goal.

Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin both had two assists in the second-period surge.

Goalie Jimmy Howard stopped 19 shots, as the Red Wings outshot Boston 28-20.

The first hockey game at Little Caesars Arena was about half full most of the night, typical of any NHL preseason game.

After a lackluster first period, fans got more excited as the Red Wings got going, as well.

Mantha, from behind the net, fed Frk in the slot, who beat goalie Zane McIntyre easily at 5:57 of the 2nd period.

Nielsen made it 2-1 at 13:32 on the power play, putting in a rebound of Frk’s shot from the dot.

With the Bruins reeling, Nielsen pushed the lead to 3-1 at 15:50 with his second goal of the period with Mantha and Larkin drawing the assists.

Ending the offensive explosion, Nielsen found Helm on the rush at 16:30, the fourth goal on 13 shots McIntyre allowed in the period.

Frk made the score 5-1 in the third period with his second goal, with a blast from hash marks on the power play at 2:18.



