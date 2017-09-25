Detroit right wing Luke Witkowski tries to get the puck past Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry in the first period. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

The Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-1, Monday in an exhibition game at Little Caesars Arena.

Michael Rasmussen (power play) continued an impressive preseason with a goal, opening the Red Wings scoring, and Anthony Mantha, Tomas Tatar and Xavier Ouellet (empty net) added goals.

Goaltender Jimmy Howard stopped 11of 12 shots in two periods. Tom McCollum stopped all seven shots he faced in the final 20 minutes.

Rasmussen gathered a rebound off the end board, drove toward the net, and powered a goal past goalie Tristan Jarry.

It was the second goal of the preseason for Rasmussen, a 6-foot-6 power forward drafted in the 1st round of the Entry Draft.

Rasmussen will be returned to his junior team this week, but has shown he may not need much minor-league time once he turns pro.

Scott Wilson scored the lone Pittsburgh goal. The Penguins lineup was dominated by minor leaguers.

The Red Wings outshot Pittsburgh 26-19.