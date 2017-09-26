Red Wings forward Henrik Zetterberg led the team in points (68) and assists (51) last season. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

The Detroit Red Wings are in rebuilding mode, after seeing their streak of 25 straight seasons of playoff appearances snapped.

Starting a new streak this season could be tough, given the talent remaining on the roster.

TSN — Canada’s version of ESPN — came out with its annual top 50 NHL player poll on Tuesday, and it included nary a Red Wing. The list was chock full of young stars — Edmonton Oilers phenom Connor McDavid, 20, was No. 1 — and veterans — Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby was No. 2 — but none who wore the winged wheel.

Perhaps that’s not surprising, with Pavel Datsyuk’s departure after the 2015-16 season and longtime forward Henrik Zetterberg entering his 15th season at 36 years old.

2017-18 DETROIT RED WINGS SCHEDULE

Zetterberg remains a productive player, leading the Wings last season in assists (51) and points (68) after playing all 82 games. One of the Wings’ promising young players, 21-year-old forward Dylan Larkin, also didn’t make the cut on TSN’s list, which included input from a panel of 22 “TSN experts.”

Among those who made the list were veteran Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith, a Michigan State product who checked in at No. 31 — a drop of 11 spots from a year ago — and Montreal Canadiens forward and former Michigan standout Max Pacioretty, who is at No. 43 after he was unranked a year ago.