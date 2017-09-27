Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall likely will return to the ice Thursday when Detroit plays host to the Chicago Blackhawks. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Detroit — By the end of the week, with the 2017 preseason schedule winding down, the Red Wings expect three veterans who form a significant part of the roster back in action.

Coach Jeff Blashill said Niklas Kronwall (back) is likely to play Thursday against the Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena.

Justin Abdelkader (groin) will return Thursday or Friday against Mike Babcock and the Maple Leafs, also at LCA, Blashill said.

And Henrik Zetterberg (neck) will return against the Leafs.

The Wings have those two preseason games in their new Little Caesars Arena and one more against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, in Toronto, before the start of their 2017 regular season at home Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Wild.

“I think the more games you get in is the only thing that’s really going to get you back into game shape,” Kronwall said. “You can practice until you are blue in the face.”

Kronwall, 36, entering his 14th season with the Wings, has been troubled by a balky knee for two seasons, but it improved somewhat toward the end of last season.

He said he has a bit of catching up to do after back spasms delayed his preseason.

“Everything, really: Moving, gap control, you know, you name it,” he said. “I haven’t play a game here in quite a few months.

“Looking forward to getting back out there.”

With the trio of veterans back, the Red Wings were able to skate with their full complement on both power play units for the first time since Traverse City, Blashill said.

They spent about 20 minutes of the first practice Wednesday, which included most of what is presumed to be the regular-season roster, drilling the power play.

“It was great,” Blashill said. “We tried to take advantage of it.”

The power play, troubled on-and-off for several seasons but particularly the last two, came to life a bit toward the end of last season.

It is an area, along with fewer injuries, that could improve the Wings standing in the NHL this season.

Martin Frk, who has played mostly with the Griffins and whom the Red Wings lost to waivers at one point last season, only to sign him, again, is having an impact on the second unit with his big shot, Blashill said.

“There’s chemistry that was built a year ago, which I think was present today,” he said.

