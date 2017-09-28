Blackhawks 4, Red Wings 2 (preseason)
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to get the puck past Chicago defenseman Ville Pokka and goalie Anton Forsberg in the first period of a preseason game the Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit on Thursday, September 28, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Ben Street keeps the puck away from Chicago center Tommy Wingels in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The fans stand for the national anthem before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The two teams battle for the puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Stanley Cup banners hang from the rafters in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing David Booth tries to get the puck past Chicago goalie Anton Forsberg in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing P.A. Parenteau keeps the puck away from Chicago center Artem Anisimov, left, and defenseman Michal Kempny in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Detroit left wing Colin Campbell, center Chase Pearson and Chicago defenseman Ville Pokka battle for the puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chicago defenseman Gustav Forsling and Detroit center Chase Pearson battle for the puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Dylan Sadowy races after the puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Axel Holmstrom looks for an open man in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall tries to keep the puck away from Chicago center Jonathan Toews in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The Red Wings celebrate a goal by defenseman Niklas Kronwall in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Robbie Russo and Chicago left wing Lance Bouma battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chicago center Tanner Kero and Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall battle along the boards in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing P.A. Parenteau keeps the puck away from Chicago right wing David Kampf in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chicago center Jonathan Toews can't get the puck past Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek and Chicago center Artem Anisimov battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek makes a save in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Ryan Sproul moves the puck away from Chicago right wing David Kampf in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing David Booth checks Chicago right wing Tomas Jurco into the boards in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing David Booth and Chicago defenseman Ville Pokka battle for the puck along the boards in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chicago defenseman Gustav Forsling and Detroit center Riley Sheahan battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chicago center Tanner Kero can't get the puck past Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
A goal by Detroit defenseman Libor Sulak (not pictured) flies past Chicago goalie Anton Forsberg in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Libor Sulak falls to the ice, leaving Chicago right wing Richard Panik a clear lane to the goal in the second period. Panik was unable to get a goal past Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Luke Witkowski tries to keep Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy away from the puck in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Chase Pearson sits in the penalty box for a delay of game penalty after the Red Wings unsuccessfully challenged a goal for offsides in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Matt Lorito tries to scoop up a loose puck ahead of Chicago in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing David Booth tries to keep the puck away from Chicago defenseman Cody Franson in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to deflect the puck past Chicago goalie Anton Forsberg in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader looks for an open man as Chicago goalie Anton Forsberg defends the net in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to shoot the puck past Chicago goalie Anton Forsberg in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — Tommy Wingels and Alex DeBrincat scored third-period goals, and Laurent Dauphin added an empty-netter, as the Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 4-2 victory Thursday over the Red Wings.

    DeBrincat (Farmington Hills), who had a goal disallowed earlier in the period because of goalie interference, scored a power play goal at 8:16, breaking a 2-2 tie.

    Wingels scored at 1:41, tying the score at 2, while Dauphin scored into an empty net at 18:35.

    Libor Sulak and Michael Rasmussen (power play) scored for the Red Wings.

    Sulak, an undrafted free agent, broke a 1-1 tie at 15:38 of the second period. Rasmussen, the 2017 first round draft pick, continued his outstanding exhibition with a first-period power-play goal, his third goal in four games.

    BOX SCORE: Blackhawks 4, Red Wings 2

    The Blackhawks outshot the Red Wings 40-35.

    Richard Panik added the other Chicago goal.

    Both teams used primarily minor league-laden lineups just days before the end of the exhibition season.

    Sulak, a fine skating defenseman, joined the rush on his goal, took a pass from Colin Campbell near the hashmarks, and beat goalie Anton Forsberg to give the Red Wings a 2-1 lead.

    Rasmussen, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound power forward who has been particularly effective around the net, deflected a shot from Niklas Kronwall from the top of the slot at 46 seconds of the second period, opening the scoring.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

