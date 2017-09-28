Chicago defenseman Gustav Forsling and Detroit center Chase Pearson battle for the puck in the first period. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Detroit — Tommy Wingels and Alex DeBrincat scored third-period goals, and Laurent Dauphin added an empty-netter, as the Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 4-2 victory Thursday over the Red Wings.

DeBrincat (Farmington Hills), who had a goal disallowed earlier in the period because of goalie interference, scored a power play goal at 8:16, breaking a 2-2 tie.

Wingels scored at 1:41, tying the score at 2, while Dauphin scored into an empty net at 18:35.

Libor Sulak and Michael Rasmussen (power play) scored for the Red Wings.

Sulak, an undrafted free agent, broke a 1-1 tie at 15:38 of the second period. Rasmussen, the 2017 first round draft pick, continued his outstanding exhibition with a first-period power-play goal, his third goal in four games.

The Blackhawks outshot the Red Wings 40-35.

Richard Panik added the other Chicago goal.

Both teams used primarily minor league-laden lineups just days before the end of the exhibition season.

Sulak, a fine skating defenseman, joined the rush on his goal, took a pass from Colin Campbell near the hashmarks, and beat goalie Anton Forsberg to give the Red Wings a 2-1 lead.

Rasmussen, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound power forward who has been particularly effective around the net, deflected a shot from Niklas Kronwall from the top of the slot at 46 seconds of the second period, opening the scoring.

