Preseason: Blackhawks 4, Red Wings 2
Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader tries
Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to get the puck past Chicago defenseman Ville Pokka and goalie Anton Forsberg in the first period of a preseason game against the Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Detroit right wing Ben Street keeps the puck away from
Detroit right wing Ben Street keeps the puck away from Chicago center Tommy Wingels in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

The fans stand for the national anthem before the game.
The fans stand for the national anthem before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

The two teams battle for the puck in the first period.
The two teams battle for the puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Stanley Cup banners hang from the rafters in the first
Stanley Cup banners hang from the rafters in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Detroit left wing David Booth tries to get the puck
Detroit left wing David Booth tries to get the puck past Chicago goalie Anton Forsberg in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Detroit right wing P.A. Parenteau keeps the puck away
Detroit right wing P.A. Parenteau keeps the puck away from Chicago center Artem Anisimov, left, and defenseman Michal Kempny in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

(From left) Detroit left wing Colin Campbell, center
(From left) Detroit left wing Colin Campbell, center Chase Pearson and Chicago defenseman Ville Pokka battle for the puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Chicago defenseman Gustav Forsling and Detroit center
Chicago defenseman Gustav Forsling and Detroit center Chase Pearson battle for the puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Detroit left wing Dylan Sadowy races after the puck
Detroit left wing Dylan Sadowy races after the puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Detroit center Axel Holmstrom looks for an open man
Detroit center Axel Holmstrom looks for an open man in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall tries to keep the
Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall tries to keep the puck away from Chicago center Jonathan Toews in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

The Red Wings celebrate a goal by defenseman Niklas
The Red Wings celebrate a goal by defenseman Niklas Kronwall in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Detroit defenseman Robbie Russo and Chicago left wing
Detroit defenseman Robbie Russo and Chicago left wing Lance Bouma battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Chicago center Tanner Kero and Detroit defenseman Niklas
Chicago center Tanner Kero and Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall battle along the boards in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Detroit right wing P.A. Parenteau keeps the puck away
Detroit right wing P.A. Parenteau keeps the puck away from Chicago right wing David Kampf in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Chicago center Jonathan Toews can't get the puck past
Chicago center Jonathan Toews can't get the puck past Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek and Chicago center
Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek and Chicago center Artem Anisimov battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek makes a save in the second
Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek makes a save in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Detroit defenseman Ryan Sproul moves the puck away
Detroit defenseman Ryan Sproul moves the puck away from Chicago right wing David Kampf in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Detroit left wing David Booth checks Chicago right
Detroit left wing David Booth checks Chicago right wing Tomas Jurco into the boards in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Detroit left wing David Booth and Chicago defenseman
Detroit left wing David Booth and Chicago defenseman Ville Pokka battle for the puck along the boards in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Chicago defenseman Gustav Forsling and Detroit center
Chicago defenseman Gustav Forsling and Detroit center Riley Sheahan battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Chicago center Tanner Kero can't get the puck past
Chicago center Tanner Kero can't get the puck past Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

A goal by Detroit defenseman Libor Sulak (not pictured)
A goal by Detroit defenseman Libor Sulak (not pictured) flies past Chicago goalie Anton Forsberg in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Detroit defenseman Libor Sulak falls to the ice, leaving
Detroit defenseman Libor Sulak falls to the ice, leaving Chicago right wing Richard Panik a clear lane to the goal in the second period. Panik was unable to get a goal past Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Detroit right wing Luke Witkowski tries to keep Chicago
Detroit right wing Luke Witkowski tries to keep Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy away from the puck in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Detroit center Chase Pearson sits in the penalty box
Detroit center Chase Pearson sits in the penalty box for a delay of game penalty after the Red Wings unsuccessfully challenged a goal for offsides in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Detroit left wing Matt Lorito tries to scoop up a loose
Detroit left wing Matt Lorito tries to scoop up a loose puck ahead of Chicago in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Detroit left wing David Booth tries to keep the puck
Detroit left wing David Booth tries to keep the puck away from Chicago defenseman Cody Franson in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to deflect
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to deflect the puck past Chicago goalie Anton Forsberg in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader looks for an open
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader looks for an open man as Chicago goalie Anton Forsberg defends the net in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News

Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to shoot
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to shoot the puck past Chicago goalie Anton Forsberg in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — The NHL has tweaked offside challenges this season — and coach Jeff Blashill got his first (unsuccessful) taste of it.

    Blashill challenged an offside Thursday on Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat’s power-play goal, only to see referees confirm the goal.

    And the Red Wings being issued a two-minute penalty for delay of game, the result of an unsuccessful offside challenge.

    “We lost communication with the back and basically, in real live action, when you lose communication you can’t go on what you see live,” Blashill said. “I’ve been wrong lots and I was wrong last night.”

    Blashill said after the game he would have bet his kids that Chicago was offside on the call.

    “I’d be kid-less right now,” Blashill said.

    Blashill understands why the rule has been reworked, penalizing the team with the unsuccessful offside challenge.

    “I understand the purpose of it, the purpose is to eliminate anything that’s not black and white,” said Blashill, who feels the onus has basically been put on the head coaches. “I had a referee in the league say to me just keep calling them, (penalty) kills are like 85 percent and you’re only going to be wrong 15 percent of the time.

    Krupa: Red Wings pull back on larger youth movement

    “I’m thinking come stand in my shoes for the 15 percent of the time. It does put the onus on the coaches. It gives the second-guessers another chance to second guess.”

    By tweaking the rule, the NHL is attempting to make sure not to miss the flagrant calls while letting the offside where maybe only a player’s skate lace is offside slide.

    “The spirit of the rule, both with this and goaltender interference was (calling) the flagrant ones,” Blashill said. “(Former assistant coach) Tony Granato showed me one when he was coaching in Pittsburgh that (a goal) was four feet offside. Those are the ones they want to get.

    “I get it, I totally get it. What I saw live last night, I thought he was four feet offside. He wasn’t.”

    Heading into the regular season, Blashill said he wants his staff to be 100 percent sure before a decision to challenge is made.

    Zetterberg debuts

    Forward Henrik Zetterberg (neck spasms) was scheduled to make his preseason debut Friday against Toronto.

    Zetterberg was to center a line with Gustav Nyquist and Tomas Tatar.

    “He’s had real good practices, skated a lot, which puts him in a real good spot,” Blashill said. “He just had a little kink in the neck, which held him out of some games.

    “One game is plenty for him. He’s been able to practice with Nyquist and Tats (Tatar) and we’ve been able to have some power-play practices, so there’s continuity with that group.

    “It’ll be good to get him game action against a real good (Toronto) lineup.”

    Zetterberg was pleased to get one preseason game to get ready.

    “Ask me after the game, I might have a different answer, but it’s good to get a real test,” Zetterberg said. “I wanted to play two games, I missed one last week, now it’s just going to be one.

    “You just got to get out there, and get used to playing games again. Kroner (Niklas Kronwall) said you can only practice that much, you have to get into games and get into those situations.”

    Ice chips


    Toronto brought a strong, NHL caliber lineup which should benefit both teams heading into the regular season.

    “Babs (Toronto coach Mike Babcock) and I had a conversation a couple weeks ago to just talk about potentially setting the lineup,” Blashill said. “You try to talk to coaches when you can just to see maybe you can get NHL against NHL (lineups) and we certainly have that (Friday) for the most part.

    “That’s great for both teams to be more prepared for their openers.”

    …Defenseman Joe Hicketts replaced Kronwall in the lineup, Kronwall having played Thursday. The fourth line consisted of Ben Street centering David Booth and Luke Glendening.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan


    Red Wings at Maple Leafs 

    Faceoff: 7 p.m. Friday, Ricoh Coliseum, Toronto

    TV/radio: None/950 AM.

    Outlook: The end of the exhibition season at Ricoh Coliseum, not the Air Canada Centre, where the Maple Leafs normally play.

