Matt Lorito scored the shootout winner, sending the Red Wings to a 3-2 victory at Toronto's Ricoh Coliseum on Saturday in the preseason finale.

Lorito faked to the backhand and beat Curtis McElhinney in the second round of the tiebreaker.

Lorito also scored late in the third period for Detroit (3-4-1). Petr Mrazek made 20 saves before being relieved by Jared Coreau midway through the second period. Coreau stopped 15 shots.

Eric Fehr and Travis Dermott scored for the Maple Leafs (5-2-1), and McElhinney made 24 saves.

The Red Wings open the regular season on Thursday against the Wild at Little Caesars Arena.