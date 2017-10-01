Dave Strader (Photo: Dallas Stars)

Detroit – Dave Strader, the former television voice of the Detroit Red Wings, died Sunday morning at the age of 62.

Strader had been battling cholangiocarcinoma, a form of bile duct cancer, for more than a year. He was limited to calling five games with the Dallas Stars, the organization Strader was with the last two seasons.

Strader was named in April by the Hockey Hall of Fame as recipient of the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for his contributions as a hockey broadcaster. A ceremony in November will honor his career.

Strader was play-by-play voice of the Red Wings from 1985-1996, forming a popular duo with Mickey Redmond on WKBD and PASS Sports.

Strader, a native of Glens Falls, N.Y., started his career with the Adirondack Red Wings – then the Red Wings’ minor league team – from 1979-1985.

Upon leaving the Red Wings, Strader broadcast games at ESPN, ABC and NBC Sports Group, including working the 2006 and 2014 Olympics.

Strader called games for the Florida Panthers and Arizona Coyotes before joining the Stars.

“The loss of Dave will certainly be felt throughout the hockey community,” said Ken Holland, Red Wings general manager. “I have known Dave since my days as a goaltender with the Adirondack Red Wings, and always considered him a great friend. He was one of the most iconic play-by-play announcers of his time and a true gentleman. He was a devoted husband and father, and his presence will be sorely missed in arenas throughout the league.”

Strader is survived by wife Colleen; son Christopher, daughter-in-law Karen and granddaughter Sydney; son Casey, daughter-in-law Mary and grandson Charles; and son Trevor.

