David Booth (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit – David Booth came into Detroit Red Wings training camp on a professional tryout and wound up with a contract.

Booth, 32, signed a one-year, two-way contract Monday.

In five exhibition games, Booth had one assist with a plus-2 rating, and 16 shots on net (second on the team).

Booth, from Washington Township and Michigan State University, spent the last two seasons in Russia’s KHL, where he had 10 goals and 15 assists (25 points) in 42 games with Admiral Vladivostok and Avangard Omsk.

More: Ken Holland sees lots of ‘ifs’ in play for Red Wings

Booth (6-0, 212 pounds) has played in 502 NHL games with Florida, Vancouver and Toronto, with 231 points (120 goals, 111 assists).

A 2004 second-round draft pick by Florida, Booth had a career season in 2008-09 with the Panthers, with 31 goals and 60 points in 72 games.

Booth will earn $700,000 if he plays in the NHL and $250,000 if he’s in Grand Rapids.

With Tyler Bertuzzi (neck) out with an injury for the next month and Andreas Athanasiou still unsigned, there was an opening among the forwards.

But the Red Wings still remain close to the salary cap ceiling, and the team may need to clear salary to keep Booth as an extra forward.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tkulfan