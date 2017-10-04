Meet the 2017-18 Detroit Red Wings
Go through the gallery to meet the 2017-18 Red Wings,
FORWARDS
F Justin Abdelkader — Age: 30. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 218. Stats:
F Justin Abdelkader — Age: 30. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 218. Stats: 64 games, 7 goals, 14 assists. Analysis: With better health, the Red Wings believe Abdelkader’s offensive numbers will get better and he’ll be able to use his size and strength.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Gustav Nyquist — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 184. Stats:
F Gustav Nyquist — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 184. Stats: 76 games, 12 goals, 36 assists. Analysis: The goals have dipped but the assists have increased over last several seasons, but Red Wings need a boost in both categories for the team to excel.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Riley Sheahan — Age: 25. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 226. Stats:
F Riley Sheahan — Age: 25. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 226. Stats: 80 games, 2 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: Suffered through a difficult season, not scoring a goal until the final day of the regular season. Red Wings are expecting a big bump offensively.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F David Booth — Age: 32. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 212. Stats: (Omsk,
F David Booth — Age: 32. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 212. Stats: (Omsk, KHL) 19 games, 4 goals, 4 assists. Analysis: Give Booth credit for earning an NHL contract after entering training camp on a professional tryout. Has shown the ability to score at this level.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Tomas Tatar — Age: 26. Ht: 5-10. Wt: 185. Stats:
F Tomas Tatar — Age: 26. Ht: 5-10. Wt: 185. Stats: 82 games, 25 goals, 21 assists. Analysis: With a new, long-term contract earned over the summer, and in good health, Red Wings are hoping Tatar can approach career-high offensive numbers.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Luke Witkowski — Age: 27. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 217. Stats:
F Luke Witkowski — Age: 27. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 217. Stats: (Tampa) 34 games, 0 goals, 4 assists. Analysis: Takes over Steve Ott’s role as an agitator and physical presence, but also provides valuable versatility by also playing defense.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Anthony Mantha — Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 221. Stats:
F Anthony Mantha — Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 221. Stats: 60 games, 17 goals, 19 assists. Analysis: Finally earned a full-time shot in the NHL and showed he was more than ready. Mantha could become an elite goal-scorer.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Henrik Zetterberg — Age: 37 (Oct. 9). Ht: 6-0. Wt:
F Henrik Zetterberg — Age: 37 (Oct. 9). Ht: 6-0. Wt: 197. Stats: 82 games, 17 goals, 51 assists. Analysis: Was clearly the Red Wings’ best player last season, excelling in what was team-wise a disappointing year. He’s aging, but production isn’t slowing at all.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Luke Glendening — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 199. Stats:
F Luke Glendening — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 199. Stats: 74 games, 3 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: A hard-working, diligent checker who can provide energy, the Red Wings are hopeful Glendening’s offensive numbers can bump back up.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Martin Frk — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 194. Stats: (Grand
F Martin Frk — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 194. Stats: (Grand Rapids) 65 games, 27 goals, 23 assists. Analysis: Earned his first real full-time chance with the Red Wings with Andreas Athanasiou not in camp. Frk has one of the hardest shots in the league.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Darren Helm — Age: 30. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 196. Stats: 50
F Darren Helm — Age: 30. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 196. Stats: 50 games, 8 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Amazing how injuries have limited Helm’s career over the past several seasons. With better health, Red Wings are hopeful Helm’s numbers and impact can increase.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Frans Nielsen — Age: 33. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 188. Stats:
F Frans Nielsen — Age: 33. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 188. Stats: 79 games, 17 goals, 24 assists. Analysis: Hopes are high that Nielsen’s second season in Detroit will provide Nielsen with a comfort level that’ll make his impact, production even more.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Dylan Larkin — Age: 19. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 190. Stats:
F Dylan Larkin — Age: 19. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 190. Stats: 80 games, 17 goals, 15 assists. Analysis: A leading Rookie of the Year contender in 2015-16, Larkin struggled last season. Few players match his ability to execute offensively at high-end speed, and Larkin is an organization cornerstone heading onward.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
DEFENSEMEN
D Nick Jensen — Age: 27. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 198. Stats: 49
D Nick Jensen — Age: 27. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 198. Stats: 49 games, 4 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Finally earned a shot in the NHL and showed a smooth offensive ability that could evolve and grow this season, the Red Wings hope.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Mike Green — Age: 32 (Oct. 12). Ht: 6-1. Wt: 207.
D Mike Green — Age: 32 (Oct. 12). Ht: 6-1. Wt: 207. Stats: 72 games, 14 goals, 22 assists. Analysis: Had a big bounce-back season but now entering the final year of his contract, could be a valuable commodity at the trade deadline.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Jonathan Ericsson — Age: 33. Ht: 6-4. Wt: 220. Stats:
D Jonathan Ericsson — Age: 33. Ht: 6-4. Wt: 220. Stats: 51 games, 1 goal, 8 assists. Analysis: Coming off an injury-plagued year, Red Wings missed Ericsson’s size and defensive-oriented game when he wasn’t in the lineup.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Niklas Kronwall — Age: 36. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 194. Stats:
D Niklas Kronwall — Age: 36. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 194. Stats: 57 games, 2 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: Kronwall has been the ultimate warrior throughout his career, but there’s legitimate concern about how much more physically he has to give.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
D Xavier Ouellet — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 208. Stats:
D Xavier Ouellet — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 208. Stats: 66 games, 3 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Not flashy, will not grab major headlines, but Ouellet is a steady, unspectacular defenseman who will battle for ice time.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Danny DeKeyser — Age: 27. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 192. Stats:
D Danny DeKeyser — Age: 27. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 192. Stats: 82 games, 4 goals, 8 assists. Analysis: One of many Red Wings whose overall production fell last season. Being paired with Trevor Daley is expected to help.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Trevor Daley — Age: 34 (Oct. 9). Ht: 5-11. Wt: 195.
D Trevor Daley — Age: 34 (Oct. 9). Ht: 5-11. Wt: 195. Stats (Pittsburgh): 56 games, 5 goals, 14 assists. Analysis: Daley’s professionalism, calmness, and championship pedigree should settle what was a rocky season on the Red Wings’ blue line.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
GOALIES
G Jimmy Howard — Age: 33. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 218. Stats:
G Jimmy Howard — Age: 33. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 218. Stats: 10-11-1, 2.10 GAA, .927 SV. Analysis: Heads into this season as the unquestioned No. 1. That would not have been a sure-fire bet a year or two ago.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
G Petr Mrazek — Age: 25. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 183. Stats: 18-21-9,
G Petr Mrazek — Age: 25. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 183. Stats: 18-21-9, 3.04 GAA, .901 SV. Analysis: After a turbulent season and summer, Mrazek appears motivated to prove his skeptics wrong.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    For many years, building manager Al Sobotka and his staff at the Joe Louis Arena produced what was regarded as one of the highest-quality ice surfaces in the NHL.

    But the Red Wings are in Little Caesars Arena now, and Sobotka will face new challenges.

    The Pistons will be playing on many nights the Red Wings aren’t in action. And when those teams aren’t using the arena, there will be concerts, ice shows, college basketball games and other hockey events in the arena.

    Is Sobotka worried the ice won’t be as good as it was at Joe Louis Arena?

    Hardly.

    “Honestly, I expect it to be better,” Sobotka said.

    2017-18 DETROIT RED WINGS SCHEDULE

    There’s one major reason for Sobotka’s optimism: The ability to keep out humidity.

    “It goes back to the way the new arena was designed, and built, the way it’s underground — we’re seeing the effects already,” Sobotka said.

    Sobotka explained that at The Joe, countless times during the week — multiple times per day, really — the doors in the end zone would need to be rolled up to let trucks in dropping off beverages, office equipment, etc.

    “You guys saw it all the time,” Sobotka said. “All that humidity, (warm) weather would come into the arena.”

    That isn’t going to be an issue at Little Caesars Arena.

    And if the humidity does get too high, a control system that works similar to a dehumidifier should keep the conditions and temperature ideal for good ice.

    “It’s just totally different,” Sobotka said. “This is top of the line. I’m hopeful this will make it better than ever.”

    Through several exhibition games and practices, the Red Wings are optimistic the Little Caesars Arena ice will compare favorably to The Joe’s.

    Six Kid Rock concerts kept the Red Wings out of the main arena initially. But the Wings have been skating regularly since, and conditions have improved.

    “It was a concern early, but Al Sobotka has done a great job,” said coach Jeff Blashill, noting the surfaces at both the practice and main rinks have improved markedly over the last week.

    “Way better than it was earlier (since the Red Wings returned from training camp). He’s made some adjustments. He’s one of the best in the business, and he’s put us in position to have good ice.”

    Players have noticed a significant improvement as the weather has turned cooler and the ice simply has gotten more use.

    “It’s like everything, it takes a little bit of time to get well,” defenseman Niklas Kronwall said.

    Little Caesars Arena will become one of 12 arenas around the league that also is home to an NBA team. (Staples Center in Los Angeles actually has two NBA teams and the NHL’s Kings.)

    The constant rotation of events at these building, many believe, is the reason choppy ice is becoming more prevalent.

    Bad ice is a factor because it neutralizes the speed and skill of the NHL’s stars and can cause injuries.

    Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ice situation last season during the All-Star break, acknowledging the issue needs to be monitored.

    “We want to make sure ice conditions are good for a competitive game, and most importantly we want to make sure they’re safe for the players,” Bettman said.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

