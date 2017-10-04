Meet the 2017-18 Detroit Red Wings
Go through the gallery to meet the 2017-18 Red Wings,
Go through the gallery to meet the 2017-18 Red Wings, with analysis by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.  Photos by David Guralnick, Illustration by Larry O'Connor
FORWARDS
FORWARDS  Photo by David Guralnick/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
F Justin Abdelkader — Age: 30. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 218. Stats:
F Justin Abdelkader — Age: 30. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 218. Stats: 64 games, 7 goals, 14 assists. Analysis: With better health, the Red Wings believe Abdelkader’s offensive numbers will get better and he’ll be able to use his size and strength.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Gustav Nyquist — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 184. Stats:
F Gustav Nyquist — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 184. Stats: 76 games, 12 goals, 36 assists. Analysis: The goals have dipped but the assists have increased over last several seasons, but Red Wings need a boost in both categories for the team to excel.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Riley Sheahan — Age: 25. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 226. Stats:
F Riley Sheahan — Age: 25. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 226. Stats: 80 games, 2 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: Suffered through a difficult season, not scoring a goal until the final day of the regular season. Red Wings are expecting a big bump offensively.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F David Booth — Age: 32. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 212. Stats: (Omsk,
F David Booth — Age: 32. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 212. Stats: (Omsk, KHL) 19 games, 4 goals, 4 assists. Analysis: Give Booth credit for earning an NHL contract after entering training camp on a professional tryout. Has shown the ability to score at this level.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Tomas Tatar — Age: 26. Ht: 5-10. Wt: 185. Stats:
F Tomas Tatar — Age: 26. Ht: 5-10. Wt: 185. Stats: 82 games, 25 goals, 21 assists. Analysis: With a new, long-term contract earned over the summer, and in good health, Red Wings are hoping Tatar can approach career-high offensive numbers.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Eric Tangradi
F Eric Tangradi  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Luke Witkowski — Age: 27. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 217. Stats:
F Luke Witkowski — Age: 27. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 217. Stats: (Tampa) 34 games, 0 goals, 4 assists. Analysis: Takes over Steve Ott’s role as an agitator and physical presence, but also provides valuable versatility by also playing defense.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Anthony Mantha — Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 221. Stats:
F Anthony Mantha — Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 221. Stats: 60 games, 17 goals, 19 assists. Analysis: Finally earned a full-time shot in the NHL and showed he was more than ready. Mantha could become an elite goal-scorer.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Henrik Zetterberg — Age: 37 (Oct. 9). Ht: 6-0. Wt:
F Henrik Zetterberg — Age: 37 (Oct. 9). Ht: 6-0. Wt: 197. Stats: 82 games, 17 goals, 51 assists. Analysis: Was clearly the Red Wings’ best player last season, excelling in what was team-wise a disappointing year. He’s aging, but production isn’t slowing at all.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Luke Glendening — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 199. Stats:
F Luke Glendening — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 199. Stats: 74 games, 3 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: A hard-working, diligent checker who can provide energy, the Red Wings are hopeful Glendening’s offensive numbers can bump back up.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Martin Frk — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 194. Stats: (Grand
F Martin Frk — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 194. Stats: (Grand Rapids) 65 games, 27 goals, 23 assists. Analysis: Earned his first real full-time chance with the Red Wings with Andreas Athanasiou not in camp. Frk has one of the hardest shots in the league.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Darren Helm — Age: 30. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 196. Stats: 50
F Darren Helm — Age: 30. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 196. Stats: 50 games, 8 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Amazing how injuries have limited Helm’s career over the past several seasons. With better health, Red Wings are hopeful Helm’s numbers and impact can increase.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Frans Nielsen — Age: 33. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 188. Stats:
F Frans Nielsen — Age: 33. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 188. Stats: 79 games, 17 goals, 24 assists. Analysis: Hopes are high that Nielsen’s second season in Detroit will provide Nielsen with a comfort level that’ll make his impact, production even more.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Dylan Larkin — Age: 19. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 190. Stats:
F Dylan Larkin — Age: 19. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 190. Stats: 80 games, 17 goals, 15 assists. Analysis: A leading Rookie of the Year contender in 2015-16, Larkin struggled last season. Few players match his ability to execute offensively at high-end speed, and Larkin is an organization cornerstone heading onward.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
DEFENSEMEN
DEFENSEMEN  Photo by David Guralnick/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
D Nick Jensen — Age: 27. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 198. Stats: 49
D Nick Jensen — Age: 27. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 198. Stats: 49 games, 4 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Finally earned a shot in the NHL and showed a smooth offensive ability that could evolve and grow this season, the Red Wings hope.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Mike Green — Age: 32 (Oct. 12). Ht: 6-1. Wt: 207.
D Mike Green — Age: 32 (Oct. 12). Ht: 6-1. Wt: 207. Stats: 72 games, 14 goals, 22 assists. Analysis: Had a big bounce-back season but now entering the final year of his contract, could be a valuable commodity at the trade deadline.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Jonathan Ericsson — Age: 33. Ht: 6-4. Wt: 220. Stats:
D Jonathan Ericsson — Age: 33. Ht: 6-4. Wt: 220. Stats: 51 games, 1 goal, 8 assists. Analysis: Coming off an injury-plagued year, Red Wings missed Ericsson’s size and defensive-oriented game when he wasn’t in the lineup.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Niklas Kronwall — Age: 36. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 194. Stats:
D Niklas Kronwall — Age: 36. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 194. Stats: 57 games, 2 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: Kronwall has been the ultimate warrior throughout his career, but there’s legitimate concern about how much more physically he has to give.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
D Xavier Ouellet — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 208. Stats:
D Xavier Ouellet — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 208. Stats: 66 games, 3 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Not flashy, will not grab major headlines, but Ouellet is a steady, unspectacular defenseman who will battle for ice time.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Danny DeKeyser — Age: 27. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 192. Stats:
D Danny DeKeyser — Age: 27. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 192. Stats: 82 games, 4 goals, 8 assists. Analysis: One of many Red Wings whose overall production fell last season. Being paired with Trevor Daley is expected to help.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Trevor Daley — Age: 34 (Oct. 9). Ht: 5-11. Wt: 195.
D Trevor Daley — Age: 34 (Oct. 9). Ht: 5-11. Wt: 195. Stats (Pittsburgh): 56 games, 5 goals, 14 assists. Analysis: Daley’s professionalism, calmness, and championship pedigree should settle what was a rocky season on the Red Wings’ blue line.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
GOALIES
GOALIES  Photo by David Guralnick/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
G Jimmy Howard — Age: 33. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 218. Stats:
G Jimmy Howard — Age: 33. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 218. Stats: 10-11-1, 2.10 GAA, .927 SV. Analysis: Heads into this season as the unquestioned No. 1. That would not have been a sure-fire bet a year or two ago.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
G Petr Mrazek — Age: 25. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 183. Stats: 18-21-9,
G Petr Mrazek — Age: 25. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 183. Stats: 18-21-9, 3.04 GAA, .901 SV. Analysis: After a turbulent season and summer, Mrazek appears motivated to prove his skeptics wrong.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — They’ve had four games at Little Caesars Arena already, but this will be different.

    Thursday’s game against Minnesota begins the NHL regular season for the Red Wings — and officially opens their new, sparkling arena.

    For as anticipated as the preseason games were — and it’s debatable how much they were — Thursday’s game is different.

    “It’ll be great,” defenseman Mike Green said of the excitement level. “It’s a new energy. A new building, a lot of excitement around it. I know as players we’re excited to get going.”

    None of the four preseason games were sold out, with all four about half to 2/3 capacity.

    It was difficult to take any characteristics out of those games, though one thing was fairly certain: Little Caesars Arena likely will be a loud arena.

    “Man, does it get loud,” defenseman Niklas Kronwall said. “I can only imagine what it’s like when it’s sold out. With the stands being so steep, it feels like they’re (the fans) on top of you.”

    For opposing teams, Kronwall feels LCA will be an “intimidating factor. It’s going to be a special place, the same way The Joe was. It’s more of the fans than anything about the building.”

    It’ll be up to the Red Wings, coach Jeff Blashill said, to match the excitement level surrounding the regular season opener.

    “I know our people have kept a lot of the pregame show stuff and the in-game … they didn’t expose it in the exhibition games, so people will get quite a show from that aspect,” Blashill said. “We have to make sure we put on quite a show from a hockey aspect. In the end, we have to win a hockey game. Every game in this league is a playoff game, but with that said, anytime you have a chance to do something like this, when you’re opening a new building, it’s a pretty special thing.”

    2017-18 DETROIT RED WINGS SCHEDULE

    Dire predictions

    You’d have to look long and hard in the predictions of any NHL analysts to find the Red Wings making the playoffs.

    Most have the Red Wings finishing last, or next to last, in the Atlantic Division.

    Players are talking about having a collective chip on their shoulders, after last season’s disappointment, and the low expectations of outsiders this year.

    “The determination, the professionalism here, the leadership and commitment,” Green said of the reasons the Red Wings can surprise. “Detroit has a history of winning, period. There’s no reason why that can’t happen.”

    Blashill insists there isn’t a huge divide in the NHL these days.

    “Five of the eight (playoff) teams in the Eastern Conference were brand new (from the previous season),” Blashill said. “That’s the reality. It’s the reality of the league, it’s tight, tight, tight.”

    Wings open near bottom in various power rankings

    Ice chips

    Minnesota is a difficult opener, as the Wild are considered by many people to be a dark-horse Stanley Cup contender.

    “I compare their lineup to that Nashville lineup that went to the finals,” Blashill said. “They’ve got a good balance of real good forwards and defense. Not flashy, elite forwards, but a real good, strong forward group.”

    … Kronwall (groin) participated in Wednesday’s practice and felt optimistic he’ll be in the opening lineup.

    Kronwall, though, isn’t going to rush into the lineup, simply to be able to play in the arena opener.

    “It would be pretty cool, but at the same time we have a lot more coming this year,” Kronwall said. “You don’t want to get caught too short-sighted. It’s a long season, and you don’t want this to be something that nags you for a long time.”

    … Blashill and his staff have been able to work with the final roster the past two days, instead of the 60 or so bodies in training camp.

    “The one thing we did in preseason was try to practice with our group as much as we could,” Blashill said. “That’s a big thing I’ve learned over the time I’ve been part of these, even when I was in the American League. When you practice with split groups, you just don’t get as much accomplished. That’s helped us.”

    Wild at Red Wings

    Faceoff: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

    TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM.

    Outlook: The first regular-season game in Little Caesars Arena history. Wild LW Zach Parise (back) will not play.

