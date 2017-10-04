Meet the 2017-18 Detroit Red Wings
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to meet the 2017-18 Red Wings,
Go through the gallery to meet the 2017-18 Red Wings, with analysis by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.  Photos by David Guralnick, Illustration by Larry O'Connor
Fullscreen
FORWARDS
FORWARDS  Photo by David Guralnick/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
Fullscreen
F Justin Abdelkader — Age: 30. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 218. Stats:
F Justin Abdelkader — Age: 30. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 218. Stats: 64 games, 7 goals, 14 assists. Analysis: With better health, the Red Wings believe Abdelkader’s offensive numbers will get better and he’ll be able to use his size and strength.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Gustav Nyquist — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 184. Stats:
F Gustav Nyquist — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 184. Stats: 76 games, 12 goals, 36 assists. Analysis: The goals have dipped but the assists have increased over last several seasons, but Red Wings need a boost in both categories for the team to excel.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Riley Sheahan — Age: 25. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 226. Stats:
F Riley Sheahan — Age: 25. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 226. Stats: 80 games, 2 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: Suffered through a difficult season, not scoring a goal until the final day of the regular season. Red Wings are expecting a big bump offensively.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F David Booth — Age: 32. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 212. Stats: (Omsk,
F David Booth — Age: 32. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 212. Stats: (Omsk, KHL) 19 games, 4 goals, 4 assists. Analysis: Give Booth credit for earning an NHL contract after entering training camp on a professional tryout. Has shown the ability to score at this level.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Tomas Tatar — Age: 26. Ht: 5-10. Wt: 185. Stats:
F Tomas Tatar — Age: 26. Ht: 5-10. Wt: 185. Stats: 82 games, 25 goals, 21 assists. Analysis: With a new, long-term contract earned over the summer, and in good health, Red Wings are hoping Tatar can approach career-high offensive numbers.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Eric Tangradi
F Eric Tangradi  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Luke Witkowski — Age: 27. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 217. Stats:
F Luke Witkowski — Age: 27. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 217. Stats: (Tampa) 34 games, 0 goals, 4 assists. Analysis: Takes over Steve Ott’s role as an agitator and physical presence, but also provides valuable versatility by also playing defense.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Anthony Mantha — Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 221. Stats:
F Anthony Mantha — Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 221. Stats: 60 games, 17 goals, 19 assists. Analysis: Finally earned a full-time shot in the NHL and showed he was more than ready. Mantha could become an elite goal-scorer.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Henrik Zetterberg — Age: 37 (Oct. 9). Ht: 6-0. Wt:
F Henrik Zetterberg — Age: 37 (Oct. 9). Ht: 6-0. Wt: 197. Stats: 82 games, 17 goals, 51 assists. Analysis: Was clearly the Red Wings’ best player last season, excelling in what was team-wise a disappointing year. He’s aging, but production isn’t slowing at all.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Luke Glendening — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 199. Stats:
F Luke Glendening — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 199. Stats: 74 games, 3 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: A hard-working, diligent checker who can provide energy, the Red Wings are hopeful Glendening’s offensive numbers can bump back up.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Martin Frk — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 194. Stats: (Grand
F Martin Frk — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 194. Stats: (Grand Rapids) 65 games, 27 goals, 23 assists. Analysis: Earned his first real full-time chance with the Red Wings with Andreas Athanasiou not in camp. Frk has one of the hardest shots in the league.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Darren Helm — Age: 30. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 196. Stats: 50
F Darren Helm — Age: 30. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 196. Stats: 50 games, 8 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Amazing how injuries have limited Helm’s career over the past several seasons. With better health, Red Wings are hopeful Helm’s numbers and impact can increase.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Frans Nielsen — Age: 33. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 188. Stats:
F Frans Nielsen — Age: 33. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 188. Stats: 79 games, 17 goals, 24 assists. Analysis: Hopes are high that Nielsen’s second season in Detroit will provide Nielsen with a comfort level that’ll make his impact, production even more.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Dylan Larkin — Age: 19. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 190. Stats:
F Dylan Larkin — Age: 19. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 190. Stats: 80 games, 17 goals, 15 assists. Analysis: A leading Rookie of the Year contender in 2015-16, Larkin struggled last season. Few players match his ability to execute offensively at high-end speed, and Larkin is an organization cornerstone heading onward.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSEMEN
DEFENSEMEN  Photo by David Guralnick/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
Fullscreen
D Nick Jensen — Age: 27. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 198. Stats: 49
D Nick Jensen — Age: 27. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 198. Stats: 49 games, 4 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Finally earned a shot in the NHL and showed a smooth offensive ability that could evolve and grow this season, the Red Wings hope.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
D Mike Green — Age: 32 (Oct. 12). Ht: 6-1. Wt: 207.
D Mike Green — Age: 32 (Oct. 12). Ht: 6-1. Wt: 207. Stats: 72 games, 14 goals, 22 assists. Analysis: Had a big bounce-back season but now entering the final year of his contract, could be a valuable commodity at the trade deadline.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
D Jonathan Ericsson — Age: 33. Ht: 6-4. Wt: 220. Stats:
D Jonathan Ericsson — Age: 33. Ht: 6-4. Wt: 220. Stats: 51 games, 1 goal, 8 assists. Analysis: Coming off an injury-plagued year, Red Wings missed Ericsson’s size and defensive-oriented game when he wasn’t in the lineup.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
D Niklas Kronwall — Age: 36. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 194. Stats:
D Niklas Kronwall — Age: 36. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 194. Stats: 57 games, 2 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: Kronwall has been the ultimate warrior throughout his career, but there’s legitimate concern about how much more physically he has to give.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
D Xavier Ouellet — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 208. Stats:
D Xavier Ouellet — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 208. Stats: 66 games, 3 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Not flashy, will not grab major headlines, but Ouellet is a steady, unspectacular defenseman who will battle for ice time.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
D Danny DeKeyser — Age: 27. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 192. Stats:
D Danny DeKeyser — Age: 27. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 192. Stats: 82 games, 4 goals, 8 assists. Analysis: One of many Red Wings whose overall production fell last season. Being paired with Trevor Daley is expected to help.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
D Trevor Daley — Age: 34 (Oct. 9). Ht: 5-11. Wt: 195.
D Trevor Daley — Age: 34 (Oct. 9). Ht: 5-11. Wt: 195. Stats (Pittsburgh): 56 games, 5 goals, 14 assists. Analysis: Daley’s professionalism, calmness, and championship pedigree should settle what was a rocky season on the Red Wings’ blue line.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
GOALIES
GOALIES  Photo by David Guralnick/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
Fullscreen
G Jimmy Howard — Age: 33. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 218. Stats:
G Jimmy Howard — Age: 33. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 218. Stats: 10-11-1, 2.10 GAA, .927 SV. Analysis: Heads into this season as the unquestioned No. 1. That would not have been a sure-fire bet a year or two ago.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
G Petr Mrazek — Age: 25. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 183. Stats: 18-21-9,
G Petr Mrazek — Age: 25. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 183. Stats: 18-21-9, 3.04 GAA, .901 SV. Analysis: After a turbulent season and summer, Mrazek appears motivated to prove his skeptics wrong.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

    At least they have a brand-new home.

    That might be the high point for the Red Wings this season.

    With the Red Wings on the brink of their season opener Thursday at home against the Minnesota Wild, preseason power rankings are starting to emerge from various outlets.

    And it doesn’t look good for the Red Wings, who are coming off a season in which their string of 25 straight playoff appearances was snapped.

    They might have to wait another season to start a new one.

    2017-18 DETROIT RED WINGS SCHEDULE

    ESPN on Tuesday slotted the Red Wings at No. 27 (out of 31) in their power rankings, writing, “Little Caesars Arena is pretty much the only thing that isn’t old about the Red Wings, so it will be another challenging season in the Motor City.”

    It’s one spot better than they occupy in the Sporting News’ rankings.

    Canada’s Sportsnet paints a bleaker picture for Detroit, ranking the Red Wings at No. 30 — behind the Las Vegas Knights, but ahead of their former hated rival Colorado Avalanche.

    “Even (former Wings forward) Pavel Datsyuk has gone on record saying it’s a positive thing that the Red Wings missed the playoffs,” Luke Fox writes, “that the end of The Streak may allow them to rebuild properly. Trouble is, we’re not certain the front office sees this as a rebuild.”

    The Red Wings finished 33-36-13 last season.

    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE