Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill might have his work cut out for him this season. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

At least they have a brand-new home.

That might be the high point for the Red Wings this season.

With the Red Wings on the brink of their season opener Thursday at home against the Minnesota Wild, preseason power rankings are starting to emerge from various outlets.

And it doesn’t look good for the Red Wings, who are coming off a season in which their string of 25 straight playoff appearances was snapped.

They might have to wait another season to start a new one.

2017-18 DETROIT RED WINGS SCHEDULE

ESPN on Tuesday slotted the Red Wings at No. 27 (out of 31) in their power rankings, writing, “Little Caesars Arena is pretty much the only thing that isn’t old about the Red Wings, so it will be another challenging season in the Motor City.”

It’s one spot better than they occupy in the Sporting News’ rankings.

Canada’s Sportsnet paints a bleaker picture for Detroit, ranking the Red Wings at No. 30 — behind the Las Vegas Knights, but ahead of their former hated rival Colorado Avalanche.

“Even (former Wings forward) Pavel Datsyuk has gone on record saying it’s a positive thing that the Red Wings missed the playoffs,” Luke Fox writes, “that the end of The Streak may allow them to rebuild properly. Trouble is, we’re not certain the front office sees this as a rebuild.”

The Red Wings finished 33-36-13 last season.