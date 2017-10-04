Meet the 2017-18 Detroit Red Wings
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to meet the 2017-18 Red Wings,
Go through the gallery to meet the 2017-18 Red Wings, with analysis by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.  Photos by David Guralnick, Illustration by Larry O'Connor
Fullscreen
FORWARDS
FORWARDS  Photo by David Guralnick/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
Fullscreen
F Justin Abdelkader — Age: 30. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 218. Stats:
F Justin Abdelkader — Age: 30. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 218. Stats: 64 games, 7 goals, 14 assists. Analysis: With better health, the Red Wings believe Abdelkader’s offensive numbers will get better and he’ll be able to use his size and strength.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Gustav Nyquist — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 184. Stats:
F Gustav Nyquist — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 184. Stats: 76 games, 12 goals, 36 assists. Analysis: The goals have dipped but the assists have increased over last several seasons, but Red Wings need a boost in both categories for the team to excel.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Riley Sheahan — Age: 25. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 226. Stats:
F Riley Sheahan — Age: 25. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 226. Stats: 80 games, 2 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: Suffered through a difficult season, not scoring a goal until the final day of the regular season. Red Wings are expecting a big bump offensively.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F David Booth — Age: 32. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 212. Stats: (Omsk,
F David Booth — Age: 32. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 212. Stats: (Omsk, KHL) 19 games, 4 goals, 4 assists. Analysis: Give Booth credit for earning an NHL contract after entering training camp on a professional tryout. Has shown the ability to score at this level.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Tomas Tatar — Age: 26. Ht: 5-10. Wt: 185. Stats:
F Tomas Tatar — Age: 26. Ht: 5-10. Wt: 185. Stats: 82 games, 25 goals, 21 assists. Analysis: With a new, long-term contract earned over the summer, and in good health, Red Wings are hoping Tatar can approach career-high offensive numbers.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Luke Witkowski — Age: 27. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 217. Stats:
F Luke Witkowski — Age: 27. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 217. Stats: (Tampa) 34 games, 0 goals, 4 assists. Analysis: Takes over Steve Ott’s role as an agitator and physical presence, but also provides valuable versatility by also playing defense.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Anthony Mantha — Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 221. Stats:
F Anthony Mantha — Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 221. Stats: 60 games, 17 goals, 19 assists. Analysis: Finally earned a full-time shot in the NHL and showed he was more than ready. Mantha could become an elite goal-scorer.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Henrik Zetterberg — Age: 37 (Oct. 9). Ht: 6-0. Wt:
F Henrik Zetterberg — Age: 37 (Oct. 9). Ht: 6-0. Wt: 197. Stats: 82 games, 17 goals, 51 assists. Analysis: Was clearly the Red Wings’ best player last season, excelling in what was team-wise a disappointing year. He’s aging, but production isn’t slowing at all.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Luke Glendening — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 199. Stats:
F Luke Glendening — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 199. Stats: 74 games, 3 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: A hard-working, diligent checker who can provide energy, the Red Wings are hopeful Glendening’s offensive numbers can bump back up.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Martin Frk — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 194. Stats: (Grand
F Martin Frk — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 194. Stats: (Grand Rapids) 65 games, 27 goals, 23 assists. Analysis: Earned his first real full-time chance with the Red Wings with Andreas Athanasiou not in camp. Frk has one of the hardest shots in the league.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Darren Helm — Age: 30. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 196. Stats: 50
F Darren Helm — Age: 30. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 196. Stats: 50 games, 8 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Amazing how injuries have limited Helm’s career over the past several seasons. With better health, Red Wings are hopeful Helm’s numbers and impact can increase.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Frans Nielsen — Age: 33. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 188. Stats:
F Frans Nielsen — Age: 33. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 188. Stats: 79 games, 17 goals, 24 assists. Analysis: Hopes are high that Nielsen’s second season in Detroit will provide Nielsen with a comfort level that’ll make his impact, production even more.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Dylan Larkin — Age: 19. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 190. Stats:
F Dylan Larkin — Age: 19. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 190. Stats: 80 games, 17 goals, 15 assists. Analysis: A leading Rookie of the Year contender in 2015-16, Larkin struggled last season. Few players match his ability to execute offensively at high-end speed, and Larkin is an organization cornerstone heading onward.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSEMEN
DEFENSEMEN  Photo by David Guralnick/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
Fullscreen
D Nick Jensen — Age: 27. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 198. Stats: 49
D Nick Jensen — Age: 27. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 198. Stats: 49 games, 4 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Finally earned a shot in the NHL and showed a smooth offensive ability that could evolve and grow this season, the Red Wings hope.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
D Mike Green — Age: 32 (Oct. 12). Ht: 6-1. Wt: 207.
D Mike Green — Age: 32 (Oct. 12). Ht: 6-1. Wt: 207. Stats: 72 games, 14 goals, 22 assists. Analysis: Had a big bounce-back season but now entering the final year of his contract, could be a valuable commodity at the trade deadline.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
D Jonathan Ericsson — Age: 33. Ht: 6-4. Wt: 220. Stats:
D Jonathan Ericsson — Age: 33. Ht: 6-4. Wt: 220. Stats: 51 games, 1 goal, 8 assists. Analysis: Coming off an injury-plagued year, Red Wings missed Ericsson’s size and defensive-oriented game when he wasn’t in the lineup.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
D Niklas Kronwall — Age: 36. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 194. Stats:
D Niklas Kronwall — Age: 36. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 194. Stats: 57 games, 2 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: Kronwall has been the ultimate warrior throughout his career, but there’s legitimate concern about how much more physically he has to give.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
D Xavier Ouellet — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 208. Stats:
D Xavier Ouellet — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 208. Stats: 66 games, 3 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Not flashy, will not grab major headlines, but Ouellet is a steady, unspectacular defenseman who will battle for ice time.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
D Danny DeKeyser — Age: 27. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 192. Stats:
D Danny DeKeyser — Age: 27. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 192. Stats: 82 games, 4 goals, 8 assists. Analysis: One of many Red Wings whose overall production fell last season. Being paired with Trevor Daley is expected to help.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
D Trevor Daley — Age: 34 (Oct. 9). Ht: 5-11. Wt: 195.
D Trevor Daley — Age: 34 (Oct. 9). Ht: 5-11. Wt: 195. Stats (Pittsburgh): 56 games, 5 goals, 14 assists. Analysis: Daley’s professionalism, calmness, and championship pedigree should settle what was a rocky season on the Red Wings’ blue line.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
GOALIES
GOALIES  Photo by David Guralnick/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
Fullscreen
G Jimmy Howard — Age: 33. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 218. Stats:
G Jimmy Howard — Age: 33. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 218. Stats: 10-11-1, 2.10 GAA, .927 SV. Analysis: Heads into this season as the unquestioned No. 1. That would not have been a sure-fire bet a year or two ago.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
G Petr Mrazek — Age: 25. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 183. Stats: 18-21-9,
G Petr Mrazek — Age: 25. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 183. Stats: 18-21-9, 3.04 GAA, .901 SV. Analysis: After a turbulent season and summer, Mrazek appears motivated to prove his skeptics wrong.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — The fellow who designed Olympia, where the Red Wings played for nearly a half-century, gained fame as an architect of movie theaters and gems like Orchestra Hall, the home of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, renowned internationally for its acoustics.

    C. Howard Crane, who died four months after the Wings won their fifth Stanley Cup in 1952, made hockey an intimate experience in the Old Red Barn.

    Adjusting for things 90 years after the Olympia opened, Crane might well have approved of Little Caesars Arena.

    The Wings have created an up-close, on-top-of-the-play experience for their fans and, now, for fans of the Pistons, too.

    The architect, HOK, the dominant player in the field, says about 19,600 of the 20,000 seats in Little Caesars Arena are closer to the action than in any other 19,600 seats in the NHL.

    In preseason, many fans say they feel closer to the ice than they were in similar seats at Joe Louis Arena.

    But some at the early games dissent, saying they find some of the greater height disconcerting.

    The vertical design, using stacked levels, overhangs and steeply-rising rows, brings the lion’s share of seats in the upper levels closer to the ice than the Bell Centre in Montreal, a prototype for Little Caesars Arena, according to officials of Olympia Entertainment.

    More: Krupa: Wings a few years away from contending status

    Upper levels hang over the ones below, in a piled array constructed without obstructing supports.

    A total of 8,944 seats are in the lower bowl, 2,378 more than Joe Louis Arena, according to HOK.

    Sharp inclines, about the same as Joe Louis Arena in the lower bowl but steeper in the upper levels, keep the seats closer to the ice.

    The limited number of rows at each level shortens the steep climbs for fans.

    “I said we should have a place where it’s intimidating for other teams to play,” GM Ken Holland said, when asked about his input on plans for the new building.

    “In Montreal, the fans are right on you. There’s no breaks in the seating. You look up and it’s a wall of people, right on top of you.”

    2017-18 DETROIT RED WINGS SCHEDULE

    On top of the action

    Joe Louis Arena provided an unbroken plane of faces. But Red Wings fans of a certain age celebrated Olympia for its intimacy.

    The Pistons became familiar with the ambiance during their first four years in town, 1957-61, before the construction of Cobo Arena.

    The Olympia felt as though Crane managed to stick an NHL rink into one of his movie houses downtown, to which Detroiters thronged in the years before television, the Madison, Adams, United Artists, Fillmore, or his tour de force, the Fox.

    Mike and Marian Ilitch held season tickets at Olympia long before they owned the Red Wings. They moved their offices into the Fox and financed its $12.5 million renovation in 1988.

    After what many Tigers fans say is a mistaken approach to seating angles and sight lines at Comerica Park, this time the Ilitches appear to have made no mistake.

    Sort of like the box seats in the upper deck of Tiger Stadium, between home plate and first and third bases, Little Caesars Arena is designed to put fans on top of the game.

    One of the designers of the new building, Ryan Gedney, said the architects intended “to embellish that sense of intimacy from above.”

    “When we started the design process, the Ilitches really had a strong motivation to preserve a lot of the things that they remembered about some of the older hockey venues in terms of seating,” said Gedney, of HOK, a Missouri firm and a leader in sport venue design for 30 years.

    “It had a steep lower bowl that provides a really intimidating environment to play in, as well as a loud, exciting environment for the fans,” Gedney said.

    “And that was a big priority for them.”

    More: Ted Kulfan's NHL season preview

    Like Crane, HOK made significant use of sharply elevating rows of seats, stacked levels and overhangs to keep the bowl tight.

    “In today’s kind of modern venues, it’s more challenging to preserve those qualities when you’re tasked with infusing what has become a robust and diverse array of premium-seating product,” Gedney said.

    “It’s a Swiss watch, as many have talked about, of balancing those various components of sidelines, steepness, scoreboard, all of these things we need people to be able to see comfortably.”

    Mission accomplished

    Things like luxury suites, tables with waiters and banks of video monitors tends to cut into the wall-of-people concept.

    “This venue does a good job, I think, of questioning that premium seating creatively, but also capturing a number of qualities that exemplify that steep wall of people that was really important to the family, and others,” Gedney said

    With a significant twist, Little Caesars Arena follows a trend of integrating the concourse, and an array of refreshments, conveniences and licensed products, with the seating area.

    “In Detroit, there was a little bit of that,” Gedney said.

    “But there was a really strong motivation to say as a design team that once I’m in that seating bowl, I’m in that seating bowl for the hockey and for the event.

    “So there became this really kind of big motivation to seal up that environment, if you will.”

    Opponents may find themselves in a pretty tight spot.

    Because a basketball court is smaller than the sheet of ice, with 1,000 additional seats mostly around the court, there is likely to be a bit more horizontal space before the steep wall of faces. But the Pistons’ opponents may feel a bit claustrophobic, too.

    Given the successive generations of families who often purchase Wings’ seasons tickets, a good number of folks who have experienced both Olympia and Joe Louis Arena are making highly informed assessments of the new place.

    In Olympia, hockey became an intimate experience.

    “You felt like you could reach out and shake hands with the fans,” said Ted Lindsay, who played 14 seasons for the Red Wings in the old building.

    “The glass was lower in those days, and you could hear them talking.”

    The lower bowl in Little Caesars Arena rises at almost precisely the angle of the lower seats in Joe Louis Arena. The abrupt rise affords much the same sight lines.

    In the mezzanine and upper bowl, the seats rise more sharply than in comparable seating in Joe Louis Arena.

    The upper levels remain close to the rink, given the stacking and efficient use of overhangs.

    Spectators in the higher seats are closer to the action on the ice than at Joe Louis Arena, and those to the front of each level should feel almost on top of the game.

    “This building is even tighter than Montreal,” said Tom Wilson, the President of Olympia Entertainment, a company with roots in the Olympia Stadium Company, the management firm set up in the 1930s by the Norris family, which owned the team.

    “The sight lines are the best in the NHL.”

    Luxury seating and seats for team executives, managers, scouts and the media are contained in the east and west gondolas, suspended from the ceiling, hanging well out over the seats below.

    Looking directly down from the front of the gondolas, high above the ice, one is directly above the 11th row of from the glass.

    It feels as though one is nearly hovering over the action.

    The legendary Canadian broadcaster Foster Hewitt broadcast from a booth hung from the ceiling, suspended over the ice, in Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto. Accessible via a tall ladder and a catwalk with no guardrails, the somewhat perilous appendage obtained the moniker “the gondola.”

    “It starts to embellish further the sense of intimacy and closeness from above, with these big, physical gondolas hanging from the roof structure,” Gedney said.

    Fans will make their judgments, over time.

    But given what the Ilitches and the Red Wings set out to achieve, their goals seem accomplished.

    gregg.krupa@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/greggkrupa

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE