The Red Wings celebrate Dylan Larkin's second-period goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Wild at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Red Wings couldn’t have asked for a better opening to the regular season or to Little Caesars Arena as the two generations sparked the team to 4-2 victory over Minnesota.

Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin scored power play goals only 23 seconds apart in the second period getting the Red Wings going, then captain Henrik Zetterberg scored the winning goal in the third period — the young stars and the longtime captain — leading the way to an opening night victory.

Another potential young difference-maker, Martin Frk, added an insurance goal, as the young Mantha, Larkin and Frk line continued their success from the exhibition season.

Goalie Jimmy Howard stopped 37 shots and was vital early as the Red Wings killed four Minnesota power plays, including a two-man advantage for 1:38 early in the second period. He also earned his 200th career victory.

The sellout crowd at LCA roared throughout the evening, as the Red Wings christened the lavish new arena with plenty of highlights.

But there were some tense moments, too.

Minnesota’s Joel Eriksson Ek and Chris Stewart scored 48 seconds apart early in the third period, tying the game at 2.

Eriksson Ek one-timed a pass from Stewart behind the net at two minutes, cutting the Red Wings lead to 2-1.

Stewart then did the honors himself 48 seconds later

But Zetterberg broke the tie with a quick snap shot in the slot at 7:07, giving the Red Wings a 3-2 lead.

Then Frk, set up by Mantha, unleashed his massive shot from the circle that beat goalie Devan Dubnyk at 10:39, giving the Red Wings a 4-2 lead.

Mike Green had four assists in the game, and Mantha added two, as the Red Wings gave a rollicking crowd plenty to cheer about.

It was fitting that Mantha and Larkin, two pillars of the future, made a big difference.

Both talked about the impact they need to have this season earlier this week, after a team-wide disappointing last season.

“It’s an opportunity for everyone,” Larkin said. “We didn’t have the year we wanted to, collectively, and a lot of guys individually. But we need to step up for the team and win some games.”

Mantha scored on a 5-on-3 Red Wings advantage at 14:40 of the second period.

Dubnyk made a stop on Frk’s hard shot from the dot, but the rebound slid to Mantha at the post, who put in the first regular season goal in LCA history.

Still on the power play, Larkin quickly made it a 2-0 game.

Green, who assisted on both goals, snapped a shot from the top of the slot that Larkin got his stick on and redirected past Dubynk only 23 seconds later at 15:03.

If Larkin and Mantha specifically, who have had sparkling moments early in their NHL careers, can shoulder a big load for the Red Wings this season, it could bode well.

“Ultimately, we need some young guys to become elite, and elite is a hard thing,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “It’s a lot of different areas. It’s every single night, going against other teams’ best. It’s not just producing points — a lot of people produce points on bad teams — it’s playing winning hockey and producing points. It’s answering you guys every night when it doesn’t go great, not just when it goes good.

“Those are all the types of things that a guy like Zetterberg has had to shoulder for a long, long time. And ultimately at some point we need some young guys to become elite.”

The Red Wings killed all four Minnesota power plays through two periods and were helped by two apparent Minnesota first-period goals that were disallowed.

On the first no goal, an apparent by goal Wild forward Eric Staal during a scramble in front of Howard, goalie interference kept Minnesota off the scoreboard.

At first there was a question about whether the puck crossed the goal-line. And after a review, it was ruled it did — although the goalie interference took away the goal.

Minnesota challenged the goalie interference but the call stood after review.

After a Red Wings power play went nowhere, the Wild had a second apparent goal — this one by defenseman Ryan Suter — disallowed.

As Suter shot the puck, Wild forward Mikael Granlund elbowed Howard in the head while skating through the slot and battling with Green.

Suter’s shot hit Howard’s glove and trickled into the net — but video caught Granlund’s infraction, nullifying the goal.

