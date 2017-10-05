Red Wings 4, Minnesota 2
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the first goal in Little Caesars Arena in the second period during the home opener against the Minnesota Wild, October 5, 2017. Detroit went on to win the game 4-2.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Minnesota center Mikko Koivu, former Red Wings captain Nicklas Lidstrom, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Chris Ilitch, Mickey Redmond, and Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg participate in a ceremonial puck drop before the first home game at Little Caesars Arena.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The puck is dropped for the first regular-season Red Wings game at Little Caesars Arena.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Henrik Zetterberg is introduced before the start of the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Maria Rotondo, a member of the ice crew, removes two octopi that were thrown onto the ice before the start of the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Captain Henrik Zetterberg walks down the red carpet as he arrives before the home opener against the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 5, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, left, and Chris Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, watch the red carpet arrival from a balcony.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Current captain Henrik Zetterberg, left, walks past the former captain Nicklas Lidstrom as they arrive on the red carpet before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit native Joey Dowd, of Spring City, Tennessee, waits for the red carpet arrival of the Red Wings.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Former Detroit Red Wing Tomas Holmstrom signs autographs as he walks down the red carpet.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Former captain Nicklas Lidstrom is interviewed as he walks down the red carpet before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fans clamor for autographs during the red carpet arrival.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Darren Helm signs autographs as he walks down the red carpet.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek high-fives the fans as he walks down the red carpet before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Riley Sheahan signs autographs as he walks down the red carpet before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader high-fives the fans as he walks down the red carpet.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin signs autographs as he walks down the red carpet before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Minnesota center Eric Staal battle for the puck in the first period of the first-ever regular season game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 5, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Luke Glendening tries to get the puck past Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist moves the puck away from Minnesota defenseman Jonas Brodin in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist misses an opportunity to get the puck past Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard stop a shot in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Minnesota celebrates what they thought was a goal in the first period. The officials eventually ruled it not a goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings fans celebrate a no-goal call by the officials in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Minnesota center Mikko Koivu and Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Minnesota left wing Marcus Foligno battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The fans celebrate two back-to-back goals in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard makes a save in front of Minnesota center Mikko Koivu in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
A pile up in front of Detroit's goal fails to create a goal for Minnesota in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Henrik Zetterberg controls the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser and Minnesota left wing Jason Zucker battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Minnesota center Eric Staal looks for an open man in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Minnesota center Charlie Coyle is upended by Detroit center Darren Helm in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen and Minnesota center Mikael Granlund battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to deflect a shot by teammate Trevor Daley past Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha, right, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the first goal in Little Caesars Arena in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Detroit's Martin Frk, center Dylan Larkin, Riley Sheahan, and Mike Green celebrate a goal by Larkin in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Minnesota right wing Nino Niederreiter tries to get the puck past Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard and defenseman Jonathan Ericsson in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The fans celebrate a goal by Henrik Zetterberg in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha and Minnesota defenseman Mike Reilly collide on the ice in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Luke Glendening and Minnesota defenseman Jonas Brodin battle for the puck in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Luke Glendening hits the ice while reaching for a loose puck in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Detroit defenseman Mike Green, left wing Henrik Zetterberg, and center Gustav Nyquist celebrate Zetterberg's third period goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar and Minnesota center Joel Eriksson Ek battle for position in front of Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen moves the puck up the ice in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Mike Green, left, and right wing Martin Frk celebrate Frk's third period goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Detroit defenseman Mike Green, right wing Martin Frk, and center Dylan Larkin celebrate Frk's third period goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Minnesota center Charlie Coyle is upended by Detroit center Darren Helm in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The two teams mix it up in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The Red Wings celebrate their win.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — They were impressed.

    The fans. The guys who have played hockey in enough buildings in North America to make a well-considered judgment.

    A veteran broadcaster who started out in Port Huron on WHSL long ago, and knows a thing or two about how the game is presented.

    Oh, and you know “the commish” likes a new arena!

    The Red Wings played their first regular-season game in the Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, and before the evening finished, they might as well have awarded the first star to the building.

    “There was another owner who’s seeking a building and came for a tour a month ago,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “And I asked Chris Ilitch if he was weeping when he got done seeing this! I love this building.

    “This is something that represents Detroit and our league very well.”

    For once, fans seem to agree with the commissioner of a sport.

    “We can see what this new arena has to offer,” said Will McVey of Webberville. “I loved Joe Louis Arena, and it’s too bad it’s gone. But this is really something to see.”

    McVey’s girlfriend, Sarah Donner, of Brighton, bought him tickets for his birthday.

    “It’s exciting!” Donner said. “I wanted to be here, and knew it would be great for him to see.”

    Tomas Holmstrom thought so, too.

    More:Wings take a page from Olympia with intimate feel at LCA

    More: Red Wings will live like kings in Little Caesars Arena

    “For me, it’s wow!” said the retired Red Wings forward, watching the morning skate with his frequent automobile passenger and Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom.

    “It’s top of the line for sure. It’s going to be nice to see the full house, the sound of the crowd, the cheering. That’s going to be top of line, too, I’m sure.”

    Lidstrom said his immediate impression came from the intimacy of the seating bowl, and the competitive edge that comes with it.

    “It seems like the fans are more on top of you than at ‘The Joe,’” Lidstrom said. “The upper bowl is more steep. It seems like you are just closer to the action.”

    Asked about the vastly improved facilities for the players, Holmstrom and Lidstrom were clearly envious, and already identifying what a difference it can make.

    “We walked around and saw everything down below, the facilities,” Lidstrom said. “It’s impressive.

    “They thought of everything. I think it’s an advantage for the guys. It’s a big advantage to have the practice rink right there.

    “To have the same locker room all the time and the same facilities all the time for your treatments, I think it makes a big difference."

    The first game of the regular season was sold out, the Red Wings said. But lots of empty seats were visible on TV, with fans absorbed by the activities — and TV monitors — out on the sprawling concourse.

    Mike “Doc” Emrick, the veteran play-by-play broadcaster for NBC Sports, who began calling Port Huron Flags games in 1973, travels the NHL every season.

    As he stood in the Wings dressing room after the morning skate, without prompting, Emrick provided a simple appraisal.

    “There isn’t anything about this arena I haven’t liked,” Emrick said. “I shot 40 stills on Friday morning and got two copies of each made at Walmart!”

    Bettman said that big NHL events — an All-Star Game, an entry draft — would eventually come to Little Caesars Arena.

    “Every seat in the house is great,” said Bettman, who toured the cavernous, sprawling building, even sitting in the last row.

    “This arena, in addition to being state of the art, it has every conceivable amenity, an incredible use of technology, and a remarkable tie to the history and tradition of this great Original Six franchise.

    “I want to congratulate Chris Ilitch, obviously, and Marian Ilitch, and I know this is a place that Mike Ilitch would have been enormously proud of.”

    gregg.krupa@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/greggkrupa

