Red Wings home opener vs Minnesota
Captain Henrik Zetterberg walks down the red carpet
Captain Henrik Zetterberg walks down the red carpet as he arrives before the home opener against the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 5, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit native Joey Dowd, of Spring City, Tennessee,
Detroit native Joey Dowd, of Spring City, Tennessee, waits for the red carpet arrival of the Red Wings.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, left, and Chris Ilitch,
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, left, and Chris Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, watch the red carpet arrival from a balcony.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Former Detroit Red Wing Tomas Holmstrom signs autographs
Former Detroit Red Wing Tomas Holmstrom signs autographs as he walks down the red carpet.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Current captain Henrik Zetterberg, left, walks past
Current captain Henrik Zetterberg, left, walks past the former captain Nicklas Lidstrom as they arrive on the red carpet before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Former captain Nicklas Lidstrom is interviewed as he
Former captain Nicklas Lidstrom is interviewed as he walks down the red carpet before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fans clamor for autographs during the red carpet arrival.
Fans clamor for autographs during the red carpet arrival.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Darren Helm signs autographs as he walks
Detroit center Darren Helm signs autographs as he walks down the red carpet.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek high-fives the fans as he
Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek high-fives the fans as he walks down the red carpet before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Riley Sheahan signs autographs as he
Detroit center Riley Sheahan signs autographs as he walks down the red carpet before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader high-fives the
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader high-fives the fans as he walks down the red carpet.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin signs autographs as he
Detroit center Dylan Larkin signs autographs as he walks down the red carpet before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit – A new era in Red Wings hockey began Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.

    The Red Wings hosted the Minnesota Wild in the first regular-season game at the new arena, which replaced Joe Louis Arena.

    “It’s been a long time coming, you’ve seen it going up the last couple years, you’ve seen the progress, and having the game today, it’s pretty exciting,” said forward Dylan Larkin.

    The Red Wings have played four exhibition games in LCA.

    “Man, does it get loud,” said defenseman Niklas Kronwall of his first impressions. “I can only imagine what it’s like when it’s sold out. With the stands being so steep, it feels like they’re (the fans) on top.”

    Follow Thursday night's action here with tweets by Ted Kulfan and Gregg Krupa of The Detroit News, and others, throughout the game.

