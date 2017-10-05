Captain Henrik Zetterberg walks down the red carpet as he arrives before the home opener against the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 5, 2017. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit – A new era in Red Wings hockey began Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The Red Wings hosted the Minnesota Wild in the first regular-season game at the new arena, which replaced Joe Louis Arena.

“It’s been a long time coming, you’ve seen it going up the last couple years, you’ve seen the progress, and having the game today, it’s pretty exciting,” said forward Dylan Larkin.

The Red Wings have played four exhibition games in LCA.

“Man, does it get loud,” said defenseman Niklas Kronwall of his first impressions. “I can only imagine what it’s like when it’s sold out. With the stands being so steep, it feels like they’re (the fans) on top.”

