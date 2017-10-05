Meet the 2017-18 Detroit Red Wings
Go through the gallery to meet the 2017-18 Red Wings, with analysis by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.  Photos by David Guralnick, Illustration by Larry O'Connor
FORWARDS  Photo by David Guralnick/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
F Justin Abdelkader — Age: 30. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 218. Stats: 64 games, 7 goals, 14 assists. Analysis: With better health, the Red Wings believe Abdelkader’s offensive numbers will get better and he’ll be able to use his size and strength.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Gustav Nyquist — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 184. Stats: 76 games, 12 goals, 36 assists. Analysis: The goals have dipped but the assists have increased over last several seasons, but Red Wings need a boost in both categories for the team to excel.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Riley Sheahan — Age: 25. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 226. Stats: 80 games, 2 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: Suffered through a difficult season, not scoring a goal until the final day of the regular season. Red Wings are expecting a big bump offensively.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F David Booth — Age: 32. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 212. Stats: (Omsk, KHL) 19 games, 4 goals, 4 assists. Analysis: Give Booth credit for earning an NHL contract after entering training camp on a professional tryout. Has shown the ability to score at this level.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Tomas Tatar — Age: 26. Ht: 5-10. Wt: 185. Stats: 82 games, 25 goals, 21 assists. Analysis: With a new, long-term contract earned over the summer, and in good health, Red Wings are hoping Tatar can approach career-high offensive numbers.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Luke Witkowski — Age: 27. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 217. Stats: (Tampa) 34 games, 0 goals, 4 assists. Analysis: Takes over Steve Ott’s role as an agitator and physical presence, but also provides valuable versatility by also playing defense.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Anthony Mantha — Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 221. Stats: 60 games, 17 goals, 19 assists. Analysis: Finally earned a full-time shot in the NHL and showed he was more than ready. Mantha could become an elite goal-scorer.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Henrik Zetterberg — Age: 37 (Oct. 9). Ht: 6-0. Wt: 197. Stats: 82 games, 17 goals, 51 assists. Analysis: Was clearly the Red Wings’ best player last season, excelling in what was team-wise a disappointing year. He’s aging, but production isn’t slowing at all.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Luke Glendening — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 199. Stats: 74 games, 3 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: A hard-working, diligent checker who can provide energy, the Red Wings are hopeful Glendening’s offensive numbers can bump back up.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Martin Frk — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 194. Stats: (Grand Rapids) 65 games, 27 goals, 23 assists. Analysis: Earned his first real full-time chance with the Red Wings with Andreas Athanasiou not in camp. Frk has one of the hardest shots in the league.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Darren Helm — Age: 30. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 196. Stats: 50 games, 8 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Amazing how injuries have limited Helm’s career over the past several seasons. With better health, Red Wings are hopeful Helm’s numbers and impact can increase.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Frans Nielsen — Age: 33. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 188. Stats: 79 games, 17 goals, 24 assists. Analysis: Hopes are high that Nielsen’s second season in Detroit will provide Nielsen with a comfort level that’ll make his impact, production even more.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Dylan Larkin — Age: 19. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 190. Stats: 80 games, 17 goals, 15 assists. Analysis: A leading Rookie of the Year contender in 2015-16, Larkin struggled last season. Few players match his ability to execute offensively at high-end speed, and Larkin is an organization cornerstone heading onward.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
DEFENSEMEN  Photo by David Guralnick/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
D Nick Jensen — Age: 27. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 198. Stats: 49 games, 4 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Finally earned a shot in the NHL and showed a smooth offensive ability that could evolve and grow this season, the Red Wings hope.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Mike Green — Age: 32 (Oct. 12). Ht: 6-1. Wt: 207. Stats: 72 games, 14 goals, 22 assists. Analysis: Had a big bounce-back season but now entering the final year of his contract, could be a valuable commodity at the trade deadline.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Jonathan Ericsson — Age: 33. Ht: 6-4. Wt: 220. Stats: 51 games, 1 goal, 8 assists. Analysis: Coming off an injury-plagued year, Red Wings missed Ericsson’s size and defensive-oriented game when he wasn’t in the lineup.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Niklas Kronwall — Age: 36. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 194. Stats: 57 games, 2 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: Kronwall has been the ultimate warrior throughout his career, but there’s legitimate concern about how much more physically he has to give.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
D Xavier Ouellet — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 208. Stats: 66 games, 3 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Not flashy, will not grab major headlines, but Ouellet is a steady, unspectacular defenseman who will battle for ice time.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Danny DeKeyser — Age: 27. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 192. Stats: 82 games, 4 goals, 8 assists. Analysis: One of many Red Wings whose overall production fell last season. Being paired with Trevor Daley is expected to help.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Trevor Daley — Age: 34 (Oct. 9). Ht: 5-11. Wt: 195. Stats (Pittsburgh): 56 games, 5 goals, 14 assists. Analysis: Daley’s professionalism, calmness, and championship pedigree should settle what was a rocky season on the Red Wings’ blue line.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
GOALIES  Photo by David Guralnick/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
G Jimmy Howard — Age: 33. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 218. Stats: 10-11-1, 2.10 GAA, .927 SV. Analysis: Heads into this season as the unquestioned No. 1. That would not have been a sure-fire bet a year or two ago.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
G Petr Mrazek — Age: 25. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 183. Stats: 18-21-9, 3.04 GAA, .901 SV. Analysis: After a turbulent season and summer, Mrazek appears motivated to prove his skeptics wrong.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — Few players on the Red Wings were as pleased to forget about last season as forward Riley Sheahan.

    By this time, everyone knows the particulars.

    Sheahan didn’t score a single goal all season — until the final afternoon, in the final game ever at Joe Louis Arena.

    In fact, Sheahan scored twice.

    To be sure, that was a relief.

    “Luckily I had a few goals in that last game,” Sheahan said Thursday after the morning skate, on the dawn of a new regular season. “So, I just kind of built off that and put everything behind me.

    “Now I just move on.”

    Anxious, and determined, to never go through something like that again, Sheahan looked to make some changes.

    Foremost was changing the look of his body.

    “I slimmed down a little bit, lost some weight,” Sheahan said. “I wanted to get a little faster. Everyone is so fast in today’s game, I just felt maybe I was carrying around too much weight last year.

    “(Otherwise), just keep on the same things, work on my hands, and my speed, that sort of stuff, and not get worked up about it.”

    Coach Jeff Blashill has Sheahan centering the fourth line to begin the season, with Luke Glendening and David Booth on the wings.

    Sheahan believes the line can be effective.

    “The guys work real hard,” Sheahan said. “Boother brings a lot of skill to the line and makes plays and Glennie, obviously, is tenacious and hard to play against, goes in on the forecheck.

    “We complement each other.”

    2017-18 DETROIT RED WINGS SCHEDULE

    No Kronwall

    Defenseman Niklas Kronwall (groin) skated in the morning skate but was held out of the season opener.

    Blashill termed Kronwall as day-to-day.

    Xavier Ouellet replaced Kronwall in the lineup.

    Kronwall said Wednesday he was anxious to play, and would love to play in the first regular-season game at Little Caesars Arena, but wouldn’t risk playing one game and then miss several because of it.

    “It would be pretty cool, but at the same time we have a lot more coming this year,” Kronwall said. “You don’t want to get caught too short-sighted. It’s a long season, and you don’t want this to be something that nags you for a long time.”

    Blashill wouldn’t speculate on how the defensive pairings would look without Kronwall.

    Wings take a page from Olympia with intimate feel at LCA

    Alumni return

    There promised to be quite a few Red Wings alumni Thursday night to see the new arena and several – including Nicklas Lidstrom and Tomas Holmstrom — were at the morning skate.

    “It’s always great to see those guys,” forward Tomas Tatar said of the former Red Wings. “They’re fun to be around, and it’s always nice to see them. Everyone is real happy they came here for tonight.”

    Captain Henrik Zetterberg spoke briefly to Lidstrom and Holmstrom and received glowing reviews about the new arena.

    “Both of them wish they chance to play here,” Zetterberg said.

    Ice chips

    Having spent approximately two to three weeks in the new arena, Zetterberg feels the team is getting accustomed to the new digs.

    “You get more and more used to it,” Zetterberg said. “The first couple of mornings you’re halfway to The Joe before you turn (back), but now it’s our home and it’s beautiful.”

    … Blashill wanted his players to fully take in the excitement of opening night.

    “When you play in events like this, this is more than just a game,” Blashill said. “You have to focus on what your job is 100 percent, but enjoy the moment as well. Life is about moments, so enjoy it and focus on your job.”

