Red Wings 4, Wild 2
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha is congratulated
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the first goal in Little Caesars Arena in the second period during the home opener against the Minnesota Wild, October 5, 2017. Detroit went on to win the game, 4-2.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
(From left) Minnesota center Mikko Koivu, former Red
(From left) Minnesota center Mikko Koivu, former Red Wings captain Nicklas Lidstrom, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Chris Ilitch, Mickey Redmond, and Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg participate in a ceremonial puck drop before the first home game at Little Caesars Arena.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The puck is dropped for the Red Wings' first regular-season
The puck is dropped for the Red Wings' first regular-season game at Little Caesars Arena.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Henrik Zetterberg is introduced before
Detroit left wing Henrik Zetterberg is introduced before the start of the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Maria Rotondo, a member of the ice crew, removes two
Maria Rotondo, a member of the ice crew, removes two octopi that were thrown onto the ice before the start of the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Captain Henrik Zetterberg walks down the red carpet
Captain Henrik Zetterberg walks down the red carpet as he arrives before the home opener against the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, left, and Chris Ilitch,
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, left, and Chris Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, watch the red carpet arrival from a balcony.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Current captain Henrik Zetterberg, left, walks past
Current captain Henrik Zetterberg, left, walks past the former captain Nicklas Lidstrom as they arrive on the red carpet before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit native Joey Dowd, of Spring City, Tennessee,
Detroit native Joey Dowd, of Spring City, Tennessee, waits for the red carpet arrival of the Red Wings.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Red Wing Tomas Holmstrom signs autographs
Former Detroit Red Wing Tomas Holmstrom signs autographs as he walks down the red carpet.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former captain Nicklas Lidstrom is interviewed as he
Former captain Nicklas Lidstrom is interviewed as he walks down the red carpet before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans clamor for autographs during the red carpet arrival.
Fans clamor for autographs during the red carpet arrival.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Darren Helm signs autographs as he walks
Detroit center Darren Helm signs autographs as he walks down the red carpet.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek high-fives the fans as he
Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek high-fives the fans as he walks down the red carpet before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Riley Sheahan signs autographs as he
Detroit center Riley Sheahan signs autographs as he walks down the red carpet before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader high-fives the
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader high-fives the fans as he walks down the red carpet.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Dylan Larkin signs autographs as he
Detroit center Dylan Larkin signs autographs as he walks down the red carpet before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Minnesota center Eric
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Minnesota center Eric Staal battle for the puck in the first period of the first regular-season game at Little Caesars Arena.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Luke Glendening tries to get the puck
Detroit center Luke Glendening tries to get the puck past Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist moves the puck away from
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist moves the puck away from Minnesota defenseman Jonas Brodin in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist misses an opportunity
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist misses an opportunity to get the puck past Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard stop a shot in the first
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard stop a shot in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Minnesota celebrates what they thought was a goal in
Minnesota celebrates what they thought was a goal in the first period. The officials eventually ruled it not a goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Red Wings fans celebrate a no-goal call by the officials
Red Wings fans celebrate a no-goal call by the officials in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Minnesota center Mikko Koivu and Detroit defenseman
Minnesota center Mikko Koivu and Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Minnesota left wing
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Minnesota left wing Marcus Foligno battle for the puck in the second period Thursday night.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans celebrate back-to-back goals by the Red Wings
Fans celebrate back-to-back goals by the Red Wings in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard makes a save in front of
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard makes a save in front of Minnesota center Mikko Koivu in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A pileup in front of Detroit's net fails to create
A pileup in front of Detroit's net fails to create a goal for Minnesota in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Henrik Zetterberg controls the puck
Detroit left wing Henrik Zetterberg controls the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser and Minnesota left
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser and Minnesota left wing Jason Zucker battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Minnesota center Eric Staal looks for an open man in
Minnesota center Eric Staal looks for an open man in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Minnesota center Charlie Coyle is upended by Detroit
Minnesota center Charlie Coyle is upended by Detroit center Darren Helm in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Frans Nielsen and Minnesota center Mikael
Detroit center Frans Nielsen and Minnesota center Mikael Granlund battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to deflect
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to deflect a shot by teammate Trevor Daley past Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha, right, is congratulated
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha, right, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the first regular-season goal at Little Caesars Arena in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
(From left) Detroit's Martin Frk, center Dylan Larkin,
(From left) Detroit's Martin Frk, center Dylan Larkin, Riley Sheahan, and Mike Green celebrate a goal by Larkin in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Minnesota right wing Nino Niederreiter tries to get
Minnesota right wing Nino Niederreiter tries to get the puck past Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard and defenseman Jonathan Ericsson in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The fans celebrate a goal by Henrik Zetterberg in the
The fans celebrate a goal by Henrik Zetterberg in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha and Minnesota defenseman
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha and Minnesota defenseman Mike Reilly collide on the ice in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Luke Glendening and Minnesota defenseman
Detroit center Luke Glendening and Minnesota defenseman Jonas Brodin battle for the puck in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Luke Glendening hits the ice while reaching
Detroit center Luke Glendening hits the ice while reaching for a loose puck in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
(From left) Detroit defenseman Mike Green, left wing
(From left) Detroit defenseman Mike Green, left wing Henrik Zetterberg, and center Gustav Nyquist celebrate Zetterberg's third-period goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar and Minnesota center
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar and Minnesota center Joel Eriksson Ek battle for position in front of Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Frans Nielsen moves the puck up the
Detroit center Frans Nielsen moves the puck up the ice in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Mike Green, left, and right wing
Detroit defenseman Mike Green, left, and right wing Martin Frk celebrate Frk's third-period goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
(From left) Detroit defenseman Mike Green, right wing
(From left) Detroit defenseman Mike Green, right wing Martin Frk, and center Dylan Larkin celebrate Frk's third-period goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Minnesota center Charlie Coyle is upended by Detroit
Minnesota center Charlie Coyle is upended by Detroit center Darren Helm in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The two teams mix it up in the third period.
The two teams mix it up in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Red Wings celebrate their 4-2 win over the Wild
The Red Wings celebrate their 4-2 win over the Wild in the regular-season opener at Little Caesars Arena.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit -- It was the buzz all over social media on Thursday night, especially on Twitter.

    Why so many empty seats for the first regular-season Red Wings game at brand-new Little Caesars Arena?

    Fans weren't the only ones to notice. Tom Wilson, president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment, was taken aback, as well.

    "It was really interesting, because everybody was in their seats when we dropped the puck, and you just expect that's going to happen," Wilson told The Detroit News on Friday afternoon. "Now, we do have clubs here, and people sometimes go back in the clubs to have something to eat and everything like that, then they come out when the period starts.

    "But, boy, people really, really disappeared last night."

    The reason: The novelty of the new arena.

    Yes, of course, the game was sold out, and almost every ticket sold was accounted for at the gates.

    Fans, though, flocked to the concourse -- littered with countless shops, bars, restaurants, artifacts and the like -- to check out the new digs. And, subsequently, that made for some poor optics on TV, as at times it seemed like less than half the seats were occupied.

    "So that will change as you're here the second time and the third time, and a lot of those people in the lower level are season-ticket holders so they'll be back next week having seen everything," Wilson said. "So it won't be as pronounced next time.

    "But last night, it was one of those things that got your attention, 'Where'd they go?'"

    Wilson said the same thing happened for the arena's first event, the first of the Kid Rock concerts last month. About the time Kid Rock was ready to go on, the Metro Detroit rocker hesitated, because there were so many empty seats.

    It was so startling, Wilson said he joked at the time, "Play a note! We gotta get people in here."

    The arena is vast and impressive, but as such, there's a whole lot to see -- and you won't see it all after one visit, or even two.

    "I think you'd have to come five or six times, and even then you will not have experienced everything here," Wilson said. "Around every corner, you sort of find something you haven't seen before."

    Eventually you'll turn a corner, and stumble upon a hockey game.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tonypaul1984

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE