Red Wings 4, Wild 2
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha is congratulated
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the first goal in Little Caesars Arena in the second period during the home opener against the Minnesota Wild, October 5, 2017. Detroit went on to win the game, 4-2.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
(From left) Minnesota center Mikko Koivu, former Red
(From left) Minnesota center Mikko Koivu, former Red Wings captain Nicklas Lidstrom, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Chris Ilitch, Mickey Redmond, and Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg participate in a ceremonial puck drop before the first home game at Little Caesars Arena.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The puck is dropped for the Red Wings' first regular-season
The puck is dropped for the Red Wings' first regular-season game at Little Caesars Arena.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Henrik Zetterberg is introduced before
Detroit left wing Henrik Zetterberg is introduced before the start of the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Maria Rotondo, a member of the ice crew, removes two
Maria Rotondo, a member of the ice crew, removes two octopi that were thrown onto the ice before the start of the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Captain Henrik Zetterberg walks down the red carpet
Captain Henrik Zetterberg walks down the red carpet as he arrives before the home opener against the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, left, and Chris Ilitch,
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, left, and Chris Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, watch the red carpet arrival from a balcony.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Current captain Henrik Zetterberg, left, walks past
Current captain Henrik Zetterberg, left, walks past the former captain Nicklas Lidstrom as they arrive on the red carpet before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit native Joey Dowd, of Spring City, Tennessee,
Detroit native Joey Dowd, of Spring City, Tennessee, waits for the red carpet arrival of the Red Wings.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Red Wing Tomas Holmstrom signs autographs
Former Detroit Red Wing Tomas Holmstrom signs autographs as he walks down the red carpet.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former captain Nicklas Lidstrom is interviewed as he
Former captain Nicklas Lidstrom is interviewed as he walks down the red carpet before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans clamor for autographs during the red carpet arrival.
Fans clamor for autographs during the red carpet arrival.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Darren Helm signs autographs as he walks
Detroit center Darren Helm signs autographs as he walks down the red carpet.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek high-fives the fans as he
Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek high-fives the fans as he walks down the red carpet before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Riley Sheahan signs autographs as he
Detroit center Riley Sheahan signs autographs as he walks down the red carpet before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader high-fives the
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader high-fives the fans as he walks down the red carpet.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Dylan Larkin signs autographs as he
Detroit center Dylan Larkin signs autographs as he walks down the red carpet before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Minnesota center Eric
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Minnesota center Eric Staal battle for the puck in the first period of the first regular-season game at Little Caesars Arena.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Luke Glendening tries to get the puck
Detroit center Luke Glendening tries to get the puck past Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist moves the puck away from
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist moves the puck away from Minnesota defenseman Jonas Brodin in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist misses an opportunity
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist misses an opportunity to get the puck past Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard stop a shot in the first
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard stop a shot in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Minnesota celebrates what they thought was a goal in
Minnesota celebrates what they thought was a goal in the first period. The officials eventually ruled it not a goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Red Wings fans celebrate a no-goal call by the officials
Red Wings fans celebrate a no-goal call by the officials in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Minnesota center Mikko Koivu and Detroit defenseman
Minnesota center Mikko Koivu and Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Minnesota left wing
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Minnesota left wing Marcus Foligno battle for the puck in the second period Thursday night.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans celebrate back-to-back goals by the Red Wings
Fans celebrate back-to-back goals by the Red Wings in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard makes a save in front of
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard makes a save in front of Minnesota center Mikko Koivu in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A pileup in front of Detroit's net fails to create
A pileup in front of Detroit's net fails to create a goal for Minnesota in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Henrik Zetterberg controls the puck
Detroit left wing Henrik Zetterberg controls the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser and Minnesota left
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser and Minnesota left wing Jason Zucker battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Minnesota center Eric Staal looks for an open man in
Minnesota center Eric Staal looks for an open man in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Minnesota center Charlie Coyle is upended by Detroit
Minnesota center Charlie Coyle is upended by Detroit center Darren Helm in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Frans Nielsen and Minnesota center Mikael
Detroit center Frans Nielsen and Minnesota center Mikael Granlund battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to deflect
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to deflect a shot by teammate Trevor Daley past Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha, right, is congratulated
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha, right, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the first regular-season goal at Little Caesars Arena in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
(From left) Detroit's Martin Frk, center Dylan Larkin,
(From left) Detroit's Martin Frk, center Dylan Larkin, Riley Sheahan, and Mike Green celebrate a goal by Larkin in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Minnesota right wing Nino Niederreiter tries to get
Minnesota right wing Nino Niederreiter tries to get the puck past Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard and defenseman Jonathan Ericsson in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The fans celebrate a goal by Henrik Zetterberg in the
The fans celebrate a goal by Henrik Zetterberg in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha and Minnesota defenseman
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha and Minnesota defenseman Mike Reilly collide on the ice in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Luke Glendening and Minnesota defenseman
Detroit center Luke Glendening and Minnesota defenseman Jonas Brodin battle for the puck in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Luke Glendening hits the ice while reaching
Detroit center Luke Glendening hits the ice while reaching for a loose puck in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
(From left) Detroit defenseman Mike Green, left wing
(From left) Detroit defenseman Mike Green, left wing Henrik Zetterberg, and center Gustav Nyquist celebrate Zetterberg's third-period goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar and Minnesota center
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar and Minnesota center Joel Eriksson Ek battle for position in front of Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Frans Nielsen moves the puck up the
Detroit center Frans Nielsen moves the puck up the ice in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Mike Green, left, and right wing
Detroit defenseman Mike Green, left, and right wing Martin Frk celebrate Frk's third-period goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
(From left) Detroit defenseman Mike Green, right wing
(From left) Detroit defenseman Mike Green, right wing Martin Frk, and center Dylan Larkin celebrate Frk's third-period goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Minnesota center Charlie Coyle is upended by Detroit
Minnesota center Charlie Coyle is upended by Detroit center Darren Helm in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The two teams mix it up in the third period.
The two teams mix it up in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Red Wings celebrate their 4-2 win over the Wild
The Red Wings celebrate their 4-2 win over the Wild in the regular-season opener at Little Caesars Arena.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit  The first goal scored in Little Caesars Arena has its significance.

    But when Anthony Mantha absorbed Martin Frk’s errant shot on a 5-on-3 power play and chopped the flopping puck into the Wild net at 14:40 of the second period Thursday's regular-season opener, it gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead, after Jimmy Howard kept them in the game.

    It is the kind of big goal the Wings would like to see throughout a long career for the big 23-year-old in Detroit.

    Asked what went well and what he could improve in his 71st game played for the Red Wings, Mantha immediately referenced team play.

    “What went good for me? I mean, our line played great,” he said. “With Larkin, Frk and myself, we had a good night.”

    And then the goal scorer immediately discussed the one that went the other way.

    More: Wings' Athanasiou heads to Switzerland to assess options

    More: Red Wings bask in glow of opening win, Kronwall ailing

    “I think we had a little slump there, in the second period. We had a goal they scored on us," Mantha said. "We watched the video on that goal this morning, and it’s just learning the process. Maybe two, three feet on the ice would make a huge difference.”

    Mantha credited Jeff Blashill, his coach for most of the past four seasons, with pounding home the message: Be an everyday player.

    “Well, I think he, like a lot of guys, he is still working towards it,” Blashill said. “I think we probably have as good an example of that, with (Henrik) Zetterberg, as anyone in the league. It’s good model to follow.

    “It’s still a work in progress. These are years of habits that, over the last couple of years, we’ve been trying to break with Anthony, and he’s trying to break. And he’s doing a great job.

    “He’s been an impactful player on most nights. So, let’s keep going.”

    Blashill believes the young line can make a significant difference.

    “I think that line can be a separator for us,” he said. “I think if they can play at real high level and play the way winning hockey takes, they can really, really boost our team.

    “I think they can handle that responsibility.”

    2017-18 RED WINGS SCHEDULE

    Feeling out process

    It will take some more playing in Little Caesars Arena to truly assess playing conditions.

    But the ice is improving, and a bit of a work in progress as the new surface gets skated in and conditions in the building become familiar.

    “You go through games, you learn the humidity level and things like that so we can create less snow,” Blashill said.

    “The snow builds up a little bit fast. That’s one big thing.”

    The end boards do not toss pucks back at attacking forwards, so the rebound pass may not be as much a part of the Wings’ arsenal, or the opponents’, as it famously was in Joe Louis Arena.

    “We were looking for a few of the old bounces off the end wall last night,” the coach said. “We didn’t get them.”

    Crowd factor

    The second or third periods, played with the house about half full, started poorly for the Red Wings.

    Blashill and a few players mention the coincidental absence of the solid wall of loud fans the building was designed to inflict on opponents.

    Of course they understand it is up to them to play the game, and that fans in the new stadium have an entertaining concourse to explore, with a small Red Wings’ museum yet to come.

    “That’s one of the challenges of a great building with so much to offer, especially with a new building where they’re checking things out,” Blashill said.

    “And we need them in the stands. I thought there were moments when it was real full and moments when it wasn’t. We need them in the stands, as much as possible.

    “It’s a loud building. So it will be a huge home ice advantage when they’re in the stands.”

    Similar circumstances occurred at Joe Louis Arena, especially given the policy of not letting fans walk to seats while play is underway, which is still enforced at Little Caesars Arena.

    But it certainly would not be the first venue, in hockey and otherwise, in which the ancillary activities keep the attention of fans, even when the game is on.

    gregg.krupa@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/greggkrupa

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE