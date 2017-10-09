Meet the 2017-18 Detroit Red Wings
Go through the gallery to meet the 2017-18 Red Wings, with analysis by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.  Photos by David Guralnick, Illustration by Larry O'Connor
F Justin Abdelkader — Age: 30. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 218. Stats:
F Justin Abdelkader — Age: 30. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 218. Stats: 64 games, 7 goals, 14 assists. Analysis: With better health, the Red Wings believe Abdelkader’s offensive numbers will get better and he’ll be able to use his size and strength.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Gustav Nyquist — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 184. Stats:
F Gustav Nyquist — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 184. Stats: 76 games, 12 goals, 36 assists. Analysis: The goals have dipped but the assists have increased over last several seasons, but Red Wings need a boost in both categories for the team to excel.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Riley Sheahan — Age: 25. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 226. Stats:
F Riley Sheahan — Age: 25. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 226. Stats: 80 games, 2 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: Suffered through a difficult season, not scoring a goal until the final day of the regular season. Red Wings are expecting a big bump offensively.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F David Booth — Age: 32. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 212. Stats: (Omsk,
F David Booth — Age: 32. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 212. Stats: (Omsk, KHL) 19 games, 4 goals, 4 assists. Analysis: Give Booth credit for earning an NHL contract after entering training camp on a professional tryout. Has shown the ability to score at this level.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Tomas Tatar — Age: 26. Ht: 5-10. Wt: 185. Stats:
F Tomas Tatar — Age: 26. Ht: 5-10. Wt: 185. Stats: 82 games, 25 goals, 21 assists. Analysis: With a new, long-term contract earned over the summer, and in good health, Red Wings are hoping Tatar can approach career-high offensive numbers.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Luke Witkowski — Age: 27. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 217. Stats:
F Luke Witkowski — Age: 27. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 217. Stats: (Tampa) 34 games, 0 goals, 4 assists. Analysis: Takes over Steve Ott’s role as an agitator and physical presence, but also provides valuable versatility by also playing defense.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Anthony Mantha — Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 221. Stats:
F Anthony Mantha — Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 221. Stats: 60 games, 17 goals, 19 assists. Analysis: Finally earned a full-time shot in the NHL and showed he was more than ready. Mantha could become an elite goal-scorer.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Henrik Zetterberg — Age: 37 (Oct. 9). Ht: 6-0. Wt:
F Henrik Zetterberg — Age: 37 (Oct. 9). Ht: 6-0. Wt: 197. Stats: 82 games, 17 goals, 51 assists. Analysis: Was clearly the Red Wings’ best player last season, excelling in what was team-wise a disappointing year. He’s aging, but production isn’t slowing at all.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Luke Glendening — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 199. Stats:
F Luke Glendening — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 199. Stats: 74 games, 3 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: A hard-working, diligent checker who can provide energy, the Red Wings are hopeful Glendening’s offensive numbers can bump back up.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Martin Frk — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 194. Stats: (Grand
F Martin Frk — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 194. Stats: (Grand Rapids) 65 games, 27 goals, 23 assists. Analysis: Earned his first real full-time chance with the Red Wings with Andreas Athanasiou not in camp. Frk has one of the hardest shots in the league.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Darren Helm — Age: 30. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 196. Stats: 50
F Darren Helm — Age: 30. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 196. Stats: 50 games, 8 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Amazing how injuries have limited Helm’s career over the past several seasons. With better health, Red Wings are hopeful Helm’s numbers and impact can increase.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Frans Nielsen — Age: 33. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 188. Stats:
F Frans Nielsen — Age: 33. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 188. Stats: 79 games, 17 goals, 24 assists. Analysis: Hopes are high that Nielsen’s second season in Detroit will provide Nielsen with a comfort level that’ll make his impact, production even more.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Dylan Larkin — Age: 19. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 190. Stats:
F Dylan Larkin — Age: 19. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 190. Stats: 80 games, 17 goals, 15 assists. Analysis: A leading Rookie of the Year contender in 2015-16, Larkin struggled last season. Few players match his ability to execute offensively at high-end speed, and Larkin is an organization cornerstone heading onward.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
DEFENSEMEN  Photo by David Guralnick/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
D Nick Jensen — Age: 27. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 198. Stats: 49
D Nick Jensen — Age: 27. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 198. Stats: 49 games, 4 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Finally earned a shot in the NHL and showed a smooth offensive ability that could evolve and grow this season, the Red Wings hope.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Mike Green — Age: 32 (Oct. 12). Ht: 6-1. Wt: 207.
D Mike Green — Age: 32 (Oct. 12). Ht: 6-1. Wt: 207. Stats: 72 games, 14 goals, 22 assists. Analysis: Had a big bounce-back season but now entering the final year of his contract, could be a valuable commodity at the trade deadline.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Jonathan Ericsson — Age: 33. Ht: 6-4. Wt: 220. Stats:
D Jonathan Ericsson — Age: 33. Ht: 6-4. Wt: 220. Stats: 51 games, 1 goal, 8 assists. Analysis: Coming off an injury-plagued year, Red Wings missed Ericsson’s size and defensive-oriented game when he wasn’t in the lineup.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Niklas Kronwall — Age: 36. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 194. Stats:
D Niklas Kronwall — Age: 36. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 194. Stats: 57 games, 2 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: Kronwall has been the ultimate warrior throughout his career, but there’s legitimate concern about how much more physically he has to give.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
D Xavier Ouellet — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 208. Stats:
D Xavier Ouellet — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 208. Stats: 66 games, 3 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Not flashy, will not grab major headlines, but Ouellet is a steady, unspectacular defenseman who will battle for ice time.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Danny DeKeyser — Age: 27. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 192. Stats:
D Danny DeKeyser — Age: 27. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 192. Stats: 82 games, 4 goals, 8 assists. Analysis: One of many Red Wings whose overall production fell last season. Being paired with Trevor Daley is expected to help.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Trevor Daley — Age: 34 (Oct. 9). Ht: 5-11. Wt: 195.
D Trevor Daley — Age: 34 (Oct. 9). Ht: 5-11. Wt: 195. Stats (Pittsburgh): 56 games, 5 goals, 14 assists. Analysis: Daley’s professionalism, calmness, and championship pedigree should settle what was a rocky season on the Red Wings’ blue line.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
GOALIES  Photo by David Guralnick/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
G Jimmy Howard — Age: 33. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 218. Stats:
G Jimmy Howard — Age: 33. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 218. Stats: 10-11-1, 2.10 GAA, .927 SV. Analysis: Heads into this season as the unquestioned No. 1. That would not have been a sure-fire bet a year or two ago.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
G Petr Mrazek — Age: 25. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 183. Stats: 18-21-9,
G Petr Mrazek — Age: 25. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 183. Stats: 18-21-9, 3.04 GAA, .901 SV. Analysis: After a turbulent season and summer, Mrazek appears motivated to prove his skeptics wrong.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — Martin Frk is among the Red Wings most productive players two games into the season.

    After they waived him last year and had to fetch him back from the Hurricanes, the Wings are plainly pleased he is participating now.

    Jimmy Howard and Petr Mrazek are skating for cover a bit in practices with Frk’s mammoth shot. In games, he is helping lead the charge against opponents in the early going.

    The Wings goal-scoring leader with two, Frk is also tied for second in points with his linemate Anthony Mantha. They have three, one behind Mike Green.

    Nonetheless, Frk said he has a little reminder for himself as he prepares for the Stars on Tuesday.

    Things looking up for Red Wings in attacking zone

    “Just play good on both sides of the ice,” he said. “That’s what they want from me, and that’s what I want to be good at.
    “You know, if you play good on both sides, the chances will come.

    “I do not want to cheat for offense.”

    Frk said it is a priority for his linemates, too, and he Mantha and Dylan Larkin all stand at plus-1 two games in.

    2017-18 RED WINGS SCHEDULE

    “Our line’s playing very well so far. If we do good in the D-zone, we can play our zone more often than in their zone.

    “We will get our chances, and the averages are often enough we will score.”

    As for his cannonading shot — apologies to the Canadiens late play-by-play broadcaster, Danny Gallivan, who coined the term — while there is a humorous aspect to it, the goalies actually have suggested Frk might want to use practice time to work on other parts of his game.

    “We’ve had some conversations about wrist shots, instead of slap shots,” coach Jeff Blashill said, smiling.

    Red Wings’ Larkin provides spark to potent line

    Frk understands the humor, and the potential implications of his hardest shot.

    “You know, I want to practice on it,” he said. “But it’s not important to do it on them.

    “We have two good goalies and you don’t want to get them hurt, right?” said the native of Pelhřimov, Czech Republic, 24.
    “After practice, there is always time to shoot.”

    Howard's renaissance

    Howard’s performance through two games is reminiscent of some his best games last season.

    With the help of the goaltending coach, Jeff Salajko, Howard renovated his game and surprised the Red Wings by swiping the No. 1 job back from Petr Mrazek.

    Facing an average of 38 shots in the first two games of this season, Howard stopped 77 of them, for a .961 save percentage and a 1.44 goals-against average.

    His stalwart play proved necessary. Although the Red Wings are off to a nice start in garnering the all-important first goal, in both games, they came late, after Howard has faced a lot of shots.

    “Obviously, there’s always going to be little things that you try to tinker with,” Howard said, of any alterations to the deeper-in-the-crease style and techniques he adopted last season.

    “But pretty much straight head, really. For the most part, the same thing we tried to work on last year, we worked on this year.”


    Meanwhile, he said the team is playing well.

    “Guys are blocking shots. They’re playing smart 99 percent of the game,” Howard said. “We’re paying attention to the little details.

    “And, obviously, special teams have been really good for us.”

    Daley doings

    Trevor Daley celebrated his 34th birthday in Detroit on Monday and then it was a return trip to the first home of his NHL career, Dallas.

    “I’m excited to go back,” Daley said.

    The Stars drafted Daley 43rd overall in the second round in 2002.

    He debuted with them as a 20-year-old, became a regular at 22 and played his first 500 games as one of the Stars.

    Traded to the Blackhawks in 2015, he barely lasted half a season before it was on to the Penguins where he won two Stanley Cups.

    Daley said he is looking forward to his return to both cities, but likely for different reasons.

    The Wings play in Chicago Jan. 14.

    “I’ve never been back there before,” he said of the intervening season-and-a-half since the trade. “I’m looking forward to it.”

    gregg.krupa@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/greggkrupa

    Red Wings at Stars

    Faceoff: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, American Airlines Center, Dallas

    TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit, 97.1 FM.

    Notes: Red Wings' D Niklas Kronwall (groin) is feeling better, but unlikely to play until later in the week… Jim Nill’s Stars have opened 0-2, despite significant roster improvements, including the return of Mattias Janmark. The Stars received Janmark from the Wings in the ill-fated Erik Cole trade. He missed last season with a knee injury, and scored Saturday in the Stars’ loss to the Blues.

