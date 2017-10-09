Meet the 2017-18 Detroit Red Wings
Go through the gallery to meet the 2017-18 Red Wings,
Go through the gallery to meet the 2017-18 Red Wings, with analysis by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.  Photos by David Guralnick, Illustration by Larry O'Connor
FORWARDS
FORWARDS  Photo by David Guralnick/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
F Justin Abdelkader — Age: 30. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 218. Stats: 64 games, 7 goals, 14 assists. Analysis: With better health, the Red Wings believe Abdelkader’s offensive numbers will get better and he’ll be able to use his size and strength.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Gustav Nyquist — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 184. Stats: 76 games, 12 goals, 36 assists. Analysis: The goals have dipped but the assists have increased over last several seasons, but Red Wings need a boost in both categories for the team to excel.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Riley Sheahan — Age: 25. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 226. Stats: 80 games, 2 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: Suffered through a difficult season, not scoring a goal until the final day of the regular season. Red Wings are expecting a big bump offensively.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F David Booth — Age: 32. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 212. Stats: (Omsk, KHL) 19 games, 4 goals, 4 assists. Analysis: Give Booth credit for earning an NHL contract after entering training camp on a professional tryout. Has shown the ability to score at this level.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Tomas Tatar — Age: 26. Ht: 5-10. Wt: 185. Stats: 82 games, 25 goals, 21 assists. Analysis: With a new, long-term contract earned over the summer, and in good health, Red Wings are hoping Tatar can approach career-high offensive numbers.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Luke Witkowski — Age: 27. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 217. Stats: (Tampa) 34 games, 0 goals, 4 assists. Analysis: Takes over Steve Ott’s role as an agitator and physical presence, but also provides valuable versatility by also playing defense.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Anthony Mantha — Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 221. Stats: 60 games, 17 goals, 19 assists. Analysis: Finally earned a full-time shot in the NHL and showed he was more than ready. Mantha could become an elite goal-scorer.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Henrik Zetterberg — Age: 37 (Oct. 9). Ht: 6-0. Wt: 197. Stats: 82 games, 17 goals, 51 assists. Analysis: Was clearly the Red Wings’ best player last season, excelling in what was team-wise a disappointing year. He’s aging, but production isn’t slowing at all.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Luke Glendening — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 199. Stats: 74 games, 3 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: A hard-working, diligent checker who can provide energy, the Red Wings are hopeful Glendening’s offensive numbers can bump back up.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Martin Frk — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 194. Stats: (Grand Rapids) 65 games, 27 goals, 23 assists. Analysis: Earned his first real full-time chance with the Red Wings with Andreas Athanasiou not in camp. Frk has one of the hardest shots in the league.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Darren Helm — Age: 30. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 196. Stats: 50 games, 8 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Amazing how injuries have limited Helm’s career over the past several seasons. With better health, Red Wings are hopeful Helm’s numbers and impact can increase.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Frans Nielsen — Age: 33. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 188. Stats: 79 games, 17 goals, 24 assists. Analysis: Hopes are high that Nielsen’s second season in Detroit will provide Nielsen with a comfort level that’ll make his impact, production even more.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
F Dylan Larkin — Age: 19. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 190. Stats: 80 games, 17 goals, 15 assists. Analysis: A leading Rookie of the Year contender in 2015-16, Larkin struggled last season. Few players match his ability to execute offensively at high-end speed, and Larkin is an organization cornerstone heading onward.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
DEFENSEMEN
DEFENSEMEN  Photo by David Guralnick/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
D Nick Jensen — Age: 27. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 198. Stats: 49 games, 4 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Finally earned a shot in the NHL and showed a smooth offensive ability that could evolve and grow this season, the Red Wings hope.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Mike Green — Age: 32 (Oct. 12). Ht: 6-1. Wt: 207. Stats: 72 games, 14 goals, 22 assists. Analysis: Had a big bounce-back season but now entering the final year of his contract, could be a valuable commodity at the trade deadline.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Jonathan Ericsson — Age: 33. Ht: 6-4. Wt: 220. Stats: 51 games, 1 goal, 8 assists. Analysis: Coming off an injury-plagued year, Red Wings missed Ericsson’s size and defensive-oriented game when he wasn’t in the lineup.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Niklas Kronwall — Age: 36. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 194. Stats: 57 games, 2 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: Kronwall has been the ultimate warrior throughout his career, but there’s legitimate concern about how much more physically he has to give.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
D Xavier Ouellet — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 208. Stats: 66 games, 3 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Not flashy, will not grab major headlines, but Ouellet is a steady, unspectacular defenseman who will battle for ice time.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Danny DeKeyser — Age: 27. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 192. Stats: 82 games, 4 goals, 8 assists. Analysis: One of many Red Wings whose overall production fell last season. Being paired with Trevor Daley is expected to help.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
D Trevor Daley — Age: 34 (Oct. 9). Ht: 5-11. Wt: 195. Stats (Pittsburgh): 56 games, 5 goals, 14 assists. Analysis: Daley’s professionalism, calmness, and championship pedigree should settle what was a rocky season on the Red Wings’ blue line.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
GOALIES
GOALIES  Photo by David Guralnick/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
G Jimmy Howard — Age: 33. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 218. Stats: 10-11-1, 2.10 GAA, .927 SV. Analysis: Heads into this season as the unquestioned No. 1. That would not have been a sure-fire bet a year or two ago.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
G Petr Mrazek — Age: 25. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 183. Stats: 18-21-9, 3.04 GAA, .901 SV. Analysis: After a turbulent season and summer, Mrazek appears motivated to prove his skeptics wrong.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — Offense from the back end, a growing problem for the Red Wings in recent seasons, emerged as a full-blown crisis last year.

    It makes Mike Green’s better performance essential.

    His leadership might prove just as important.

    Of the 31 goal and 88 assists from defensemen, last season, Green had 14 and 22.

    It is the most goals Green tallied since 2009-10, when the native of Calgary finished second in voting for the Norris Trophy for a consecutive season.

    As the lineup evolves from the Wings’ accomplished past, preserving the attitude, work ethic and style of play is a priority for Henrik Zetterberg and Niklas Kronwall, who have been around the dressing room for more than a decade.

    Green’s example, experience and wisdom are increasingly significant.

    That he played for the Capitals until 2015 scarcely matters.

    Frk's wicked shot has Red Wings goalies ducking for cover

    The understated, matter-of-fact Green sets a measured tone. On the ice, where some inexperienced Red Wings strive to make NHL hockey second-nature, he provides direction.

    Martin Frk appeared in his third NHL game, opening night at Little Caesars Arena, when Green, who turns 32 Thursday, appeared in his 722nd.

    When he directed Frk to the best scoring position, the 23-year-old rookie with the booming shot listened.

    Frk scored from the high, left slot from Anthony Mantha at 10:49 of the third period, securing the 4-2 win.

    The young sniper emerged strongly encouraged to consider Green’s counsel.

    The cliché is, “wily veteran.”

    “Obviously, I’ve been in a lot of situations, so I know kind of what to expect,” Green said.

    “It comes with time and experience.”

    He has played with and against the best, season after season, including Alexander Ovechkin.

    Green, a two-time All-Star, is the NHL’s second-highest scoring defenseman over the past nine seasons. During that time, only Green and Erik Karlsson, of the Senators, have 70-point seasons.

    “You know, with Frky,” Green said, “I’ve played with ‘Ovi,’ where the same shot is there. So, I figured I’d help the kid out, make sure he’s in the right spot so I can get him the puck.”

    Listening to Green, not only is reality identified, it is done with ease and an economy of words.

    2017-18 RED WINGS SCHEDULE

    “It’s basically a forehand-to-forehand pass,” he said.

    “‘Frky has a pretty good one-timer. So, as long as I put it fairly close to his wheelhouse, he’ll get a good shot off.

    “Nowadays, it’s good to get that shot off quick because the guys are getting in the lanes.”

    Preserving the philosophy and principles the franchise rode has become a priority for the Wings. Mid-career additions to the roster can also provide leadership for young players.

    With the Red Wings attempting to rebuild and make the playoffs simultaneously, Green’s offensive contribution is critical.

    When they lost Brian Rafalski and Nicklas Lidstrom in consecutive seasons five years ago, the Wings suddenly lacked defensemen who routinely gained possession in their own end and quickly launched the offense.

    Green’s hat trick on the last opening night at Joe Louis Arena in 2016 and his four assists in the first game at Little Caesars Arena helped settle the hard-pressed defensemen.

    “It’s just luck,” Green said of his hot opening night in Detroit.

    Almost sheepishly, he added, “Let’s not make that a thing.

    Things looking up for Red Wings in attacking zone

    “I think everybody was just excited to get going, me included. I was just lucky to be on the score sheet.”

    The dominating performances gave a roster in transition enough reliable offense that they could spend less time in their own zone.

    Against the Wild Oct. 5, Green became the first defenseman in seven years with four points in a game.

    Lidstrom last did it on Dec. 27, 2010. Pavel Datsyuk was the last Wings player to do it, on Feb. 21, 2015.

    Green’s contribution also improves the power play.

    Almost impossibly bad, at times, in the first 50 games last season, the Wings scored goals on 25 percent of power plays over the last 30.

    Through two games, so far, they are clicking at a rate of 22.2 percent. Green assisted on both power-play goals, by Mantha and Dylan Larkin.

    It’s why the Red Wings would have liked Green on the roster earlier his career.

    “You know what? I didn’t know too much about that to be honest with you,” he said. “It wasn’t until I got here that I heard things.

    “Yeah, I’m here, and I’m happy to be here. So that’s all that matters now.”

    A 30-assist, 40-point season by Green would be his first since 2013-14, and might help the Red Wings make the playoffs.

    But if the Wings are far enough out of the playoffs at the trade deadline, Green may be gone.

    He earns $6 million this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

    “Obviously, I’m a different player than when I was really young,” Green said.

    “I think when I was young I was all offensive minded and didn’t play too much defense, to be honest with you. And now I’ve tried to find a balance between the two.

    “You know, at times, I think it’s maybe hurt the offensive numbers.

    “But I think the overall balance is a lot better.”

    gregg.krupa@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/greggkrupa

