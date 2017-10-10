Meet the 2017-18 Detroit Red Wings
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to meet the 2017-18 Red Wings,
Go through the gallery to meet the 2017-18 Red Wings, with analysis by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.  Photos by David Guralnick, Illustration by Larry O'Connor
Fullscreen
FORWARDS
FORWARDS  Photo by David Guralnick/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
Fullscreen
F Justin Abdelkader — Age: 30. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 218. Stats:
F Justin Abdelkader — Age: 30. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 218. Stats: 64 games, 7 goals, 14 assists. Analysis: With better health, the Red Wings believe Abdelkader’s offensive numbers will get better and he’ll be able to use his size and strength.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Gustav Nyquist — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 184. Stats:
F Gustav Nyquist — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 184. Stats: 76 games, 12 goals, 36 assists. Analysis: The goals have dipped but the assists have increased over last several seasons, but Red Wings need a boost in both categories for the team to excel.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Riley Sheahan — Age: 25. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 226. Stats:
F Riley Sheahan — Age: 25. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 226. Stats: 80 games, 2 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: Suffered through a difficult season, not scoring a goal until the final day of the regular season. Red Wings are expecting a big bump offensively.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F David Booth — Age: 32. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 212. Stats: (Omsk,
F David Booth — Age: 32. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 212. Stats: (Omsk, KHL) 19 games, 4 goals, 4 assists. Analysis: Give Booth credit for earning an NHL contract after entering training camp on a professional tryout. Has shown the ability to score at this level.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Tomas Tatar — Age: 26. Ht: 5-10. Wt: 185. Stats:
F Tomas Tatar — Age: 26. Ht: 5-10. Wt: 185. Stats: 82 games, 25 goals, 21 assists. Analysis: With a new, long-term contract earned over the summer, and in good health, Red Wings are hoping Tatar can approach career-high offensive numbers.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Luke Witkowski — Age: 27. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 217. Stats:
F Luke Witkowski — Age: 27. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 217. Stats: (Tampa) 34 games, 0 goals, 4 assists. Analysis: Takes over Steve Ott’s role as an agitator and physical presence, but also provides valuable versatility by also playing defense.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Anthony Mantha — Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 221. Stats:
F Anthony Mantha — Age: 23. Ht: 6-5. Wt: 221. Stats: 60 games, 17 goals, 19 assists. Analysis: Finally earned a full-time shot in the NHL and showed he was more than ready. Mantha could become an elite goal-scorer.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Henrik Zetterberg — Age: 37 (Oct. 9). Ht: 6-0. Wt:
F Henrik Zetterberg — Age: 37 (Oct. 9). Ht: 6-0. Wt: 197. Stats: 82 games, 17 goals, 51 assists. Analysis: Was clearly the Red Wings’ best player last season, excelling in what was team-wise a disappointing year. He’s aging, but production isn’t slowing at all.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Luke Glendening — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 199. Stats:
F Luke Glendening — Age: 28. Ht: 5-11. Wt: 199. Stats: 74 games, 3 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: A hard-working, diligent checker who can provide energy, the Red Wings are hopeful Glendening’s offensive numbers can bump back up.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Martin Frk — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 194. Stats: (Grand
F Martin Frk — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 194. Stats: (Grand Rapids) 65 games, 27 goals, 23 assists. Analysis: Earned his first real full-time chance with the Red Wings with Andreas Athanasiou not in camp. Frk has one of the hardest shots in the league.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Darren Helm — Age: 30. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 196. Stats: 50
F Darren Helm — Age: 30. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 196. Stats: 50 games, 8 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Amazing how injuries have limited Helm’s career over the past several seasons. With better health, Red Wings are hopeful Helm’s numbers and impact can increase.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Frans Nielsen — Age: 33. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 188. Stats:
F Frans Nielsen — Age: 33. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 188. Stats: 79 games, 17 goals, 24 assists. Analysis: Hopes are high that Nielsen’s second season in Detroit will provide Nielsen with a comfort level that’ll make his impact, production even more.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
F Dylan Larkin — Age: 19. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 190. Stats:
F Dylan Larkin — Age: 19. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 190. Stats: 80 games, 17 goals, 15 assists. Analysis: A leading Rookie of the Year contender in 2015-16, Larkin struggled last season. Few players match his ability to execute offensively at high-end speed, and Larkin is an organization cornerstone heading onward.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSEMEN
DEFENSEMEN  Photo by David Guralnick/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
Fullscreen
D Nick Jensen — Age: 27. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 198. Stats: 49
D Nick Jensen — Age: 27. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 198. Stats: 49 games, 4 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Finally earned a shot in the NHL and showed a smooth offensive ability that could evolve and grow this season, the Red Wings hope.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
D Mike Green — Age: 32 (Oct. 12). Ht: 6-1. Wt: 207.
D Mike Green — Age: 32 (Oct. 12). Ht: 6-1. Wt: 207. Stats: 72 games, 14 goals, 22 assists. Analysis: Had a big bounce-back season but now entering the final year of his contract, could be a valuable commodity at the trade deadline.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
D Jonathan Ericsson — Age: 33. Ht: 6-4. Wt: 220. Stats:
D Jonathan Ericsson — Age: 33. Ht: 6-4. Wt: 220. Stats: 51 games, 1 goal, 8 assists. Analysis: Coming off an injury-plagued year, Red Wings missed Ericsson’s size and defensive-oriented game when he wasn’t in the lineup.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
D Niklas Kronwall — Age: 36. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 194. Stats:
D Niklas Kronwall — Age: 36. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 194. Stats: 57 games, 2 goals, 11 assists. Analysis: Kronwall has been the ultimate warrior throughout his career, but there’s legitimate concern about how much more physically he has to give.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
D Xavier Ouellet — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 208. Stats:
D Xavier Ouellet — Age: 24. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 208. Stats: 66 games, 3 goals, 9 assists. Analysis: Not flashy, will not grab major headlines, but Ouellet is a steady, unspectacular defenseman who will battle for ice time.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
D Danny DeKeyser — Age: 27. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 192. Stats:
D Danny DeKeyser — Age: 27. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 192. Stats: 82 games, 4 goals, 8 assists. Analysis: One of many Red Wings whose overall production fell last season. Being paired with Trevor Daley is expected to help.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
D Trevor Daley — Age: 34 (Oct. 9). Ht: 5-11. Wt: 195.
D Trevor Daley — Age: 34 (Oct. 9). Ht: 5-11. Wt: 195. Stats (Pittsburgh): 56 games, 5 goals, 14 assists. Analysis: Daley’s professionalism, calmness, and championship pedigree should settle what was a rocky season on the Red Wings’ blue line.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
GOALIES
GOALIES  Photo by David Guralnick/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
Fullscreen
G Jimmy Howard — Age: 33. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 218. Stats:
G Jimmy Howard — Age: 33. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 218. Stats: 10-11-1, 2.10 GAA, .927 SV. Analysis: Heads into this season as the unquestioned No. 1. That would not have been a sure-fire bet a year or two ago.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
G Petr Mrazek — Age: 25. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 183. Stats: 18-21-9,
G Petr Mrazek — Age: 25. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 183. Stats: 18-21-9, 3.04 GAA, .901 SV. Analysis: After a turbulent season and summer, Mrazek appears motivated to prove his skeptics wrong.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

    Dallas— The Red Wings had an opportunity to get acquainted with Little Caesars Arena to begin the season.

    But that’ll be about it for most of the next month, as they are in the midst of playing 12 of 16 games away from their new home.

    Four home games scattered at the end of October are all there is, before the Red Wings begin a lengthy homestand in mid-November.

    “You have to do it at some point, right?” said forward Luke Witkowski of having to face a long stretch of road games. “You have to win at home and on the road. We have a good challenge ahead of us, but like I said, you have to do it at some point (in the schedule).”

    2017-18 RED WINGS SCHEDULE

    The Red Wings opened the road-heavy schedule Saturday by grinding out a 2-1 shootout victory in Ottawa.

    If the Red Wings are to be successful during this stretch, that’s the type of game they’ll need to play. Not flashy, defensive, and limit mistakes.

    “Really, I’m just focused on playing good hockey, whether we’re at home or on the road,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “But one big key on the road is you can’t give up easy chances. You can’t give up easy goals. Momentum is a big deal in all games, and you don’t want to make it easy for them on the road.”

    Said forward Justin Abdelkader: “It’s never easy winning on the road in this league, especially when you’re factoring in back-to-back games. But you just have to come out and in the first five to 10 minutes, make sure you don’t give the other team momentum and chances and energize the building. Just play a simple game, get pucks in, and limit turnovers as much as you can.”

    Another key coming out of this stretch will be to stay in, or close to, the top of the standings. Nobody wants to fall into a big hole and be forced to climb up the standings.

    Winning the first two games of the season helped the Red Wings’ confidence.

    “You can’t win or lose the season in the first two games,” Witkowski said. “But being 2-0 is a lot better than 0-2.”

    More: Red Wings defenseman Green adding much needed offense

    More: Frk's wicked shot has Red Wings goalies ducking for cover

    Hitch is back

    When former Red Wings assistant general manager Jim Nill  the GM of the Dallas Stars  went looking for a new coach, Nill turned to a former Stars coach.

    Ken Hitchcock, who won the Stanley Cup in Dallas in 1999, spent the first seven years of his head coaching career in Dallas from 1996-2002.

    Hitchcock, 65, has also coached in Philadelphia, Columbus and St. Louis, where he was let go last season.

    Blashill talked to Hitchcock last season and valued the conversations.

    “He’s a brilliant hockey mind,” Blashill said. “He’ll go down as one of the better coaches of all time. I was real fortunate to have that time. He was a really good resource for me.”

    Dallas opened its season 0-2 but Blashill expects the Stars to rebound strongly, playing the style Hitchcock-coached teams use.

    “They’re going to not give you anything easy over time,” Blashill said. “They’ll be a hard forechecking team. They’re already heavy, so they spend a lot of time in the offensive zone.”

    Mrazek's expectations

    Blashill was expected to go with goaltender Petr Mrazek in Dallas, giving Mrazek his first taste of game action this season.

    Jimmy Howard started the first two games and was excellent, winning both games and posting a .961 save percentage.

    Mrazek struggled last season and was exposed in the expansion draft, although Las Vegas declined to select him.

    But a summer of hard work, said Blashill, has changed Mrazek’s mindset.

    “I’ve got great confidence in him,” Blashill said. “He put tons of work in this summer and done all he’s needed to do to put his game into position to be successful.

    “We’re going to need both goalies to have an impact. Jimmy has been excellent and his game is in a great spot, and I believe Petr’s is as well.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE