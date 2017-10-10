Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop (30) falls backwards after being scored on by Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader (8) in the second period Tuesday. Dallas won 4-2. (Photo: Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press)

Dallas — This seemed too much how last season went for the Red Wings.

Not many things were right Tuesday for the Red Wings, who saw their modest two-game win streak to open the season end in a 4-2 loss to Dallas.

After two gritty victories over Minnesota and Ottawa, the Red Wings were generally the second-best team for most of this game, with the Stars outshooting the Red Wings 33-25.

Justin Abdelkader (power play) and Anthony Mantha scored for the Red Wings.

BOX SCORE: Stars 4, Red Wings 2

John Klingberg, Tyler Seguin (power play), Mattias Janmark and Martin Hanzal (empty net) had Dallas goals against goaltender Petr Mrazek, who stopped 29 shots in his season debut.

Mantha scored his second of the season at 15 minutes, 11 seconds of the third period, cutting the Dallas lead to 3-2.

Mantha gathered a loose puck near the dot, turned, and whistled a shot past goalie Ben Bishop, giving the Red Wings hope.

But Hanzal scored an empty-net goal to clinch it.

Abdelkader opened the Red Wings scoring with his first goal.

With the Red Wings enjoying a 4-on-3 advantage, Henrik Zetterberg found Abdelkader in front and Abdelkader tipped the pass past goalie Bishop at 3:50 of the second period.

But the Red Wings couldn’t feed off that momentum and saw the deficit grow back to two goals on Janmark’s goal.

The one-time Red Wings prospect — Janmark was included in the 2015 trade deadline trade for left wing Erik Cole — skated his way through a leaky defense, then whirled and swept a shot through Mrazek at 8:05.

The Red Wings were 1-for-5 on the power play, with an opportunity midway in the second period and early in the third to pull within a goal on the power play — but generating little threat.

On the injury front, the Red Wings lost Danny DeKeyser in the third period with a lower body injury and didn’t return.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tkulfan



