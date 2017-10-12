Henrik Zetterberg (Photo: Glenn James, Getty Images)

Glendale, Arizona – Henrik Zetterberg has been to many spots all over the world through hockey, and just simple traveling.

But Zetterberg has never been to Las Vegas. So, he’s a little curious to see what all the hype is surrounding the newest city to enter the NHL.

“I am (curious), actually,” said Zetterberg, as the Red Wings play the expansion Vegas Golden Knights tonight. “It’ll be fun to be there. Obviously we’re playing a game there, too, but it’ll be special and l’m looking forward to it.

“It’ll be interesting to see.”

The Golden Knights have surprised everyone with a 3-0-0 start, and rallying a community shaken after the recent mass shooting during a country music festival near Mandelay Bay.

At Tuesday night’s home opener, the Golden Knights held a 58-second moment of silence — in honor of the 58 lives lost — then went out and defeated Arizona 5-2.

“What I saw was first class,” said coach Jeff Blashill, of the Golden Knights’ first game. “They’ll do some things for our game that were more of what they had planned for opening night, so it’ll be good for them.

“It’ll be fun to be part of. It’s good for the league.”

Defenseman Nick Jensen was in Vegas last spring.

“It’s a fun city,” Jensen said. “In low doses.

“The guys are pretty responsible on this team. There might be some money won or lost depending on some of the guys. But it’ll be a fun experience.”

Happy for Nosek

Wings forward Martin Frk, incidentally, has been in touch with former Grand Rapids Griffins teammate Tomas Nosek, who was selected by Vegas in the expansion draft.

Nosek scored the first Golden Knights goal on home ice Tuesday, becoming a part of trivia history.

“I sent him texts when he scored the goal right away,” Frk said. “He just has to keep it up.”

Ice chips

Blashill said defenseman Danny DeKeyser (lower body) is day-to-day. DeKeyser injured himself blocking a shot Tuesday in Dallas,

… Forward David Booth re-entered the lineup Thursday on the fourth line, replacing Luke Witkowski.

“He can skate and hit and he’s been in the league a long time and knows how to play the game the right way,” Blashill said.

… Blashill moved Justin Abdelkader to a line with Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin, while moving down Martin Frk with Frans Nielsen and Darren Helm.