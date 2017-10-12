Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill is 76-67-24 in two-plus seasons entering Thursday night’s game. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

The Detroit Red Wings have won two of their first three games this season heading into Thursday night’s game in Arizona.

But, odds remain slim the Red Wings can reach the playoffs, after seeing their postseason streak of 25 consecutive seasons snapped last season.

The odds that Jeff Blashill will lead the Wings back to the playoffs, eventually, appear to be just as long.

Blashill has 7/1 odds to be the next NHL coach fired, according to sports betting site Bovada. That’s fourth best among coaches, trailing only San Jose’s Peter DeBoer (7/2), Winnipeg’s Paul Maurice (4/1) and the New York Islanders’ Doug Weight (4/1).

Blashill is in his third season as the Red Wings head coach. He took the Wings to the playoffs in his first season with a 41-30-11 record, but the Wings were 33-36-13 last season. He’s 76-67-24 combined entering Thursday night’s game.