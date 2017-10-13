Red Wings vs. Coyotes
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Trevor Daley (83) shields
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Trevor Daley (83) shields the puck from Arizona Coyotes left wing Max Domi in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.  Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) makes
Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) makes a save against Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak (18) as Trevor Daley (83) defends in the first period.  Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Goaltender Jimmy Howard of the Red Wings makes a glove
Goaltender Jimmy Howard of the Red Wings makes a glove save during the first period.  Christian Petersen, Getty Images
Anthony Duclair of the Coyotes attempts a shot on goaltender
Anthony Duclair of the Coyotes attempts a shot on goaltender Jimmy Howard of the Red Wings as Xavier Ouellet skates in during the first period.  Christian Petersen, Getty Images
From left, Jason Demers, Clayton Keller, Max Domi and
From left, Jason Demers, Clayton Keller, Max Domi and Derek Stepan celebrate after Keller scored a goal during the second period.  Christian Petersen, Getty Images
Trevor Daley, right, of the Red Wings talks with Henrik
Trevor Daley, right, of the Red Wings talks with Henrik Zetterberg during a break from the second period.  Christian Petersen, Getty Images
Mike Green and Martin Frk of the Red Wings celebrate
Mike Green and Martin Frk of the Red Wings celebrate after Frk scored a power-play goal during the second period.  Christian Petersen, Getty Images
Coyotes center Clayton Keller reacts after scoring
Coyotes center Clayton Keller reacts after scoring a second-period goal.  Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (51) and Arizona
Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (51) and Arizona Coyotes center Brad Richardson (15) in the first period.  Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
    Glendale, Arizona — Special teams have been hugely important for the Red Wings early in the season, and they proved Thursday to be the difference again.

    Along with splendid goaltending from Jimmy Howard.

    A shorthanded goal from Luke Glendening at 16:36 broke a tie and sent the Red Wings to a 4-2 victory.

    Frans Nielsen added an empty-net goal to end the scoring.

    It was Glendening’s first goal, cashing in on a 2-on-1 break with Dylan Larkin on Coyotes goalie Louie Domingue.

    BOX SCORE: Red Wings 4, Coyotes 2

    Glendening’s goal came just moments after Howard robbed Arizona rookie Clayton Keller in close for what would have been Keller’s third goal of the game.

    The Red Wings killed five of Arizona’s six power plays while Martin Frk scored a power-play goal.

    Frk and Henrik Zetterberg scored second-period goals, both assisted by Mike Green who is tied for the NHL lead with eight.

    Impressive rookie Keller had two Coyotes second-period goals, one a power play.

    Zetterberg tied the score at 2 with 41.8 seconds left in the second period.

    Dylan Larkin found Zetterberg just outside of the crease, and Zetterberg slightly swiped at the puck, which somehow found its way through the pads of Domingue at 19:18.

    For the Red Wings the goal took the sting off Keller’s second goal, which temporarily gave Arizona a 2-1 lead at 18:16.

    Frk opened the Red Wings’ scoring with his team-leading third goal.

    Red Wings schedule

    On the power play Green fed Frk near the top of the circle, and Frk unloaded with his powerful one-timer that handcuffed Domingue, giving the Red Wings a 2-1 lead.

    Keller opened the scoring on the power play, poking a loose puck past Howard at 6:12 of the second period.

    The Red Wings had three delay of game penalties in the first two periods, one reason they had to kill four of five Arizona power plays.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

