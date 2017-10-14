Detroit Red Wings left wing Darren Helm, left, celebrates with center Henrik Zetterberg, center, after Zetterberg scored against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period. (Photo: John Locher / Associated Press)

Las Vegas — Henrik Zetterberg said the other day he was looking forward to visiting Las Vegas, he’d never been there before.

After Friday, Zetterberg might not ever want to leave.

Zetterberg had a goal and three assists, leading the Red Wings to a 6-3 victory over the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

Zetterberg assisted on third-period goals by Anthony Mantha (his third, at 4:42) and Frans Nielsen (second, at 7:03), that gave the Red Wings a 4-3 lead.

Gustav Nyquist scored his second goal of the night — and of the season — at 10:49, moving the Red Wings to a 5-3 lead, poking in a rebound of Mantha’s shot, and Luke Glendening capped the scoring with his second goal in two nights.

Coach Jeff Blashill shuffled his lines the second half of the game and found a spark with Zetterberg between Mantha and Nyquist.

But it was Zetterberg who starred, making key plays throughout the evening.

The Red Wings’ first visit to T-Mobile Arena lived up to expectations, with a lively sell-out crowd of 17,645 — split about 60-40 in favor of Vegas — already making for one of the better atmospheres in the NHL.

Friday’s victory gave the Red Wings a 3-1 record on this four-game road trip, while moving them to 4-1-0 on the season.

Vegas, not playing like an expansion team, lost its first game (3-1).

James Neal and Erik Haula scored Vegas goals 1:27 apart late in the second period, putting the Golden Knights ahead 3-2.

Neal’s goal, his sixth in four games, came just 32 seconds after Zetterberg had given the Red Wings a 2-1 lead.

The sequence began with a big hit from Luke Glendening on Vegas defenseman Luca Sbisa, giving the Red Wings possession of the puck.

Two Vegas players went after Darren Helm, who fed Zetterberg breaking in alone, Zetterberg scoring his third goal, slipping the puck five-hole through goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

But Neal tied it 2-2, converting a goal-mouth feed from David Perron, after Xavier Ouellet and Nielsen couldn’t clear the puck.

Haula then put Vegas ahead, redirecting a Sbisa shot in the slot past goaltender Petr Mrazek.

Jonathan Marschessault had the other Golden Knights goal.

