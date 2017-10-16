Lightning 3, Red Wings 2
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Tampa celebrates the winning goal by right wing Nikita
Tampa celebrates the winning goal by right wing Nikita Kucherov in the third period of their game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 16, 2017. Kucherov scored twice in the 3-2 win over Detroit.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wing defenseman Mike Green takes a shot
Detroit Red Wing defenseman Mike Green takes a shot in the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 16, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader can't get the puck
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader can't get the puck past Tampa goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist can't get the puck past
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist can't get the puck past Tampa center Steven Stamkos, left, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Luke Witkowski checks Tampa left
Detroit right wing Luke Witkowski checks Tampa left wing Yanni Gourde in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist tries to move the puck
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist tries to move the puck past (from left) Tampa defenseman Braydon Coburn, left wing Yanni Gourde, and left wing Ondrej Palat in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Mike Green tries to move the puck
Detroit defenseman Mike Green tries to move the puck past Tampa center Brayden Point, left, and left wing Yanni Gourde in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Luke Witkowski tries to keep the
Detroit right wing Luke Witkowski tries to keep the puck away from Tampa defenseman Dan Girardi in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist tries to keep the puck
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist tries to keep the puck away from Tampa defenseman Slater Koekkoek, left, and center Brayden Point in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tampa center Vladislav Namestnikov tries to deflect
Tampa center Vladislav Namestnikov tries to deflect the puck past Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson keeps the puck
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson keeps the puck away from Tampa right wing Nikita Kucherov in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and Tampa goalie
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and Tampa goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy lay on the ice after Abdelkader was hooked in the second period. Abdelkader scored on a penalty shot after the play.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar tries to get the puck
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar tries to get the puck pst Tampa goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wing Justin Abdelkader watches as his penalty
Detroit Red Wing Justin Abdelkader watches as his penalty shot gets past Tampa Bay Lightening goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in the first period to put the Wings on the board as the Lightening leads, 2-1.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wing Justin Abdelkader celebrates his penalty-shot
Detroit Red Wing Justin Abdelkader celebrates his penalty-shot goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader celebrates with
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader celebrates with his teammates after scoring on a penalty shot in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson tries to steal
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson tries to steal the puck away from Tampa center Alex Killorn in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A pile-up in front of Detroit's net in the second period.
A pile-up in front of Detroit's net in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard jumps on a loose puck in
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard jumps on a loose puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tampa left wing Chris Kunitz looks for an open man
Tampa left wing Chris Kunitz looks for an open man behind Detroit's goal in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Xavier Ouellet tries to steal the
Detroit defenseman Xavier Ouellet tries to steal the puck away from Tampa center Cedric Paquette.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tampa defenseman Anton Stralman skates away after a
Tampa defenseman Anton Stralman skates away after a goal by Detroit defenseman Mike Green in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar waits for a faceoff in
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar waits for a faceoff in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Mike Green high-fives his teammates
Detroit defenseman Mike Green high-fives his teammates after scoring in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tampa left wing Yanni Gourde tries to get the puck
Tampa left wing Yanni Gourde tries to get the puck past Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha can't get thew puck
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha can't get thew puck past Tampa goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tomas Tatar tries to get the past Tampa goalie Andrei
Tomas Tatar tries to get the past Tampa goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tampa center Vladislav Namestnikov skates the puck
Tampa center Vladislav Namestnikov skates the puck away from Detroit defenseman Mike Green in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Right now there’s no hotter goal-scorer than Washington’s Alex Ovechkin.

    But Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov is right behind Ovechkin, and that gave the Lightning the edge they needed in Monday’s 3-2 victory over the Red Wings.

    Kucherov scored twice — he’s scored in all six games this season and now has seven goals (Ovechkin has 9) — sparking Tampa to the victory.

    Kucherov had a power-play goal in the first period and then broke a 2-2 tie in the third by poking a puck past goaltender Jimmy Howard at 1 minute, 47 seconds.

    “I went to cover it and he poked it under me,” Howard said.

    BOX SCORE: Lightning 3, Red Wings 2

    Kucherov has nine career regular-season goals against the Red Wings in 16 games.

    “He’s right up there as one of the best players in the league,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “He (Tampa coach Jon Cooper) gets him on the ice in a lot of different situations. He’s (Kucherov) got a lot of poise and a great stick a great offensive mind.

    “Certainly he’s one of the better players in the league.”

    With a goal in six consecutive games, Kucherov joins a select group of Steve Yzerman, Mario Lemieux and Keith Tkachuk, who’ve accomplished the feat.

    The Red Wings (4-2, 8 points) saw their modest two-game win streak come to an end. Tampa is 5-1 (10 points).

    It was Tampa’s eighth consecutive regular-season victory over the Red Wings (0-7-1) dating back to 2015.

    Krupa: Athanasiou stuck in no-man’s land

    “We’re a pretty solid team in this league as well,” said Howard, who stopped 23 shots. “I don’t think we’re going out there and thinking ‘Wow, we’re playing the Lightning’, or anything like that. They missed the playoffs just like us (last season).”

    Justin Abdelkader (penalty shot) and Mike Green had second-period goals, tying the game after Tampa had taken a 2-0 lead after the opening 20 minutes.

    Tampa’s Tyler Johnson (shorthanded) opened the scoring.

    The Red Wings roared back on Abdelkader’s goal, which came after a long, strange sequence.

    It appeared as if the Wings' Darren Helm had scored to make it 2-1, knocking in a rebound off Abdelkader’s shot. But Tampa challenged the goal, claiming Abdelkader interfered with goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

    Video review upheld the challenge, keeping the score 2-0 in favor of Tampa.

    But, ah, the officials were not done yet.

    Tampa defenseman Victor Hedman was called for hooking on Abdelkader’s initial breakaway attempt, putting Hedman in the penalty box.

    But since it was a hooking call on a breakaway, Abdelkader was awarded a penalty shot, which the Wings forward neatly deposited past Vasilevskiy for his second goal of the season. It was certainly one of the odder sequences leading to a goal.

    “I thought there was a good chance (of a penalty shot) because the referee had mentioned it, that if the goal wasn’t allowed then there’d be a penalty shot,” Abdelkader said. “I was preparing myself in case that happened.”

    Both teams failed on a power-play attempt afterward, but the Red Wings tied it late in the second period on Green’s first goal — and ninth point.

    Tomas Tatar carried the puck into the zone, waited patiently, and found Green trailing. Vasilevskiy stopped the first shot, but Green got the rebound and put in the rebound at 16:02.

    Tough stretch should be ‘good test’ for Red Wings

    “It was a big goal for sure,” Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg said. “We felt we had played pretty good. The score didn’t really reflect the start of the game. But that happens. We will get those ones (shorthanded opportunities) during the season, too.

    “We fought back into the game.”

    But in the end, Kucherov wasn’t going to cool off in this game.

    “I’d say we were the better team 5-on-5. We had more quality chances,” Blashill said. “The difference would have been specialty teams. They scored two special team (goals) and we scored zero. That’s the difference.

    “There were a lot of things where we were real good. We certainly didn’t get the result we wanted.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE