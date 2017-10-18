Toronto Maple Leafs defendeman Jake Gardiner (51) falls over Detroit Red Wings centrt Dylan Larkin (71) during the third period. (Photo: Nathan Denette / Associated Press)

Toronto — One area which hasn’t been a problem so far for the Red Wings has been goaltending.

So far.

That changed Wednesday, in a 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs in Toronto in which stopping the puck in the first period became a major issue.

Jimmy Howard started but allowed three goals on four shots, then was replaced by Petr Mrazek, who allowed the first goal he faced before settling down, as the Red Wings couldn’t overcome the off night.

The Red Wings (4-3-0, 8 points) lost their second consecutive game in what was a supposed to be a litmus test to their quick start this season.

Toronto, one of the better teams in the NHL currently, is 6-1-0 (12 points).

Henrik Zetterberg, Tomas Tatar and Jonathan Ericsson scored Red Wings goals, while Nick Jensen had three assists and Dylan Larkin two.

Nazem Kadri, Zach Hyman (Michigan), Auston Matthews, Connor Brown, Morgan Rielly (power play) and William Nylander answered for the Leafs.

Nylander scored at 16:52 of the third period into an empty net, giving Toronto a 6-3 lead, as coach Jeff Blashill decided to go with an extra attacker fairly early — but to no avail.

Tatar and Ericsson scored 1:34 apart midway in the second period — both getting their first goals of the season — getting the Red Wings to within 4-3.

Tatar scored at 7:02 — his 100th career goal — putting back his own rebound past goalie Curtis McElhinney, who was making his first start of the season.

Ericsson cut the Toronto lead to 4-3 at 8:36 with a shot from the point that flew past McElhinney.

Originally, Ericsson’s goal was ruled no goal because of goalie interference on Justin Abdelkader.

But video replay overturned the call into an Ericsson goal, video showing Abdelkader, if anything, had a fine screen in front of McElhinney.

The Red Wings were right back in the game, but Rielly’s power-play goal restored the two-goal lead for Toronto at 12:57.

Rielly’s shot from the point was his first goal, but the key play was supplied by James van Riemsdyk, who supplied a big screen in front of Mrazek.

The Red Wings couldn’t dig out of a huge first-period hole.

After the Red Wings had controlled play early, Toronto answered on their first shot of the game on Kadri’s goal.

Kadri beat Howard from the hashmarks at 5:56, Kadri’s third goal, a snap shot that foreshadowed what would be a rough night for Howard.

Hyman made it 2-0 just 43 seconds later with his third goal.

Rielly lifted a shot from near the hashmarks that bounced off Hyman’s leg and into the net past Howard, giving Toronto two goals on two shots.

After the Red Wings did nothing on the power play, Zetterberg continued his torrid early pace with his fourth goal at 12:10.

Zetterberg executed a perfect wraparound that completely confused McElhinney, who appeared to be anticipating a pass, leaving Zetterberg nearly the entire net open.

McElhinney was just fine nearly a minute later, though, when he stopped Anthony Mantha with a leg save at the post after a nice feed from Zetterberg.

Toronto came right back down and made it 3-1 on Matthews’ sixth goal at 15:46, beating Howard short-side from near the circle.

That proved to be the end for Howard, who was replaced by Mrazek — and was greeted very rudely himself.

Brown’s shot from the top of the circle was through a maze of bodies in front of Mrazek at 16:21, Mrazek never appearing to get a good look at the puck until it went into the net.

