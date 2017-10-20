Andreas Athanasiou and the Red Wings are close to a deal, according to sources. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Red Wings and holdout free agent Andreas Athanasiou were nearing agreement on a new contract Friday, a source confirmed.

Athanasiou, who scored 18 goals last season, did not appear for training camp or the start of the season while negotiating with the Wings.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet first reported a one-year deal is at hand.

Athanasiou, 23, is a restricted free agent without arbitration rights, limiting his leverage.

But he and his agent, Darren Ferris sought to optimize their strategy by dangling the possibility of Athanasiou of playing in either Russia or Switzerland this season. Some teams were interested in a trade for the talented forward, who along with Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha, offer the Wings prospective future stars.

Larkin and Mantha are restricted free agents whose contracts end this season.

If Athanasiou signs a one-year deal, he the Red Wings will likely need to negotiate during this season and, likely, the offseason.

The franchise has almost no space under the salary cap, and a roster move is likely to make way for Athanasiou.

He will likely begin the year in Grand Rapids, to attain game conditioning.