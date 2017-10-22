Vancouver Canucks center Brandon Sutter (20) blocks Detroit Red Wings left wing Tomas Tatar (21) from the puck as Canucks center Markus Granlund (60) takes control of it during the first period. (Photo: Duane Burleson, Associated Press)

Detroit — The losses earlier in the week to quality teams like Tampa Bay, Toronto and Washington, you can understand.

And, in those games, the Red Wings actually were competitive most of the game.

Sunday’s 4-1 loss to Vancouver was harder to explain and much more disappointing.

The Canucks were expected before the season to probably finish somewhere near the Red Wings.

But Vancouver was much the better team Sunday, extending the Red Wings winless streak to four games (0-3-1).

Now, the Red Wings (4-4-1, 9 points) go on the road for three divisional road games beginning Tuesday in Buffalo.

Trailing 4-1 entering the third period, the Red Wings failed to generate much of an offensive threat in the final 20 minutes.

A late power play, their only one of the game, didn’t produce any offense.

What few fans were left at Little Caesars Arena in the end — and most were enjoying the concourse, restaurants, plaza, etc. instead of the game most of the night — were basically numb by the boredom.

Anthony Mantha scored the lone Red Wings goal, his fourth, while goaltender Jimmy Howard stopped 32 shots.

Sven Baertschi had two goals, and Derek Dorsett and Jake Virtanen one each for the Canucks (4-3-1, 9 points).

Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 20 Red Wings shots, as Vancouver out-shot the Red Wings 37-21.

The game was tied 1-1 after one period, but the Red Wings lost control of this game in the middle 20 minutes.

Vancouver scored three goals to take a commanding 4-1 lead, while outshooting the Red Wings 18-6.

Dorsett began the second-period barrage for the Canucks with his fifth goal at 8:30.

Bo Horvat found Dorsett driving to the net, and Dorsett snapped a shot that Howard stopped but the puck bounced over the goalie’s body and down his back and into the net.

Baertschi scored his second of the evening — and third of the season — at 13:39, giving Vancouver a 3-1 lead.

Baertschi capitalized on a blatant Red Wings giveaway — one of 10 they were credited with in the period — as defenseman Xavier Ouellet failed to clear the puck, instead putting the puck right on Baertschi’s stick.

Baertschi glided to the hash marks and lined a shot past Howard.

The Canucks extended the lead to 4-1 with just under 25 seconds left in the period, as the Red Wings continued a disturbing trend in recent games of allowing late period goals.

Virtanen and Daniel Sedin broke in on a 2-on-1, Howard making the first save but letting a rebound slide back to Virtanen, who tapped in a rebound for his first goal.

The Red Wings were able to salvage a tie after one period on Mantha’s fourth goal.

Mantha took a drop pass from Gustav Nyquist near the top of the left circle and fired a slapshot that roofed over Markstrom at 18:28.

The Canucks opened the game’s scoring with Baertschi’s first goal of the game at 14:34.

Horvat appeared to want to shoot but didn’t get everything on it but the puck went to Baertschi who was driving through the crease, and Baertschi backhanded a shot past Howard.

