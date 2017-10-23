Head coach Jeff Blashill (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — It felt like the upset and disappointment after the anger with some sheepishness mixed in.

After their worst game of their 4-4-1 season, and one of the worst in recent memory, the Red Wings reset Monday before jumping on an afternoon flight to Buffalo for a game against the Sabres Tuesday.

Jeff Blashill, plainly still miffed about woeful, mistake-ridden effort in a 4-1 loss to the Canucks, who outplayed the Wings in every facet of the game, said he decided against skating the team hard.

They may have wished they had, though.

Because, instead, they had to watch the game in detail and listen to their coach talk about it and then, generally — at some length and in some detail.

Henrik Zetterberg said he had some things to say, too.

And Niklas Kronwall said the guys have to dig a lot deeper than they did Sunday and that he has to play better, too.

“I wanted to get two things done,” said Blashill, who is in the last year of his contract. “One, I wanted to make sure to send a message to our team that last night’s approach and effort wasn’t good enough. And, two, I wanted to put us in the best position to win tomorrow night.

“We obviously need a win.”

Blashill said he figured getting the message across, at some length, without physically draining his team would be better than the same message delivered through what hockey folks call “a bag skate.”

That is, a skate so demanding it is inflicted as a matter of discipline.

“We need the energy tomorrow night,” Blashill said.

Zetterberg said the team knows it can play better.

“It was a stinker,” he said of Sunday's game. “We know that we can play good hockey if we do it right, if we have a little more passion, a little more effort.

“We didn’t have that last night, and can’t afford to play like that if we want to go somewhere this year.”

Kronwall accepted his portion of the blame, and Blashill acknowledged the veteran defenseman had a bad night.

But if anything remained clear from the game, assessing blame was easy and widespread.

“We looked at some videos this morning. We went through pretty much the whole game, all of the mistakes. And, there was a lot of them; let’s be honest.”

In part, the Red Wings had 16 giveaways.

“We’ll learn from it,” Kronwall said. “It’ll never look like that again.”

Blashill said that the immigration process began Monday for Andreas Athanasiou, who needs a work visa and a physical before his contract is official.

The process could take two or three days to a week or more.

