Buffalo — Andreas Athanasiou will be joining the Red Wings soon.
General manager Ken Holland said Tuesday Athanasiou has received a work permit and will be joining the Red Wings in Florida.
The Red Wings play Tampa Bay on Thursday and the Florida Panthers on Saturday.
Athanasiou still must pass a physical and it’s up to coach Jeff Blashill as to when Athanasiou will enter the lineup.
Athanasiou, who was a restricted free agent, agreed to a 1-year contract Friday after he and the Red Wings were unable to reach agreement on a contract the entire summer.
The Red Wings were somewhat hamstrung by being at the salary-cap ceiling. To get under the cap, and to make room for Athanasiou and his contract (for just under $1.4 million), the Red Wings had to trade Riley Sheahan and a fifth-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Scott Wilson and a third-round draft pick.
