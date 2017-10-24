Andreas Athanasiou still must pass a physical and it’s up to coach Jeff Blashill as to when Athanasiou will enter the lineup. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Buffalo — Andreas Athanasiou will be joining the Red Wings soon.

General manager Ken Holland said Tuesday Athanasiou has received a work permit and will be joining the Red Wings in Florida.

The Red Wings play Tampa Bay on Thursday and the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Athanasiou still must pass a physical and it’s up to coach Jeff Blashill as to when Athanasiou will enter the lineup.

Athanasiou, who was a restricted free agent, agreed to a 1-year contract Friday after he and the Red Wings were unable to reach agreement on a contract the entire summer.

The Red Wings were somewhat hamstrung by being at the salary-cap ceiling. To get under the cap, and to make room for Athanasiou and his contract (for just under $1.4 million), the Red Wings had to trade Riley Sheahan and a fifth-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Scott Wilson and a third-round draft pick.

