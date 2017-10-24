Canucks defenseman Derrick Pouliot tries to clear the puck out of the corner against Red Wings center Scott Wilson (23) and right wing Luke Glendening during the second period Sunday. (Photo: Duane Burleson / Associated Press)

Buffalo — In a way, the schedule really has helped Scott Wilson.

The newly acquired forward — Wilson came over Saturday from the Pittsburgh Penguins in the trade for Riley Sheahan — played one game at home with the Red Wings, and now is on a three-game, six-day road trip.

It’s a perfect chance to bond with the new teammates, get to know them better, and get acclimated to the new surroundings.

“For sure, just being around the guys on the road, it helps to get a little more comfortable,” Wilson said. “Kind of get set in place a little bit. There’s a big benefit to that.”

Saturday’s trade wasn’t a complete shock — both players’ name have been rumored to be on their way out — but when it did happen, when Wilson was briefed on it by Pittsburgh general manager Jim Rutherford and coach Mike Sullivan, there still was some disbelief.

“When there’s talk about it you’re kind of thinking about it,” Wilson said. “But when it actually happens, it’s a little bit of a whirlwind, it’s a bit different. Knowing Dalesie (Trevor Daley, also a teammate in Pittsburgh) here really helped out. I know some guys go to teams and they don’t know anybody.

“But the guys have been awesome here, and they’ve given me a warm welcome.”

This was the first time Wilson, 25, has been traded, so the shock factor was a bit large.

“When it actually happens, it’s a little bit surreal,” Wilson said. “Moving to a new city, and different kind of life, but I’m just excited with the opportunity.”

While with the Penguins, Wilson was on a two-time Stanley Cup champion and had the chance to play with Sidney Crosby.

Wilson will take some things he learned from Crosby through his career going forward.

“Not even hockey, you can’t really do the same things as him out there,” Wilson said. “Just the fact he’s a pro all the time, and he makes the right decisions on and off the ice. He’s really good with the young guys which really helped out a lot.

“You realize that type of stuff, and take it with you.”

Wilson has yet to discuss with Petr Mrazek the little matter of Wilson scoring his first NHL goal on Mrazek on Feb. 18, 2016.

“No, I haven’t talked to him about it yet,” Wilson said. “I’m sure it’ll come up at some point. But I haven’t mentioned it yet.”

DEKEYSER CLOSER

The Red Wings were without defenseman Danny DeKeyser (ankle/foot) for the seventh consecutive game Tuesday night in Buffalo. But it appears DeKeyser is getting closer to a return, after having skated for the last several days.

“He’s getting real close,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “He’s not going to play (Tuesday) but he’s getting real close. I’m hoping to have him Thursday (in Tampa Bay).”

DeKeyser blocked a shot Oct. 10 in Dallas, and while the impact of the shot was felt on the inside of the foot, he rolled his ankle.

ICE CHIPS

Still no word on when forward Andreas Athansiou will be arriving after agreeing to a new contract, and whether a work visa has been applied for. The best guesses have been anywhere to a few days to a week or so.

… Minor-league affiliate Grand Rapids, fresh off a Calder Cup championship, is off to a slow start. The Griffins are 2-3-1, and have lost three straight games. The Griffins welcomed forward Evgeny Svechnikov (neck) back into the lineup last weekend, but still are without Tyler Bertuzzi (wrist), who was hurt in training camp.

