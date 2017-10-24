Sabres 1, Red Wings 0
Buffalo Sabres Ryan O'Reilly faces off against Detroit
Buffalo Sabres Ryan O'Reilly faces off against Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017, in Buffalo, New York. Buffalo won 1-0.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Red Wings' Mike Green plays the puck along the end
Red Wings' Mike Green plays the puck along the end boards.  Bill Wippert, NHLI via Getty Images
Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard (35) looks on
Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard (35) looks on prior to the first period.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella (6) and Detroit
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella (6) and Detroit Red Wings forward Henrik Zetterberg (40) collide during the second period.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Buffalo Sabres forward Benoit Pouliot (67) celebrates
Buffalo Sabres forward Benoit Pouliot (67) celebrates his goal during the second period.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Detroit Red Wings forward Luke Witkowski (28) goes
Detroit Red Wings forward Luke Witkowski (28) goes after the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin skates with Sabres' Sam Reinhart.
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin skates with Sabres' Sam Reinhart.  Bill Wippert, NHLI via Getty Images
Red Wings' Darren Helm attempts to screen Sabres goalie
Red Wings' Darren Helm attempts to screen Sabres goalie Robin Lehner.  Rob Marczynski, NHLI via Getty Images
Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo (21) moves in on
Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo (21) moves in on Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard (35) during the first period.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Buffalo Sabres forward Justin Bailey (95) controls
Buffalo Sabres forward Justin Bailey (95) controls the puck during the first period.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard (35) makes a
Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard (35) makes a glove save during the first period.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Detroit Red Wings forward Luke Glendening (41) shoots
Detroit Red Wings forward Luke Glendening (41) shoots the puck into the zone during the second period.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Jensen skates prior
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Jensen skates prior to the third period.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart (23) checks Detroit
Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart (23) checks Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Jensen (3) during the third period.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard (35) makes a
Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard (35) makes a blocker save during the third period.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) celebrates
Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) celebrates a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings with his teammates.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Buffalo Sabres forward Seth Griffith (25) and Detroit
Buffalo Sabres forward Seth Griffith (25) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Trevor Daley (83) battle for position during the third period.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
Buffalo Sabres Jack Eichel (15) and Detroit Red Wings
Buffalo Sabres Jack Eichel (15) and Detroit Red Wings Gustav Nyquist (14) get tied up during the third period.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP
    Buffalo — The longer this losing streak keeps going, the better the chances the Red Wings’ season will be going down the drain with it.

    The Red Wings suddenly haven’t won in five games (0-4-1), the latest defeat Tuesday in Buffalo, 1-0.

    So that fine start the Red Wings (4-5-1, 9 points) were off to has been forgotten.

    And, already, a victory is much needed for a Red Wings team which has only scored one goal in the last two games.

    Buffalo (3-5-2, 8 points) won its first home game in four tries (1-2-1).

    BOX SCORE: Sabres 1, Red Wings 0

    The defeat was goaltender Jimmy Howard’s first loss against the Sabres in 10 career decisions (8-1-1).

    Buffalo goaltender Robin Lehner stopped 32 shots for his sixth career shutout.

    Buffalo’s Benoit Pouliot scored at 9:45 of the second period, breaking the ice on what had been a scoreless game.

    The Red Wings continue theit trip with games in Tampa Bay (Thursday) and Florida (Saturday).

    They also will have forward Andreas Athanasiou back, although when he’ll be ready to play is still to be determined.

    Athanasiou received his work visa, and traveled Tuesday to Buffalo from Toronto, joining the Red Wings at the arena.

    Athanasiou is scheduled to practice with the team Wednesday in Tampa.

    Sabres defenseman Victor Antipin began the scoring sequence with a shot from the point that Howard stopped.

    The puck wound up behind the net, where Pouliot retrieved it and quickly snuck a wraparound attempt into the net, defenseman Xavier Ouellet being not quick enough getting to the post and Howard getting to the post a split-second too late.

    It was Pouliot’s second goal of the season.

    The Sabres came into the game with only two wins in nine games but coach Jeff Blashill said that wasn’t indicative of their roster.

    “They’re a real talented team,” Blashill said. “They’ve got some high, high, high-end forwards, some high (draft) picks that have a ton of talent. (Rasmus) Ristolainen is one of the better young defensemen in the league. They’ve got good goaltending.

    “It’s like every night in this league, every night is an absolute challenge and you’ve got to play your best hockey just to give yourself a chance. You can play great hockey and lose. That’s the reality of the league, that’s how tight it is.”

    Howard made 31 saves, as he rebounded from two sub-par games in the last week.

    Blashill felt Howard is closer to the level he started the season at, as opposed to the last two games.

    “I don’t see any weakness, chink in the armor,” Blashill said. “His game is where it needs to be. He just needs to come out and execute.

    “I was a goalie. Some nights, the puck goes in.”

    The Red Wings’ penalty kill was key through two periods, killing three penalties, all by Dylan Larkin (two slashing and one interference).

    Red Wings schedule

    Lehner had to be sharp on several second-period Red Wings chances.

    Anthony Mantha came down on a 2-on-1 rush but Lehner made a nice stop, keeping the game scoreless early in the second period.

    With the teams skating 4-on-4 Gustav Nyquist was allowed to skate down the slot, but Lehner was up to the task again with a timely glove save.

    Later in the second, after Pouliot had given Buffalo its 1-0 lead, the Red Wings worked the puck to Martin Frk in the slot.

    But Lehner was able to get his pad on a hard shot, steering the puck to the corner and leaving Frk frustrated.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

