Buffalo Sabres forward Benoit Pouliot (67) celebrates his goal during the second period. (Photo: Jeffrey T. Barnes / Associated Press)

Buffalo — The longer this losing streak keeps going, the better the chances the Red Wings’ season will be going down the drain with it.

The Red Wings suddenly haven’t won in five games (0-4-1), the latest defeat Tuesday in Buffalo, 1-0.

So that fine start the Red Wings (4-5-1, 9 points) were off to has been forgotten.

And, already, a victory is much needed for a Red Wings team which has only scored one goal in the last two games.

Buffalo (3-5-2, 8 points) won its first home game in four tries (1-2-1).

BOX SCORE: Sabres 1, Red Wings 0

The defeat was goaltender Jimmy Howard’s first loss against the Sabres in 10 career decisions (8-1-1).

Buffalo goaltender Robin Lehner stopped 32 shots for his sixth career shutout.

Buffalo’s Benoit Pouliot scored at 9:45 of the second period, breaking the ice on what had been a scoreless game.

The Red Wings continue theit trip with games in Tampa Bay (Thursday) and Florida (Saturday).

They also will have forward Andreas Athanasiou back, although when he’ll be ready to play is still to be determined.

Athanasiou received his work visa, and traveled Tuesday to Buffalo from Toronto, joining the Red Wings at the arena.

Athanasiou is scheduled to practice with the team Wednesday in Tampa.

Sabres defenseman Victor Antipin began the scoring sequence with a shot from the point that Howard stopped.

The puck wound up behind the net, where Pouliot retrieved it and quickly snuck a wraparound attempt into the net, defenseman Xavier Ouellet being not quick enough getting to the post and Howard getting to the post a split-second too late.

It was Pouliot’s second goal of the season.

The Sabres came into the game with only two wins in nine games but coach Jeff Blashill said that wasn’t indicative of their roster.

“They’re a real talented team,” Blashill said. “They’ve got some high, high, high-end forwards, some high (draft) picks that have a ton of talent. (Rasmus) Ristolainen is one of the better young defensemen in the league. They’ve got good goaltending.

“It’s like every night in this league, every night is an absolute challenge and you’ve got to play your best hockey just to give yourself a chance. You can play great hockey and lose. That’s the reality of the league, that’s how tight it is.”

Howard made 31 saves, as he rebounded from two sub-par games in the last week.

Blashill felt Howard is closer to the level he started the season at, as opposed to the last two games.

“I don’t see any weakness, chink in the armor,” Blashill said. “His game is where it needs to be. He just needs to come out and execute.

“I was a goalie. Some nights, the puck goes in.”

The Red Wings’ penalty kill was key through two periods, killing three penalties, all by Dylan Larkin (two slashing and one interference).

Red Wings schedule

Lehner had to be sharp on several second-period Red Wings chances.

Anthony Mantha came down on a 2-on-1 rush but Lehner made a nice stop, keeping the game scoreless early in the second period.

With the teams skating 4-on-4 Gustav Nyquist was allowed to skate down the slot, but Lehner was up to the task again with a timely glove save.

Later in the second, after Pouliot had given Buffalo its 1-0 lead, the Red Wings worked the puck to Martin Frk in the slot.

But Lehner was able to get his pad on a hard shot, steering the puck to the corner and leaving Frk frustrated.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tkulfan