Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg reacts to giving up a goal against the Lightning during the third period in Thursday's 3-2 loss. (Photo: Scott Audette, Getty Images)

Tampa — The Red Wings just can’t beat the Tampa Bay Lightning — or for that matter, anyone these days.

The Lightning continued their recent dominance over the Red Wings, winning 3-2 Thursday in Tampa, the Lightning’s ninth consecutive regular-season victory over the Red Wings.

BOX SCORE: Lightning 3, Red Wings 2

Star forwards Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos scored power-play goals for the Lightning (9-1-1, 19 points), who are blitzing the rest of the NHL currently. Brayden Point scored at 17:04 of the third period, making it 3-1.

Frans Nielsen had both Red Wings goals, a shorthanded and power play tally.

Nielsen’s power-play goal at 18:11 cut the lead to 3-2 with the Red Wings on a two-man advantage after pulling goaltender Jimmy Howard.

The Red Wings (4-6-1, nine points) had another late power play, a two-man advantage after pulling Howard, but failed to convert.

The Red Wings' winless streak reached six games (0-5-1), as they lost their second consecutive game on the three-game trip that ends Saturday in Florida.

Stamkos scored a tie-breaking power play goal at 6:22 of the third period, giving Tampa a 2-1 lead.

Kucherov had the puck down the right side, had the Red Wings penalty killers drawn to him, and fed Stamkos alone on the other side.

Howard entrenched on Kucherov’s side, Stamkos didn’t miss with most of the net open, Stamkos’ fourth goal (and league-leading 21st point) this season — and stretching his consecutive point streak to 11 games.

Howard was the Red Wings’ best player, stopping 35 shots.

In his first game this season, forward Andreas Athanasiou didn’t make a significant impact while playing on a line with Nielsen and Darren Helm.

The Red Wings allowed six Tampa power plays and saw the Lightning score twice behind their stars.

The Red Wings were 1-for-5 on the power play, as a struggling unit continued its recent downslide.

Nielsen (shorthanded) and Kucherov (power play) traded first-period goals — and the only goals in the opening 40 minutes.

Nielsen opened the scoring with his third goal at 14:18.

Nielsen capitalized on a careless pass from Stamkos trying to feed Kucherov through the slot. Nielsen intercepted the pass and drove down the ice on a 2-on-1 with Helm, but primarily using Helm as a decoy.

Nielsen snapped a shot over goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, putting the Red Wings ahead 1-0.

But continually putting the Lightning is dangeorus, a team is asking for trouble, and that’s exactly what happened to the Red Wings

After the Red Wings were called for too many men on the ice, the Lightning converted this power play with Kucherov doing the honors for his 12th goal at 16:33.

Tampa worked the puck over to Kucherov on the right circle, and Kucherov wristed a shot that appeared to be deflected by Vladislav Namestnikov at first, but video confirmed it was Kucherov’s league-leading 12th goal.

“He reads the game well,” said forward Tomas Tatar after the morning skate, talking about Kucherov’s amazing start to the season. “He has a dangeorus shot and and uses it well. They put him on one side and Steven (Stamkos) on the other, and they’re both shooting threats for sure.

“Other teams have to respect that.”

Tampa had two power-play opportunities in the second period and the Red Wings one, but neither team could capitalize against stingy penalty kills that got many sticks in lanes.

The Lightning came into the game second in the league averaging 4.1 goals per game (Toronto first at 4.4), and it’s not a surprise considering how deep their collection of goal-scorers is.

“There’s certain threats they present and we better do a good job with,” said coach Jeff Blashill after the morning skate. “I’ve coached against (Tampa coach) Jon Cooper teams a lot and he’s got a real talented team here. But they play similar to the way they do when I coched against (him) in junior.

“If you don’t manage the puck and if you don’t do a great job of gapping and tracking, they’re going to have a real good night on entries and the rush game. They have a great transition game, a great rush game.”

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tkulfan