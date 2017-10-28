Red Wings 3, Panthers 2 (SO)
Florida Panthers' Nick Bjugstad (27) and Detroit Red
Florida Panthers' Nick Bjugstad (27) and Detroit Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader (8) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.  Luis M. Alvarez, Associated Press
Florida Panthers' Aaron Ekblad (5) moves the puck and
Florida Panthers' Aaron Ekblad (5) moves the puck and teammate Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov (16) looks on and Detroit Red Wings' Martin Frk, center, defends during the first period.  Luis M. Alvarez, Associated Press
Andreas Athanasiou (72) of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates
Andreas Athanasiou (72) of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period.  Eliot J. Schechter, Getty Images
Linesman Michel Cormier tries to seperate Justin Abdelkader
Linesman Michel Cormier tries to seperate Justin Abdelkader of the Detroit Red Wings and Aaron Ekblad of the Florida Panthers during the first period.  Eliot J. Schechter, NHLI via Getty Images
Aaron Ekblad of the Florida Panthers checks Justin
Aaron Ekblad of the Florida Panthers checks Justin Abdelkader of the Detroit Red Wings in front of goaltender James Reimer during a two-man power play for the Red Wings during first period.  Joel Auerbach, Getty Images
Goaltender Jimmy Howard of the Detroit Red Wings defends
Goaltender Jimmy Howard of the Detroit Red Wings defends the net against the shot by Micheal Haley of the Florida Panthers.  Joel Auerbach, Getty Images
Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers battles for
Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers battles for control of the puck with Nick Jensen in front of goaltender Jimmy Howard of the Detroit Red Wings.  Joel Auerbach, Getty Images
Derek MacKenzie of the Florida Panthers and Frans Nielsen
Derek MacKenzie of the Florida Panthers and Frans Nielsen of the Detroit Red Wings chase a loose puck into the corner during first period.  Joel Auerbach, Getty Images
Jonathan Ericsson helps goaltender Jimmy Howard of
Jonathan Ericsson helps goaltender Jimmy Howard of the Detroit Red Wings defend the net against Jamie McGinn  Joel Auerbach, Getty Images
Linesman Steve Miller escorts Justin Abdelkader of
Linesman Steve Miller escorts Justin Abdelkader of the Detroit Red Wings off the ice for fighting with Aaron Ekblad of the Florida Panthers.  Eliot J. Schechter, NHLI via Getty Images
Luke Glendening of the Detroit Red Wings crosses sticks
Luke Glendening of the Detroit Red Wings crosses sticks with Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers.  Eliot J. Schechter, NHLI via Getty Images
Goaltender Jimmy Howard of the Detroit Red Wings defends
Goaltender Jimmy Howard of the Detroit Red Wings defends the net against Jamie McGinn of the Florida Panthers.  Eliot J. Schechter, NHLI via Getty Images
Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings checks Nick Bjugstad
Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings checks Nick Bjugstad of the Florida Panthers into the boards during first period.  Eliot J. Schechter, NHLI via Getty Images
Goaltender Jimmy Howard of the Detroit Red Wings defends
Goaltender Jimmy Howard of the Detroit Red Wings defends the net against Nick Bjugstad of the Florida Panthers.  Eliot J. Schechter, NHLI via Getty Images
Detroit Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist (14) scores the
Detroit Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist (14) scores the winning goal against Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) during a shootout. The Red Wings won 3-2.  Luis M. Alvarez, Associated Press
Detroit Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist (14) reacts after
Detroit Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist (14) reacts after scoring the winning goal against Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer during a shootout. The Red Wings won 3-2.  Luis M. Alvarez, Associated Press
    Sunrise, Fla. — It’s early in the season, but the Red Wings needed a win badly Saturday and they get one.

    Mired in a six-game winless streak, and coach Jeff Blashill’s job security being brought up by Hockey Night in Canada, the heat was beginning to rise.

    So Saturday’s 3-2 shootout victory over Florida felt good and was desperately needed.

    “The confidence level was starting to go down,” forward Anthony Mantha said. “This one feels amazing.”

    BOX SCORE: Red Wings 3, Panthers 2 (SO)

    Gustav Nyquist scored the lone goal in the shootout, putting an end to the Red Wings' struggles.

    Goaltender Jimmy Howard was spectacular, stopping 44 shots and then turning away all three Florida shots in the shootout.

    The Red Wings (5-6-1, 11 points) killed 5-of-6 Florida power plays, but largely it was Howard coming through with one big save after another.

    “Sometimes teams go through slumps and you have to have someone to step up,” Howard said.

    During Saturday’s HNIC's Headlines segment, analyst Elliotte Friedman speculated that should the Red Wings continue to struggle and look for a coaching replacement, they would consider Grand Rapids Griffins coach Todd Nelson or former Arizona coach Dave Tippett.

    There is no indication the Red Wings are even near that point, but Saturday’s win certainly will calm down the fire.

    More: Jeff Blashill bashes Wings’ lack of discipline

    “We’ve obviously been in a lot of these spots and haven’t won enough games,” Blashill said.  “It felt good to win, we have to find ways to win these games.”

    The overtime was one of the more entertaining anyone will see, with up and down action and numerous scoring chances. But Howard and Florida goaltender James Reimer  (36 saves) both were outstanding, forcing the shootout.

    Andreas Athanasiou (his first of the season) and Nyquist (third) scored for the Red Wings.

    Jonathan Huberdeau and Evgeni Dadonov (power play) had goals for the Panthers (4-5-1, 9 points).

    Nyquist tied the game 2-2 — his first in six games — at 10:46 of the second period.

    2017-18 RED WINGS SCHEDULE

    Just moments after Howard made a big save in his end, the Red Wings got the puck down the ice, Nyquist split the Florida defense and put back his rebound past Reimer.

    “I had some time to cut to the middle and they were cheating on Hank (Zetterberg),” Nyquist said. “I got a little lucky and the rebound was laying right there.”

    Florida had taken the lead in the second period with goals from Huberdeau and Dadonov, both redirects past Howard.
    Athanasiou opened the game’s scoring with his first goal in two games since returning to the lineup, with a one-timer from the hashmarks off a feed from Dylan Larkin.

    In the end, it was a narrow victory that gives the Red Wings some room to breathe before coming home Tuesday to face a winless Arizona team — before going back on the road for a three-game trip to western Canada.

    “We did some good things, and we need to keep winning,” Nyquist said. “Coming home, we don’t have the best record (1-2-1), so we have to take care of that.It’s not as good as it needs to be.

    “We can enjoy it for a few hours, but we have a lot of work to do.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

