Detroit — The Red Wings played good, give them credit.

But on Halloween night, the Arizona Coyotes were scary bad the early part of the game, befitting their league-worst record, and the Red Wings capitalized Tuesday with a 5-3 victory.

The Red Wings jumped out to a big lead, then had to hold on.

Arizona forced the play in the final 20 minutes and forced the Red Wings to sweat the ending, Brendan Perlini cutting the lead to 4-3 at 16:43.

But the Red Wings held on, Darren Helm’s empty-net goal at 18:38 sealing the win.

Gustav Nyquist and Luke Glendening scored goals 1:08 apart early in the first period to get the Red Wings (6-6-1, 13 points) going, and they largely coasted from there, winning their second consecutive victory.

Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin added goals, and goaltender Jimmy Howard stopped 29 shots.

Jason Demers and Nick Cousins scored for the Coyotes (1-11-1, 3 points), who won their first game the night before in Philadelphia, but carried over no momentum from the win.

The Red Wings made a brief home appearance — only their fifth game at Little Caesars Arena — and now head out on the road for four games through Canada (Ottawa, Edmonton, Vancouver, Calgary).

The discussion after the morning skate for the Red Wings centered on getting off to a quick start.

With the Coyotes having played the night before, and making the trip to Detroit from Philadelphia — not to mention the emotion of winning their first game — was sure to have an effect on Arizona.

“They probably got in late, after an emotional win for them, so they’re going to be tired,” Larkin said. “We have to make sure they have no life.”

The Red Wings accomplished that pretty quick.

Within the game’s first 90 seconds, Nyquist intercepted a clearing attempt by Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski along the boards.

Nyquist skated to near the slot and wristed a shot past goalie Scott Wedgewood — a former Plymouth Whaler — for his fourth goal at 1:29.

They followed that up quickly.

Glendening took a pass from Martin Frk near the left dot and whistled a shot past Wedgewood, Glendening’s third goal, giving the Red Wings a 2-0 lead at 2:37.

“I had a chance to watch these guys (Arizona) against Philadelphia and talking to Mark Howe (Red Wings director of pro scouting), he says they’ve done a great job of pressuring other teams. They certainly carried the play (against Philadelphia).”

The Red Wings had been outscored 10-5 in the first period this season, so the two goals were a pleasant turn of events.

“I don’t think it’s reflective of the way we started (most games),” Blashill said. “A shining example would be the Toronto game. We came out and carried the play the majority of the first 10 minutes and then the puck started going to the net the wrong way.

“It wasn’t because of chances. We’ve looked at chances for, chances against in the first, and there’s no huge (difference).

“If it continues for 20 more games, or 10 more games, you continue to look at it. But our play has been very good. We have to make sure we find ways to score and we’ve done that a little bit here in the last couple of games.”

Blashill said there’s a natural emphasis for the Red Wings in each game, regardless of opponent, something the Red Wings must do.

“We have to outwork, out-compete and out-detail,” Blashill said. “I’d also say two things we want to be, want to pressure teams and we want to play fast.”

After Arizona cut the Red Wings’ lead to 2-1 in the second period on Demers’ shot from the point — Howard moments earlier stopped rookie sensation Clayton Keller on a breakaway — the Red Wings increased the lead to 4-1 heading into the third period.

Mantha scored his fifth at 13:03. After Larkin regained control of the puck with a fine forecheck, he fed Athanasiou in the slot, and Athanasiou spotted Mantha alone at the post.

Larkin then pushed the lead to 4-1 at 19:03 of the second period, his second goal, when he centered the puck and it deflected off the stick of Arizona defenseman Luke Schenn and into the net.

