Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha, left, collides with Senators defenseman Cody Ceci during the first period on Thursday night. (Photo: Adrian Wyld, Associated Press)

Ottawa, Ontario — This wasn’t exactly the best way to a start an important four-game trip for the Red Wings.

Hoping to get off to a positive start against the sturdy, impressive Ottawa Senators, the Red Wings didn’t generate enough offense Thursday in a 3-1 loss.

Senators goals from Mark Stone and Alex Burrows (power play) put the Senators ahead for nearly 56 minutes.

Then, Anthony Mantha cut the lead to 2-1 with a power-play goal, his sixth goal of the season, at 16:37 of the 3rd period.

Mantha, in front, deflected a Mike Green shot from the top of the slot, with the Red Wings on a 6-on-4 advantage after coach Jeff Blashill pulled goalie Jimmy Howard for the extra attacker.

The Red Wings put added pressure in the final minute, again with Howard pulled, but Senators forward Nate Thompson scored into an empty net to end the scoring.

Senators goalie Craig Anderson stopped 24 shots, while Jimmy Howard made 27 saves on the other end.

The Red Wings (6-7-1, 13 points) saw their modest two-game win streak end, while now heading to western Canada to finish off the four-game, week-long trip.

Blashill talked about Ottawa’s success, and the Senators’ confidence in their system, Wednesday before the Red Wings left for the road trip.

Blashill said Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson is as prolific as any player in the NHL, but the Senators grind other teams and play to their strengths.

“If you play slow it’s going to be a frustrating night,” Blashill said. “If you’re not willing to put pucks behind them, it’s going to be a frustrating night.”

Ottawa (6-2-5, 17 points) snapped a scoreless game late in the first period, another untimely Red Wings goal to allow with a period ending.

Stone found a rebound of Mike Hoffman’s shot off the blade of Mantha’s stick and snapped a shot through traffic just outside Howard’s crease, and into the net, with 55 seconds left in the first period.

The goal was Stone’s eighth of the season, and put the Red Wings into an unwanted hole.

Both teams had quality scoring chances midway in the first period.

Howard stopped a partial Hoffman breakaway, while Anderson stopped Mantha’s one-timer in the slot off a feed from Dylan Larkin.

Ottawa appeared to get an early first-period lead, when defenseman Cody Ceci scored, but a goalie interference call — thanks to video replay — wiped it away thanks to a Red Wings’ challenge.

Howard never saw Ceci’s shot from the point, but forward Zack Smith made just enough contact — and was in the crease — to disrupt Howard, and disallow the goal upon video review.

Just past the midway point of a dreary second period, Burrows gave the Senators a 2-0 lead.

With Trevor Daley in the box for holding, the Senators turned what had been an ineffective power play into a key goal.

Defenseman Dion Phaneuf got the puck at the blue line and found Stone near the dot. Stone quickly saw Burrows alone in the slot, and Burrows snapped a shot past Howard for his second goal at 11:25.

The Senators had another power play toward the end of the period, but the Red Wings did a fine job killing a Tomas Tatar delay of game penalty.

