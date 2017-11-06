LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The Red Wings say they have sold out all of the home games in Little Caesars Arena, and the Pistons tout their brisker sales after leaving the The Palace of Auburn Hills.

And yet, a sea of red seats lie empty while they play.

A combination of factors, including the performances of the two teams and trends in sport, are making the inauguration of the new arena appear like a bit of a bust.

Both teams say spectators are on the concourse, where food and drink are available on the equivalent of a public square, and large screens display the games.

And throughout large blocks of seats in the lower bowl, straddling either center ice or center court, fans have easy access to clubs directly under the stands.

There, the spreads are lavish, the bars well-stocked and the games shown on big screens.

Meanwhile, with seasons just beginning and neither the Red Wings nor the Pistons at their best, the number of no-show ticket-holders is unclear.

And the teams play in a building that offers brand-new experiences.

“That kind of explains why there is milling around and watching the arena, not the game that is being played,” said Andrew Zimbalist, an economics professor at Smith College in Massachusetts who studies the business of sport.

“Particularly early in the season, particularly when you don’t have an exciting club, it’s not atypical to have ticket sales way above turnstile count — the people who actually show up at the arena.

“It’s not unusual for there to be a discount of even 20 or 30 percent, in that regard.”

The Red Wings reported sellouts of 19,515 for each of their five home games. But periods begin with seats looking about half to two-thirds full, with many fans still on the concourse.

By the middle of periods, as fans filter back to their seats, it appears that the big bowl attains about 75 percent to 80 percent of capacity. And then, toward the end of play, an increasing number of fans leave for the concourse, again.

“I like that the ushers don’t let you back to your seats unless there is a whistle; it’s a good policy,” said Joey Giordano of Clinton Township. “It keeps the aisles clear.

“But, man, you can get caught out here,” he said, motioning to the grand concourse with a full beer in each hand. “I kind of mistimed this run.

“But I’m not alone. I think people start watching the TVs and just like hanging out.”

‘We’re very happy’

The Wings say they are still evaluating why seats are empty, including the rate of no-shows. They do not release the number of no-shows.

Some ameliorative initiatives have begun, like routinely announcing when periods are about to begin.

The Pistons have 976 more seats, at courtside, for a capacity of 20,491. They report an average attendance of 16,576 through five games, including one sellout.

Pistons officials say they are pleased because 3,000 new season-ticket customers more than offset the loss of 20 percent in the move from The Palace.

“When you make a move, a renewal rate is something you have to keep an eye on,” said Charlie Metzger, the Pistons’ chief revenue and operating officer. “We’re thrilled with the move downtown.

“The building is brand new, so a lot of people are exploring things. But we’re very happy with where we are.”

Metzger said walk-up sales have increased 50 percent moving to Woodward from Oakland County.

Once the fans come, there is a lot to do other than watch the game.

The concourse, with new menus to peruse, is like a big club for fans without club seats.

And then there is the club seating.

To enter what is essentially a private sports bar, fans simply stand up, move to the aisle and walk up a few steps and through an entryway.

It is all more than a little different from Joe Louis Arena, which the city built in great haste in 1979 to keep the Red Wings in town. And it is different even from The Palace, despite it once being state of the art.

“One of the things we’ve talked about a lot is that people are enjoying the events in different ways than they did before,” said Tom Wilson, president of Olympia Entertainment, who has directed the development and operation of Little Caesars Arena and The Palace.

“It’s evolved from where it’s the game, the game, the game, or the concert, the concert, the concert, to where the game is the central reason I’m coming, or the concert’s the central reason, but I’m down here for social time.

“I want to have dinner before the game or the concert, I want to walk the streets afterward or I want to socialize and see people.”

What results is fewer people in the seats, and the vivid, deep Red Wings’ red of the upholstery heralding the vacancy.

“I haven’t been to the new stadium yet, but when the Wings are on TV, it is very noticeable — the empty seats,” said Bob Weltman of Huntington Woods. “I realize those seats are season ticket-holders, but they have not been resold on the website that makes them available.

“The product on the ice has to get a lot better to fill those expensive seats as the uniqueness of the new stadium starts to wear off.”

Contributing, especially for the Red Wings, is an undetermined number of no-shows.

After 25 seasons in the playoffs, six trips to the Stanley Cup Finals and four of the franchise’s 11 Cups during the run, the Wings’ roster is in flux.

The Pistons made the playoffs last season for the first time in seven years and are 14 removed from their last championship.

“Unless somebody is doing surveys, we can’t know why purchased seats are empty,” said Rodney Fort, a professor of sport management at the University of Michigan.

“Listing possibilities is easy.”

Among them, Fort said, the Wings’ and Pistons’ seasons have just started, people time their commutes with new routes and places to park, “a pretty great World Series” that just ended and some warmer-than-usual weather in October.

It clearly is not the best look on regional, national and international broadcasts.

The unoccupied space also utterly defeats, at least for now, the Red Wings’ plan for a spectator bowl that intimidates opponents.

Coaches and players noticed it from the first night.

“That’s one of the challenges of a great building with so much to offer, especially with a new building where they’re checking things out,” Coach Jeff Blashill said.

“And we need them in the stands.

“It’s a loud building. So it will be a huge home ice advantage when they’re in the stands.”

Getting to know Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena seats 20,000 for hockey.
Little Caesars Arena seats 20,000 for hockey.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fans light up their cellphone flash lights at a sold-out
Fans light up their cellphone flash lights at a sold-out Ed Sheeran concert on September 27, 2017.  Chris Schwegler, Special to Detroit News
Fans enter the Chevrolet entrance at Little Caesars
Fans enter the Chevrolet entrance at Little Caesars Arena, which features a Corvette art piece on the wall.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Little Caesars Arena, foreground, stands in Detroit,
Little Caesars Arena, foreground, stands in Detroit, north of downtown. The home of the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons is the gem of a $1.2 billion, 55-block development dubbed The District Detroit.  Rob Kohn, Olympia Development via AP
Little Caesars Arena is all lit up for its opening
Little Caesars Arena is all lit up for its opening night, a Kid Rock concert on Tuesday, September 12, 2017.  Alex Haggart, Special to Detroit News
The wall lights up on the second floor after a goal
The wall lights up on the second floor after a goal is scored by the Red Wings.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fans check out Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons
Fans check out Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons in the main merchandise store.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Manhole covers dedicated to Detroit greats, including
Manhole covers dedicated to Detroit greats, including the late owner of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers, Mike Ilitch, line the floor of the concourse level.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
All sorts of Pistons and Red Wings gear is for sale
All sorts of Pistons and Red Wings gear is for sale at the Team Store.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans make their way down the main concourse and into
Fans make their way down the main concourse and into restaurants at Little Caesars Arena.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Little Caesars Arena draws foot traffic.
Little Caesars Arena draws foot traffic.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Boston center Sean Kuraly and Detroit defenseman Nick
Boston center Sean Kuraly and Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen collide in front of eleven-year-old Miki Simasao, of St. Clair Shores during the first sporting event, a Red Wings preseason hockey game, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, September 23, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings fans cheer and point after a goal.
Red Wings fans cheer and point after a goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chris Ilitch immitates his father, Mike Ilitch, pumping
Chris Ilitch immitates his father, Mike Ilitch, pumping two fists in the air during the ribbon cutting ceremony for Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on September 5, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Business and political leaders cut the ribbon on the
Business and political leaders cut the ribbon on the new Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 5, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Chris Ilitch, center, shakes hands with Detroit mayor
Chris Ilitch, center, shakes hands with Detroit mayor Mike Duggan, right, with Tom Gores, Pistons owner, between them, at the ribbon cutting ceremony.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Little Caesars Arena nears completion on July 17, 2017.
Little Caesars Arena nears completion on July 17, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Little Caesars Arena, foreground, is seen in Detroit
Little Caesars Arena, foreground, is seen in Detroit with Ford Field and Comerica Park in the background.  Rob Kohn, Olympia Development via AP
Al Sobotka, building operations manager for Olympia
Al Sobotka, building operations manager for Olympia Entertainment, drives the zamboni to resurface the ice before a Red Wings preseason game at Little Caesars Arena.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The first official event at Little Caesars Arena was
The first official event at Little Caesars Arena was a Kid Rock concert on Sept. 12, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Detroit right wing Luke Glendening tries to get the
Detroit right wing Luke Glendening tries to get the puck past Boston goalie Zane McIntyre and Adam McQuaid in the first period at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, September 23, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings fans stream into the Little Caesars Arena
Red Wings fans stream into the Little Caesars Arena for the first-ever hockey game played there, a preseason game against the Boston Bruins stadium.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Construction of Little Caesars Arena is underway October
Construction of Little Caesars Arena is underway October 1, 2015.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Little Caesars Arena takes shape on October 13, 2016.
Little Caesars Arena takes shape on October 13, 2016.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Jayden Herron, 9, left, and his brother Trenton Herron,
Jayden Herron, 9, left, and his brother Trenton Herron, 4, both of Jenison, pose with Detroit Pistons Dancers Kendall Duda, left, 23, and Jaimie Kottias, right, 20, outside the Meijer Entry on the Southwest side of Little Caesars Arena.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Kid Rock makes a political statement during the start
Kid Rock makes a political statement during the start of the first-ever concert at Little Caesars Arena on September 12, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kid Rock fans cheer their hero during the first of
Kid Rock fans cheer their hero during the first of several concerts to open the new arena.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ed Sheeran performs a sold out concert on September
Ed Sheeran performs a sold out concert on September 27, 2017.  Chris Schwegler, Chris Schwegler
Fans take pictures of the players walking onto the
Fans take pictures of the players walking onto the ice from the Players Club.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Linda Chupp, 52, of Woodhaven, takes a selfie with
Linda Chupp, 52, of Woodhaven, takes a selfie with Piston Reggie Bullock during the Meet the Team event.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Hall family from Oxford enjoys the unusually warm
The Hall family from Oxford enjoys the unusually warm weather outside the arena at the Biergarten.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The new home of Red Wings great Ted Lindsay's statue
The new home of Red Wings great Ted Lindsay's statue along with others throughout Little Caesars Arena.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Theatre Organist Lance Luce performs from atop of Little
Theatre Organist Lance Luce performs from atop of Little Caesars Arena to the delight of the crowd.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fans arrive at Little Caesars Arena for a preseason
Fans arrive at Little Caesars Arena for a preseason Red Wings game.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Little Caesars Arena is lit up at night after a recent
Little Caesars Arena is lit up at night after a recent preseason hockey game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Project leaders and members of the media take in the
Project leaders and members of the media take in the view of the construction site October 1, 2015.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill goes over plays during
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill goes over plays during practice on the practice rink inside Little Caesars Arena.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings players take off their uniforms in the locker
Red Wings players take off their uniforms in the locker room after practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings players walk into the locker room after practice.
Red Wings players walk into the locker room after practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The Pistons get large, comfortable chairs in their
The Pistons get large, comfortable chairs in their locker room, along with three big-screen TVs.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Drumline team plays in the main concourse at the Pistons
Drumline team plays in the main concourse at the Pistons Meet the Team event.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Traffic around Little Caesars arena includes foot,
Traffic around Little Caesars arena includes foot, car and Qline.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Pistons' Reggie Jackson dances with 6-year-old Zack
Pistons' Reggie Jackson dances with 6-year-old Zack Jaafar of Dearborn Heights at the Pistons Meet the Team event.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Dusk on the night of the Kid Rock concert.
Dusk on the night of the Kid Rock concert.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
This the view from behind the Red Wings goal before
Fullscreen
The puck drops at a preseason game against the Boston
The puck drops at a preseason game against the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pistons and Red Wings retired numbers and banners hang
Pistons and Red Wings retired numbers and banners hang from the light-filled ceiling.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Red Wings fans sit along the glass in the West gondola
Red Wings fans sit along the glass in the West gondola high above the Little Caesars Arena ice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Plenty of distractions

    The phenomenon is occurring at other new venues, too. Both Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, and Rogers Place in Edmonton have empty seats attributed to fans roaming.

    Some sports business executives and experts say it is a product of two broad trends.

    All sports now grapple with evolving viewing habits and shorter attention spans. Meanwhile, franchises pack attractions into their venues to lure and accommodate fans.

    In Joe Louis Arena, never did the socializing or experiences beyond the game come so easily or extravagantly.

    Fans watching games televised at The Joe noted the empty seats low in the bowl as play progressed. Higher, most of the seats were full.

    After the periods started and play progressed, eventually, the lower seats would mostly fill in, also.

    Some season-ticket holders and companies that use games to entertain customers and clients and rewarding employees were more lax about attending.

    Joe Louis Arena existed for hockey, with enough refreshment and entertainment to make it through the game and leave.

    But Little Caesars Arena, built at a cost of $869 million, exists to provide an evening on the town, in one venue.

    While there is some spillover on the streets of downtown Detroit and portions of the Cass Corridor and Virginia Park are renewed, the concourse itself is the main street of the operation.

    Wilson said that while the building is new, the ancillary attraction is likely to be greater. But it will never fade entirely.

    Nor is the willingness of fans to focus solely on the games likely to be renewed until both teams play better.

    “Eventually the game or the concert is going to bring you back, and when you’ve experienced the building for seven or eight times, you’ll spend more time in the seats enjoying the game,” Wilson said.

    Filling the seats

    Attendance figures so far for the Red Wings and Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

    RED WINGS

    Oct. 5: Minnesota: 19,515

    Oct. 16: Tampa Bay: 19,515

    Oct. 20: Washington: 19,515

    Oct. 22: Vancouver: 19,515

    Oct. 31: Arizona: 19,515

    PISTONS

    Oct. 18: Charlotte: 20,491

    Oct. 23: Philadelphia: 13,709

    Oct. 25: Minnesota: 13,790

    Nov. 3: Milwaukee: 17,207

    Nov. 4: Sacramento: 17,683

