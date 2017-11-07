Red Wings Anthony Mantha (39), Henrik Zetterberg (40) and Andreas Athanasiou (72) celebrate Martin Frk's goal during the second period. (Photo: Darryl Dyck / Associated Press)

Vancouver, British Columbia — Tomas Tatar hadn’t scored a point in seven games, but he picked a good time to stop the slump.

Tatar scored at 18:46 of the third period, breaking a tie and giving the Red Wings a 3-2 victory over Vancouver.

Tatar’s fourth goal of the season — and 200th career point — gave the Red Wings (8-7-1) their second consecutive victory and fourth in five games.

Vancouver (7-5-2) scored twice in 2:14 early in the third period, tying the score at 2.

Daniel Sedin scored at 7:16, sliding a loose puck under Jimmy Howard, cutting the Red Wings lead to 2-1, then Michael Del Zotto tied it with the teams skating 4-on-4 with a shot from the slot at 9:30.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 3, Canucks 2

Darren Helm and Martin Frk (power play) had Red Wings goals.

Frk made it 2-0 with his fifth goal at 15:15 of the second period — but, honestly, he didn’t score.

Frk lined a hard shot from the top of the slot but Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom made the stop, only to see Canucks defenseman Christopher Tanev slide the puck into his own net. Frk got the credit for the goal, being the last Red Wing to touch the puck.

Helm opened the scoring with his third goal at 4:02 of the first period.

Helm put back a rebound during a scramble in front of Markstrom, the fifth consecutive game the Red Wings scored the first goal.

Howard made the lead stand up through two periods with another outstanding performance.

Howard turned aside Jake Virtanen in the slot after a feed from Henrik Sedin, stopped Henrik Sedin on a partial breakaway, and former teammate Thomas Vanek on a 2-on-0 Canucks rush, Vanek shooting high over the net — some of Howard’s best saves.

But Vancouver rallied in the third period, forcing the late-game heroics from Tatar.

