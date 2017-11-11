Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky stops a shot as Wings center Henrik Zetterberg looks for the rebound in the second period Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. (Photo: Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Detroit — Returning to home ice only brought partial satisfaction for the Red Wings.

And for that, blame (or credit) Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

The Blue Jackets defeated the Red Wings, 2-1, after Columbus finally won a nine-round shootout 2-1 on Jack Johnson’s goal.

Bobrovsky was sensational with 32 saves and a brilliant performance in overtime, including stopping Andreas Athanasiou on a 2-on-0 rush with Anthony Mantha.

“There’s a reason he’s won the two last Vezinas (trophies),” said goalie Jimmy Howard, who was equally outstanding with 31 saves. “He’s a great goalie.”

BOX SCORE: Blue Jackets 2, Red Wings 1 (SO)

It was fitting the game lasted deep into the ninth round of the shootout, as both goalies were incredible for long stretches.

“It was unreal, it was a goaltending show,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “Some of the saves made were incredible. Obviously in overtime there were some unreal saves and the shootout goes on forever.

“It was fitting the shootout lasted as long as it did. Both goalies were excellent.”

Bobrovsky will make all the highlight shows after a spectacular 2-on-0 save on Athanasiou in overtime.

“What a save,” Athanasiou said.

More:Wings' Abdelkader sidelined with fractured cheekbone

The Blue Jackets continued their recent dominance over the Red Wings.

The Blue Jackets are 14-3-2 against the Red Wings since March 28, 2012, and earned points in six consecutive games in Detroit (5-0-1).

But the Red Wings will feel pretty good about themselves after this loss.

“Overall from a process standpoint it was a continued step in the right direction,” Blashill said.

After the Red Wings were frustrated all evening, Athanasiou finally tied it 1-1 at 6:11 of the third period.

The Red Wings were able to create pressure and get the Blue Jackets and Bobrovsky scrambling, and Niklas Kronwall found Athanasiou alone near the hashmarks, Athanasiou scoring his second goal of the season into a largely vacant net.

Columbus forward Artemi Panarin scored at 1 minute 7 seconds of the first period. Oliver Bjorkstrand found Panarin skating in alone on Howard and Panarin ripped the puck past the defenseless goalie for his third goal.

From there, Bobrovsky made the narrow lead stand up until Athanasiou scored in the third period.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tkulfan