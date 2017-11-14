Martin Frk (Photo: Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP)

Detroit – The Detroit Red Wings have been fortunate this season, with a lack of injuries overall, but a few nagging ones are beginning to accumulate.

They’ll be without forward Martin Frk for Wednesday’s home game against Calgary after Frk left Tuesday’s practice early because of a lower-body injury.

Darren Helm is also questionable against the Flames but Justin Abdelkader (cheekbone) is available, after missing Saturday’s game against Columbus.

Coach Jeff Blashill said Frk’s injury was something that had been getting progressively worse.

“More of an accumulation of the last couple of days, and it affected him today and he couldn’t skate great,” Blashill said.

Helm hasn’t skated the last two days.

“It’s something that happened the other night (against Columbus), and I’m hoping it’s just a bruise,” said Blashill, adding the Red Wings would have more information on Helm later Tuesday. “Right now, it (Helm’s availability) would be day to day.”

Defenseman Trevor Daley returned to practice Tuesday after not skating Monday.

To replace Frk, and possibly Helm, the Red Wings have Luke Witkowski and David Booth both available, and they could dip into Grand Rapids to get a replacement.

“I have to sit down with my staff and see where we go,” Blashill said. “I came in this morning kind of expecting (both players to skate). I didn’t have any thought they wouldn’t be practicing, and now they aren’t (skating), so now we have to refocus.”

Frk is second on the team with six goals, and Helm has three, so it’s a bit of a hit offensively to a team that’s been searching for goals on a more consistent basis.

