Red Wings 8, Flames 2
The two teams duke it out during a third period fight. Twelve penalties were given out and several players were ejected during the Detroit Red Wing's 8-2 win over the Calgary flames at Joe Louis Arena, November 15, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
From left, Detroit center Luke Glendening, defenseman
From left, Detroit center Luke Glendening, defenseman Jonathan Ericsson and center Dylan Larkin celebrate Larkin's short handed goal in the first period. Detroit Red Wings vs. the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Nov. 15, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin moves the puck up the ice
Detroit center Dylan Larkin moves the puck up the ice in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou slides the puck around
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou slides the puck around Calgary defenseman T.J. Brodie on his way to a goal in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Calgary right wing Jaromir Jagr looks for an open man
Calgary right wing Jaromir Jagr looks for an open man in the first period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 15, 2017. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou, left, and Detroit
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou, left, and Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar celebrate a goal by Athanasiou in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou tries to get the
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou tries to get the puck past Calgary goalie Eddie Lack in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist and Calgary defenseman
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist and Calgary defenseman Brett Kulak battle for the puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha tries to keep the
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha tries to keep the puck away from Calgary defenseman Travis Hamonic in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar and Calgary center Mark
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar and Calgary center Mark Jankowski battle for the puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The Red Wings celebrate a goal by Anthony Mantha in
The Red Wings celebrate a goal by Anthony Mantha in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Calgary right wing Jaromir Jagr heads to the bench
Calgary right wing Jaromir Jagr heads to the bench after a shift in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin celebrates his short handed
Detroit center Dylan Larkin celebrates his short handed goal in the first period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 15, 2017. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Calgary right wing Jaromir Jagr is flanked by Detroit
Calgary right wing Jaromir Jagr is flanked by Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley, left, and goalie Jimmy Howard in the first period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 15, 2017. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Calgary goalie Eddie Lack, left, is replaced by goalie
Calgary goalie Eddie Lack, left, is replaced by goalie Jon Gillies after giving up his fifth goal of the game in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen keeps the puck away
Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen keeps the puck away from Calgary center Mikael Backlund in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson watches as a goal
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson watches as a goal by teammate Justin Abdelkader slips past Calgary right wing Troy Brouwer and goalie Jon Gillies for a second period goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader celebrates his
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader celebrates his second period goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Calgary right wing Jaromir Jagr and Detroit center
Calgary right wing Jaromir Jagr and Detroit center Dylan Larkin battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Luke Witkowski and Calgary right
Detroit right wing Luke Witkowski and Calgary right wing Curtis Lazar battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing David Booth keeps the puck away from
Detroit left wing David Booth keeps the puck away from Calgary defenseman Brett Kulak in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha celebrates his second
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha celebrates his second period goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou keeps the puck away
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou keeps the puck away from Calgary defenseman Travis Hamonic, left, and defenseman T.J. Brodie in the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 15, 2017. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The two teams duke it out during a third period fight.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
A fight between the two teams spilled over into Detroit's bench.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Luke Witkowski and Calgary defenseman
Detroit right wing Luke Witkowski and Calgary defenseman Brett Kulak duke it out during a third period fight.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The two teams ended up with 12 penalties after a lengthy
The two teams ended up with 12 penalties after a lengthy third period fight.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The two teams ended up with 12 penalties after a lengthy third period fight.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The two teams ended up with 12 penalties after a lengthy third period fight.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The two teams ended up with 12 penalties after a lengthy third period fight.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
A fight between the two teams spilled over into Detroit's bench.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Calgary defenseman Travis Hamonic ended up inside Detroit's
Calgary defenseman Travis Hamonic ended up inside Detroit's bench during the third period brawl between the two teams.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Calgary right wing Troy Brouwer received a misconduct
Calgary right wing Troy Brouwer received a misconduct penalty for this hit on Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar after a goal by center Andreas Athanasiou late in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard clears the puck before
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard clears the puck before Calgary right wing Curtis Lazar could approach the goal in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — If this was a glimpse into what the future could look like, it has to excite Red Wings fans.

    On a night the Red Wings dominated the Calgary Flames, 8-2, it was the some of the Red Wings’ young hopes for the future leading the way on Wednesday.

    Anthony Mantha had two power-play goals, an assist and a fight — a Gordie Howe hat trick — while Andreas Athanasiou had two goals and an assist and Dylan Larkin a goal and two assists, sparking the Red Wings to the rout.

    Mantha was also involved in a brawl that broke out near the Red Wings bench with 5:56 left in the third period, fighting with Calgary defenseman Travis Hamonic in the Red Wings’ bench.

    BOX SCORE: Red Wings 8, Flames 2

    The brawl started with Luke Witkowski and Calgary’s Brett Kulak the original fighters, Witkowski throwing a big check on Kulak to begin the fireworks. As Witkowski was heading down the hallway afterward a Flames player threw a punch at Witkowski, who reversed course and tried to get back on the ice.

    Mantha and Hamonic threw big punches, and goalie Jimmy Howard and Jonathan Ericsson, among others, were right in the middle of fracas. Even coach Jeff Blashill and Calgary assistant coach Dave Cameron appeared to exchange words before order was restored.

    The Red Wings (9-8-2) ended a modest two-game losing streak, while earning points for the second consecutive game on this homestand.

    The Red Wings’ only potential negative for the evening was an upper body injury for defenseman Trevor Daley that kept Daley out of the third period.

    Howard stopped 26 shots, while completely outplaying Calgary netminder Eddie Lacks, who stopped only 10 of 15 shots before being pulled after Mantha’s second goal at 4:27 of the second period.

    But it was the youngsters who really stood out during this evening.

    Mantha, in particular, continued his dominance over the Flames in two games this season — unfortunately for Mantha’s sake, the only two games the teams will see each other this season.

    His three points Wednesday gave Mantha six points (three goals, three assists) in two games against Calgary.

    Mantha leads the Red Wings with 10 goals and 19 points.

    Mantha put the Red Wings ahead 3-1 at 15:44 of the first period, his ninth goal, putting a rebound past Lack.

    Athanasiou faked a shot and found Mantha skating through the slot. Lack made the first save, but the rebound went back to Mantha, who put it past Lack.

    Mantha’s second power-play goal was similar, again using his hand-eye coordination to deflect shots.

    Frans Nielsen lifted a shot toward the crease that Mantha redirected over Lack, Mantha’s 10th goal, sending Lack to the bench.

    Lack started in place of Flames regular goalie Mike Smith, who suffered an upper body injury Monday and is listed as day-to-day.

    Jon Gilles replaced Lack and stopped 9 of 12 shots.

    Athanasiou opened the scoring for the Red Wings with his third goal, his second in two games, at 5:35 of the first period.

    Athanasiou came down on a 2-on-1 rush with Tomas Tatar and snapped a shot that was swiped into the net by Flames defenseman TJ Brodie as Brodie was sliding to block Athanasiou’s pass.

    Gustav Nyquist quickly made it 2-0 at 7:25 with his sixth goal.

    Nyquist got the puck in the slot and cleanly beat Lack, who was screened by Henrik Zetterberg upon Nyquist’s release.

    Calgary cut the lead to 2-1 on Michael Ferland’s power-play goal at 8:37, his eighth goal, jamming a rebound past Howard near the post.

    But Mantha’s first goal restored the two-goal lead and got the Red Wings rolling again.

    Larkin made it 4-1 at 17:17 of the first period with his third goal and first career shorthanded goal.

    Red Wings schedule

    Larkin intercepted a Flames pass near his blue line, rushed up the ice, and as Brodie again slid way out of the play, Larkin picked a corner to beat Lack.

    After Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau briefly gave Calgary life with his eighth goal at 12:34 of the second period, cutting the Red Wings lead to 5-2, the Red Wings extended the lead to four on Abdelkader’s third goal with just 44 seconds left in the second period.

    But it was Larkin who made the play, unleashing a long dump-in pass off the end board that rebounded directly to Abdelkader, who then beat Gilles shortside.

    Athanasiou and Luke Glendening ended the scoring with power-play goals after penalties were sorted out after the melee.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

