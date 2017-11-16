CLOSE

Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha talks about his fight against Calgary's Travis Hamonic.

Detroit — Sure, after the Detroit Red Wings’ victory over Calgary on Wednesday night, the “old-time hockey” brawl was the hot topic among fans.

But that brawl overshadowed the performance of the Red Wings’ young stars Andreas Athanasiou, Dylan Larkin and, especially, Anthony Mantha.

Each had three points – Athanasiou and Mantha both scored two goals – and the Flames had no way to slow the fast and skilled young players.

But it was Mantha who also showed a physical edge, engaging in a fierce fight with Calgary’s Travis Hamonic during the brawl.

Mantha has proven to be an underrated fighter. It’s a dimension that coach Jeff Blashill doesn’t mind, adding it makes Mantha that much more of an overall dangerous player.

“Guys can get hurt in a lot of ways,” said Blashill, adding Mantha’s fighting doesn’t bother the coaching staff. “One thing that makes him part of the total package is he’s tough. I’ve seen him fight a number of times. He’s tougher than people understand.

“And that toughness, it gives you space out there at times, and that’s important.”

More: Niyo: Red Wings missed out on Jagr experience

The two goals Wednesday gives Mantha a team-leading 10 along with team-best 19 points.

Mantha has been on a tear of late, with 11 of those points in the last eight games.

Watching him during this streak, with the physical edge, the hands, the ability to set up a play, it’s no wonder the Red Wings feel they have a future force in the NHL.

“He can be a superstar in this league,” said goaltender Jimmy Howard, after the Calgary game. “He can do it in many ways, whether it’s his hands, his shots, or deflecting pucks in front.

“If he continues to work at his craft the sky is the limit for him.”

Said Blashill of Mantha’s surge: “It’s part of the maturation of him as a player. As you mature as a player, he gets more ice time. You get more ice time, you get a chance to produce more when you’re as talented as he is.”

Red Wings 8, Flames 2
The two teams duke it out during a third period fight.
The two teams duke it out during a third period fight. Twelve penalties were given out and several players were ejected during the Detroit Red Wings' 8-2 win over the Calgary flames at Joe Louis Arena, November 15, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Detroit center Luke Glendening, defenseman
From left, Detroit center Luke Glendening, defenseman Jonathan Ericsson and center Dylan Larkin celebrate Larkin's shorthanded goal in the first period. Detroit Red Wings vs. the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Nov. 15, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Dylan Larkin moves the puck up the ice
Detroit center Dylan Larkin moves the puck up the ice in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou slides the puck around
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou slides the puck around Calgary defenseman T.J. Brodie on his way to a goal in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calgary right wing Jaromir Jagr looks for an open man
Calgary right wing Jaromir Jagr looks for an open man in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou, left, and Detroit
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou, left, and Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar celebrate a goal by Athanasiou in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou tries to get the
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou tries to get the puck past Calgary goalie Eddie Lack in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist and Calgary defenseman
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist and Calgary defenseman Brett Kulak battle for the puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha tries to keep the
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha tries to keep the puck away from Calgary defenseman Travis Hamonic in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar and Calgary center Mark
Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar and Calgary center Mark Jankowski battle for the puck in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Red Wings celebrate a goal by Anthony Mantha in
The Red Wings celebrate a goal by Anthony Mantha in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calgary right wing Jaromir Jagr heads to the bench
Calgary right wing Jaromir Jagr heads to the bench after a shift in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Dylan Larkin celebrates his shorthanded
Detroit center Dylan Larkin celebrates his shorthanded goal in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calgary right wing Jaromir Jagr is flanked by Detroit
Calgary right wing Jaromir Jagr is flanked by Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley, left, and goalie Jimmy Howard in the first period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calgary goalie Eddie Lack, left, is replaced by goalie
Calgary goalie Eddie Lack, left, is replaced by goalie Jon Gillies after giving up his fifth goal of the game in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen keeps the puck away
Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen keeps the puck away from Calgary center Mikael Backlund in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson watches as a goal
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson watches as a goal by teammate Justin Abdelkader slips past Calgary right wing Troy Brouwer and goalie Jon Gillies for a second period goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader celebrates his
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader celebrates his second period goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calgary right wing Jaromir Jagr and Detroit center
Calgary right wing Jaromir Jagr and Detroit center Dylan Larkin battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Luke Witkowski and Calgary right
Detroit right wing Luke Witkowski and Calgary right wing Curtis Lazar battle for the puck in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing David Booth keeps the puck away from
Detroit left wing David Booth keeps the puck away from Calgary defenseman Brett Kulak in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha celebrates his second
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha celebrates his second period goal.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou keeps the puck away
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou keeps the puck away from Calgary defenseman Travis Hamonic, left, and defenseman T.J. Brodie in the second period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The two teams duke it out during a third-period fight
The two teams duke it out during a third-period fight near the benches.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A fight between the two teams spilled over into Detroit's
A fight between the two teams spilled over into Detroit's bench.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Luke Witkowski and Calgary defenseman
Detroit right wing Luke Witkowski and Calgary defenseman Brett Kulak duke it out during a third period fight.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The two teams ended up with 12 penalties after a lengthy
The two teams ended up with 12 penalties after a lengthy third period fight.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The two teams ended up with 12 penalties after a lengthy
The two teams ended up with 12 penalties after a lengthy third period fight.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The two teams ended up with 12 penalties after a lengthy
The two teams ended up with 12 penalties after a lengthy third period fight.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The two teams ended up with 12 penalties after a lengthy
The two teams ended up with 12 penalties after a lengthy third period fight.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A fight between the two teams spilled over into Detroit's
A fight between the two teams spilled over into Detroit's bench.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calgary defenseman Travis Hamonic ended up inside Detroit's
Calgary defenseman Travis Hamonic ended up inside Detroit's bench during the third period brawl between the two teams.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Calgary right wing Troy Brouwer received a misconduct
Calgary right wing Troy Brouwer received a misconduct penalty for this hit on Detroit left wing Tomas Tatar after a goal by center Andreas Athanasiou late in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard clears the puck before
Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard clears the puck before Calgary right wing Curtis Lazar could approach the goal in the third period.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

    Mantha takes the praise in stride.

    Just two seasons ago, members of the Red Wings’ front office were disappointed with his progress and weren’t sure if he would ever become aggressive and motivated enough to be an impact player.

    Even last season there were several benchings by Blashill when Mantha wasn’t moving his feet, not engaged enough on the ice.

    But at the start of this season, Mantha has shown he understands what it takes to succeed in the NHL.

    “It’s great to hear,” Mantha said. “It’s always fun when teammates talk good about you. I just need to keep going that way.

    “If (Howard) think I’m playing good, if I keep going that way, it could be a good impact for the team.”

    All-around effort

    What have been the keys for the emergence this season for Mantha, Larkin and Athanasiou?

    Certainly their consistency offensively is one factor. They’re scoring at a steady clip, which is giving the Red Wings an opportunity to win every night.

    But they’re playing well on the defensive end of the rink, which wasn’t always the case last season.

    “They’ve been real good,” Blashill said. “They’re playing fairly complete games, which doesn’t just translate to points, it translate to winning. That’s a real important thing for people to remember.

    “Those guys and myself have talked lots about it. We want to be winning hockey players, not point players, and they’ve done a real good job of that. They’ve played complete games and they’re obviously real talented guys. We need guys to step up and produce and certainly they’re guys that can do it.”

    Ice chips

    Blashill said after Wednesday’s game defenseman Trevor Daley (upper body) is day to day and his status for Friday’s game against Buffalo is unknown – though Blashill didn’t sound optimistic Daley would be ready for the Sabres.

    … Larkin’s shorthanded goal was the Red Wings’ fourth this season. They had three all last season.

    SABRES AT RED WINGS

    Faceoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Little Caesars Arena

    TV / radio: FSD-Plus / 97.1 FM

    Outlook: The Sabres (5-9-4, 14 points) are sitting last in the Eastern Conference and have a minus-21 goal differential. … LW Evander Kane (11 goals) and C Jack Eichel (11 assists) have been bright spots.

