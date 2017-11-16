Red Wings forward Luke Witkowski and Calgary defenseman Brett Kulak duke it out during a third-period fight Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Detroit — The hockey brawl was exciting, but there was a price to be paid.

Forward Luke Witkowski was suspended 10 games, general manager Ken Holland confirmed, for his role in Wednesday’s brawl against the Calgary Flames.

Witkowski was sent to the locker room after getting into a fight with Calgary’s Brett Kulak. Witkowski said he was speared by Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk as Witkowski was headed to the tunnel, returned and stepped back on the ice.

Section 70.6 of the NHL Rulebook states: “Any player who has been ordered to the dressing room by the officials and returns to his bench or to the ice surface for any reason before the appropriate time shall be assessed a game misconduct and shall be suspended automatically without pay for the next ten (10) regular League and/or Play-off games.”

Tkachuk will have a hearing Friday.

Holland had no issue with the decision against Witkowski.

“The way it was explained to me, everything is in black and white,” Holland said.

The Red Wings are in the process of calling a player up from Grand Rapids for depth on the roster.

Holland said defenseman Trevor Daley (upper body) and Darren Helm (upper body) both might play Friday against Buffalo.

Holland added defenseman Danny DeKeyser could be ready to play Sunday against Colorado, or by the middle of next week.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tkulfan