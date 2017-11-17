Red Wings' Dylan Larkin celebrates his goal in the third period. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Red Wings wanted to take advantage of this long homestand — and thus far, they’re doing so, just fine.

Tomas Tatar and Dylan Larkin scored Friday in the third period, leading the Red Wings to a 3-1 victory over Buffalo.

Goalie Jimmy Howard stopped 19 shots, as the Red Wings (10-8-2) earned points for a third consecutive game in this stretch of 13 of 15 games at Little Caesars Arena.

The Red Wings had many chances to get a comfortable lead early, but couldn’t convert.

And when Ryan O’Reilly tied it 1-1 for Buffalo at 5:50 of the third period, it extended the evening’s frustration.

But Tatar gathered the puck near the top of the circles midway in the third period and took a few strides to give himself a better angle.

With Justin Abdelkader providing a screen, Tatar snapped a shot that cleanly beat goalie Robin Lehner, Tatar’s fifth goal, giving the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 8:36.

Larkin extended the lead to 3-1 at 15:54 with his fourth goal, putting back a long rebound by Lehner.

The Red Wings are 4-1-1 over their last six games.

O’Reilly tied the score at 1 for Buffalo at 5:50 of the third period.

The Sabres worked the puck to defenseman Victor Antipin at the point. Howard stopped Antipin’s shot, but the rebound bounced off a skate in front, and went to O’Reilly lurking for the rebound.

O’Reilly found the back of the net for his seventh goal, and tying a game in which the Red Wings had many chances to take control.

Luke Glendening capped a frustrated second period for the Red Wings with a hard-earned goal with 55 seconds left.

Darren Helm gained control of the puck behind the net, outworking a pair of Sabres.

Helm skated out front and was stopped by goalie Robin Lehner but the rebound went to Glendening, who backhanded the puck past Lehner will getting crosschecked onto the ice.

For Glendening, known more for his tenacity and diligent hard work, it was his fifth goal of the season — a good offensive start for one of many Red Wings who saw their offensive numbers dip last season.

Glendening’s goal salvaged what was a frustrating second period for the Red Wings.

They out-shot Buffalo 13-4, had three power plays including a 27 second 5-on-3 advantage, but showed nothing for it.

In fact, it was the Sabres who had the better quality chances, including two during the Red Wings’ power play time.

Howard had to be sharp, stopping Sabres forward Jordan Nolan on a breakaway as Nolan stepped out of the penalty box as the Red Wings’ two-man advantage expired.

Sabres forward Benoit Pouliot redirected a shot that hit the crossbar later in the Buffalo penalty kill, the Red Wings and Howard receiving necessary puck luck.

Then, later in the period, Howard forced forward Seth Griffith into a weak shot attempt on a 2-on-1, although Griffith was indecisve whether to pass or shoot.

The Sabres came into the evening hurting on defense, with defensemen Zach Bogosian and Rasmus Ristolainen out with injuries.

With the injuries, and slow offensive starts by forward Jack Eichel and Kyle Okposo, Buffalo was last in the Eastern Conference.

Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said after the morning skate, there’s little difference between the Sabres and the teams ahead of them in the Eastern Conference.

“We’ve watched a lot of their games, you could easily have won those games, some of the ones that they’ve lost,” Blashill said. “That’s just the league.”

Blashill noted the Sabres lineup has dangerous offensive potential.

“Jack Eichel, (Evander) Kane, (Ryan) O’Reilly, you go down the list and they’ve got some real, real high-end players,” Blashill said “O’Reilly is a heck of a player. They’ve had goalies that have been real good in this league.

“I don’t see a huge difference between most of the teams.”

Each team had a power-play attempt in the first period, but again, it was the goaltenders who stood out.

Gustav Nyquist had a breakaway, but his shot sailed high over Lehner during a period the Red Wings outshot Buffalo 8-6.

