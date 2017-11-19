Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) sprays Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard (35) with ice while having his shot blocked in the second period. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Detroit – The Red Wings blew a two-goal lead in the third period and a one-goal lead with 46 seconds left to lose to the Avalanche, 4-3, in overtime in a game they should have won.

Nathan MacKinnon scored his seventh goal of the season on hard wrist shot from the circle to the left of Jimmy Howard, beating him cleanly at 2:55 in overtime.

The Red Wings built a 3-1 lead, despite being outshot almost all night, with goals by Justin Abdelkader, Andreas Athanasiou and Niklas Kronwall.

BOX SCORE: Avalanche 4, Red Wings 3, OT

But after some terrific penalty killing and good goaltending by Howard, the Wings seemed suddenly to lose their defensive structure for last half of the third period.

Carl Soderberg scored with just 46 seconds left to tie it, and the Avalanche’s biggest threat, Nathan MacKinnon got one in overtime to seal the Wings fate.

The Red Wings had won two in a row, and are now 6-3-1 in the past 10, after an 0-5-1 stretch.

The game opened with generally even play through the first dozen minutes, with shot attempts tied at seven and the Avalanche with four on goal and the Red Wings three.

Danny DeKeyser returned to the lineup, as part of a corps of seven defensemen, as Blashill opted to start 11 forwards.

The lineup allows the Wings to skate with one “match-up line,” while mixing and matching their top skilled forwards, Blashill said.

Abdelkader opened the scoring at 14:01, with his fourth of the season.

Positioned in the slot, with his back to the Avalanche goal and a defender on him, Abdelkader managed to redirect a soft wrist shot from Dylan Larkin, who stood along the sideboards about 35 feet from the net.

Larkin’s assist made it 16 on the season, one more than all of last season.

But then an old bugaboo returned, haunting the Wings. The Avalanche got a last-minute goal in the period from defenseman Erik Johnson, who fired from about a third of the way from the blue line, after a nice feed from the sideboards by Tyson Barrie.

Howard stood little chance, as Johnson fired through four players struggling for position in front of the goalie for his first goal of the season.

Shots on goal in the first were 12-7, favoring Colorado, and attempts were 19-11.

In the second, the Red Wings looked like the team that had played a game within less than 24 hours of the drop of the puck – as the Avalanche did.

Outshot and outplayed for long segments of the period, they relied on Howard and a sterling penalty kill to keep the score tied.

The Wings killed off three penalties, including 48 seconds of a 5-on-3, allowing only two shots and no goals.

It kept them within striking distance, despite allowing the same shot differential as in the first, 12-7.

And then after a face-off in their own zone late in the period, Tomas Tatar gained control of the puck and led a streaking Athanasiou perfectly, sending him flying into the Avalanche zone.

He looked as though he had been shot out of a cannon.

As he approached the goalie Jonathan Bernier, a dipped shoulder to the right and move to the left put the keeper out of position and Athanasiou fired it by for his fifth goal in 10 games since returning to the lineup.

It gave the hard-pressed, less-than-sharp Red Wings a one-goal lead after two, despite being outshot 24-12.

At the start of the third period, the Wings failed to take advantage of a 1:23 of power play time with a fresh sheet of ice, and soon faced another penalty of their own to kill.

They did it adroitly, again, allowing only one shot, to preserve their slender lead.

Then, at 11:03 of the final period, with Abdelkader providing a fine screen, the puck came all the way back to Kronwall at the blue line and he blasted a shot through a group of bodies and behind Bernier.

Kronwall’s first goal of the season gave the Wings their first two-goal lead of the game, on their 24th shot of the game.

At that point, the Avalanche had put 30 on Howard.

Later in the period, moments after a high-sticking penalty to Jonathan Ericsson, Colorado scored on a power play.

Nail Yakupov collected the puck near the top of the circle to Howard’s left and with no one on him, skated forwards and let one rip right by the goalie, who stood little chance.

After the goal, Howard immediately helped withstand another onslaught, as the Wings seemed to lose the architecture of their defense, continually.

Then, at 19:14, came the third last minute goal of the game, when Carl Soderberg blasted one from the circle to the right of Howard. The puck appeared to hit Howard on the shoulder and roll up and over him into the net.

gregg.krupa@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/greggkrupa