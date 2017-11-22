Oilers center Ryan Strome, right, and right wing Jesse Puljujarvi, left, celebrate a goal with teammates as Red Wings center Scott Wilson (23) skates back to the bench. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

Detroit — In the spirit of Thanksgiving, from the Red Wings’ perspective, this game was a real turkey.

This wasn’t very good at all, the 6-2 loss on Wednesday to what’s been a poor Edmonton team — which lost badly in St. Louis 24 hours earlier.

As superb as the Red Wings looked in shutting out the Oilers in Edmonton earlier this month — and Edmonton looking bad — it was the complete opposite this time.

The Red Wings (10-9-3) lost their second consecutive game and ended homestand 2-1-2, before visiting the New York Rangers on Friday.

The turning point was the second period.

It was a 20-minute stretch in which the Red Wings were outshot 14-3 and watched a 2-2 game after one period become 5-2 in favor of Edmonton.

After Edmonton’s Mark Letestu put back a rebound making it 4-2 at 14:22, goaltender Jimmy Howard (11 saves on 14 shots) was pulled in favor of Petr Mrazek.

Though Howard wasn’t great, he was hardly the cause of the problem, as the team defense was weak and the Red Wings didn’t have any push offensively.

Tomas Tatar (power play) and Niklas Kronwall scored for the Red Wings.

The Red Wings also lost forward Scott Wilson in the second period to a lower body injury after he blocked a shot.

Wilson’s block went back to the Oilers, who eventually scored on Jujhar Khaira’s shot at 10:24 of the second period, breaking a 2-2 tie.

Darnell Nurse, Patrick Maroon, Khaira, Letestu, Drake Caggiula and Jesse Puljujarvi had Oilers goals.

Edmonton outshot the Red Wings 28-22.

